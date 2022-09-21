Read full article on original website
Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin
Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Horoscope for Friday, 9/23/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): A snarky colleague overplays their hand. Let them. This person's comeuppance is overdue and it will be a delight to see what happens. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): What looked like an easy out isn't the quick escape you think. It could enmesh you further. Stick with the path you're on.
Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars
Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of August 27, 2022. Whenever you are contemplating a major decision, I hope you raise questions like these: 1. Which option shows the most self-respect? 2. Which path would be the best way to honor yourself? 3. Which choice is most likely to help you fulfill the purposes you came to earth to carry out? 4. Which course of action would enable you to express your best gifts? Are there questions you would add, Virgo? I expect the coming months will require you to generate key decisions at a higher rate than usual, so I hope you will make intensive use of my guiding inquiries, as well as any others you formulate.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Both Hot & Cold, So Get Ready For Temperatures To Shift
The planets are turning up the heat in your love horoscope for the week of September 12 to September 18, but temperatures could easily run cold when we least expect it! After all, the timing may feel somewhat off in your relationships, which may be developing into downright disappointment as the week progresses. Remember—this is only temporary! Still, if you’re currently in the thick of some relationship trouble, knowing it will eventually pass doesn’t make it any easier. Not only is Mercury officially retrograde, but Venus in critical Virgo will also square off with Mars in temperamental Gemini on September 16,...
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Pushing You to Take the Lead
Not that there's ever been such a thing as coincidences in astrology, but September's "personality" is very similar to that of Virgo, the same astrological season we're currently experiencing. Multidimensional and grounding, this month is a time to reflect on the recent energy shifts and reconnect with our mind, body, and soul. Your Sept. 11 horoscope is somewhat intertwined with last week's full moon in Pisces, given that this flood of consciousness is bringing us closer to a more spiritually evolved version of ourselves.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense
September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
These zodiac signs throw the most tantrums
Imagine being with a person whose first reaction to everything is throwing a fit and acting like a spoiled brat. While there are people in the world who silently go through things and never complain, there are also a lot of individuals who never grew up and still cry or throw tantrums if they don’t get what they want. To be fair, most of us have been crybabies at times, but these zodiac signs remain so regardless of the time, place or person in front of them.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week & It’s All Thanks To The Fall Equinox
If things haven’t been going your way lately, hang in there! The next couple of days will bring you a much-needed refresh and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week from September 19 to 25. In addition to kicking off this year’s whimsical fall equinox, the sun’s shift into harmony-seeking Libra later in the week will present you with a new backdrop of energies. *New season, who dis?* This week begins on a kind and productive note, as the moon in Cancer harmonizes with Venus in devoted Virgo on September 19. If you’re feeling intuitively guided to reach out...
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You To Let Your Imagination Run Wild, Because Dreaming Is Free
Get ready, because your horoscope for the week of September 12 to 18 says you’re jumping right into the deep end! There’s a *lot* brewing behind the scenes this week, but it’s inevitable for the curtain to fall at some point. Prepare for startling developments to make themselves known, because the plot is only getting thicker. The rising stakes and increasing tension will be impossible to ignore by September 16, because critical Venus in Virgo will square off with sharp-tongued Mars in Gemini, shining a light on your primal fears and raw desires. What’s making you so ravenous lately? What is...
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
To get your moon sign, plug in your date, time, and city of birth into Astro.com’s birth chart generator. Aries moons are known for their impulsive behavior, says Aliza Kellyof Allure. Coupled with their need for excitement or victory, they’re always looking for a spontaneous adventure, which can be easy to satiate since they’re famous for knowing what they want. However, they are also known to have a shorter fuse, but the good news is that they get over it as quickly as the feeling comes. Aries moons work well with air suns.
Scorpio—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Going Down A Rabbit Hole Of Self-Discovery
Are you ready to explore your inner psyche? Your Scorpio horoscope for September 2022 says it’s time to unleash all those pent-up emotions you’ve been holding inside. As Mercury in your 12th house of spirituality forms an opposition with expansive Jupiter on September 2, there’s a chance that visions from your subconscious could alert you to some deep-seated truths that need recognizing. If you’re already feeling confused, keep in mind that this is only the beginning! When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you can expect your dreams to get super wild, so remember to jot down what you can remember...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Catching Feelings, Thank to Venus in Libra
Powerful romantic shifts and empowering transformations are happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, so get ready for sparks to fly. There’s a lot to look forward to right now in terms of love, so dive into the romance of it all. If you’re catching feelings, you might as well embrace it rather than fear it, because the universe definitely wants you to. Emotional bonds are deepening right now, especially when Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with romantic Venus in Virgo on September 26. This will pave the way for communication in your relationships,...
Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, September 2022
The sun in Virgo lights up the sector of your chart that rules success and recognition, making it an exciting time of year to stand in the spotlight, make big career moves, and think about the legacy you want to leave behind. You might be building a new reputation for yourself at this moment.
Aquarius—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Prepare For Lift Off, Because You’re Going Places
Just when you think you have everything figured out, life always has a way of throwing a curveball at you! Get ready, because your Aquarius horoscope for September 2022 says you’re exploring some unexpected places this month. On September 2, Mercury in your adventure-seeking ninth house will oppose Jupiter, tapping into your desire to get the most juice out of your squeeze! If you’re feeling uninspired, it’s time to remedy that by digging even deeper for the truth. After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde and encourage you to explore the untrodden path. Although you will likely feel incredibly...
