Long story short, things don't look very good for the Las Vegas Raiders right now. And Davante Adams isn't shielding his emotions about the issue. The superstar wide receiver joined the silver and black this offseason and hopes were high that he would be a catalyst in 2022. While Adams himself has 17 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns to kick off the season, his team has an 0-3 record including a 29-23 overtime loss in Week 2 in which the Raiders gave up 22 unanswered points. So, after getting edged by the Tennessee Titans 24-22 in Week 3, Adams let his feelings be known.

NFL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO