Greenville, OH

10TV

1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 others injured in Springfield fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three firefighters were injured while putting out a fire at a Springfield home Sunday afternoon. According to the City of Springfield's city manager's office, a firefighter fell down a flight of stairs after crews were making an exit from the home due to extreme heat. The injured firefighter was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital and his condition is unknown, CBS affiliate WHIO reports.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine teen charged for breaking into a safe

Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to South Detroit Street Thursday night at 9:00 for a theft complaint. The victim told officers that they came home and discovered a safe in the home had been tampered with. The back of the safe had visible pry marks and the back had been pried...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
10TV

Family of 3 escapes Delaware County house fire

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A family of three escaped a house fire that was likely caused by a lightning strike Wednesday morning in Delaware County, fire officials said. Crews were called to a home on Fair Oaks Drive in Liberty Township on a report of a fire just after 4:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming out of the attic.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes

URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
URBANA, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Grand jury indictments charge 28

A recent Logan County grand jury handed up indictments charging 28 people:. • Troy C. Miller, 39, of Lima: rape, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony;. • Robert A. Dickinson, 43, of Bellefontaine: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments;
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
10TV

Indiana mother accused of abandoning 5-year-old son in Ohio enters plea

CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville entered the plea last week in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 28. A kidnapping charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement and Adkins now faces a term of five years probation to three years in prison, officials said.
spectrumnews1.com

1,800 Ohio Army National Guard soldiers preparing to deploy overseas

DAYTON, Ohio — Ohio Army National Guard troops across the state are saying their goodbyes this week. 1,800 soldiers are being sent off in a series of deployment ceremonies across the state this week. The soldiers from are from the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and will be headed...
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Man Arraigned on 30 Count Indictment

An Alger man was arraigned on a 30 count indictment this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. Johnathan Shrader is facing 15 counts of rape, 5 counts of sexual battery and 10 counts of gross sexual imposition. At his arraignment, Shrader was found indigent and Edwin Bibler was appointed...
ALGER, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Animal Shelter: Zoe is looking for a new home!

Zoe is waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to get adopted by her new human companion!. Zoe came to the Shelter as a stray so their knowledge about her is very limited and what they do know is from what they have observed. They believe Zoe is an 8-year-old female German Shepherd Mix. Zoe knows how to sit, roll over and loves treats! Don’t be fooled by her age because she doesn’t act like it! Zoe is an energetic pup who walks well on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dogs her at the shelter.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
