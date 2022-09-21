Read full article on original website
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 others injured in Springfield fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three firefighters were injured while putting out a fire at a Springfield home Sunday afternoon. According to the City of Springfield's city manager's office, a firefighter fell down a flight of stairs after crews were making an exit from the home due to extreme heat. The injured firefighter was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital and his condition is unknown, CBS affiliate WHIO reports.
‘You are not anonymous’: Former FBI agent says Ohio swatting calls can be traced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a series of false active shooter phone calls to Ohio schools on Friday, a former FBI agent said the callers could be tracked and held accountable. Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas said tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports — also known as swatting — would be “difficult, […]
AMBER Alert issued for 3 western Ohio children believed to be in danger
GREENVILLE, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children in western Ohio who are believed to be in danger. The Greenville Police Department said it received information around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday about two girls and a boy who did not show up to school. Police...
Princeton High School among several Ohio schools targeted by active shooter hoax
Police in Sharonville, Dayton, Springfield, Cleveland, Toledo and Akron all responded to calls of an active shooter inside schools Friday morning. All calls were hoaxes.
Bellefontaine teen charged for breaking into a safe
Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to South Detroit Street Thursday night at 9:00 for a theft complaint. The victim told officers that they came home and discovered a safe in the home had been tampered with. The back of the safe had visible pry marks and the back had been pried...
Family of 3 escapes Delaware County house fire
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A family of three escaped a house fire that was likely caused by a lightning strike Wednesday morning in Delaware County, fire officials said. Crews were called to a home on Fair Oaks Drive in Liberty Township on a report of a fire just after 4:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming out of the attic.
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
Grand jury indictments charge 28
A recent Logan County grand jury handed up indictments charging 28 people:. • Troy C. Miller, 39, of Lima: rape, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony;. • Robert A. Dickinson, 43, of Bellefontaine: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments;
Indiana mother accused of abandoning 5-year-old son in Ohio enters plea
CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville entered the plea last week in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 28. A kidnapping charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement and Adkins now faces a term of five years probation to three years in prison, officials said.
1,800 Ohio Army National Guard soldiers preparing to deploy overseas
DAYTON, Ohio — Ohio Army National Guard troops across the state are saying their goodbyes this week. 1,800 soldiers are being sent off in a series of deployment ceremonies across the state this week. The soldiers from are from the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and will be headed...
Man accused of fatally shooting customer at southwest Ohio Walmart ruled competent for trial
HAMILTON, Ohio — A man accused of shooting a customer to death in an Ohio Walmart store following an attempted theft has been ruled competent to stand trial. Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton is charged in Butler County with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability.
Man Arraigned on 30 Count Indictment
An Alger man was arraigned on a 30 count indictment this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. Johnathan Shrader is facing 15 counts of rape, 5 counts of sexual battery and 10 counts of gross sexual imposition. At his arraignment, Shrader was found indigent and Edwin Bibler was appointed...
Darke County Animal Shelter: Zoe is looking for a new home!
Zoe is waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to get adopted by her new human companion!. Zoe came to the Shelter as a stray so their knowledge about her is very limited and what they do know is from what they have observed. They believe Zoe is an 8-year-old female German Shepherd Mix. Zoe knows how to sit, roll over and loves treats! Don’t be fooled by her age because she doesn’t act like it! Zoe is an energetic pup who walks well on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dogs her at the shelter.
