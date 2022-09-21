Read full article on original website
Hundreds Of Students Attend American Airlines Career Fair In Tulsa
American Airlines was hoping to attract new employees at a career fair Monday. American Airlines is one of Tulsa's largest employers. The company said the purpose of this career fair is to allow the community to explore aviation jobs they can do in their hometown. Tulsa is where American Airline's...
Watch: Tulsa State Fair Returns To Tulsa On Thursday
The Tulsa State Fair's 11 days of awesome starts this Thursday. That means the return of rides, concerts, vendors and of course, food. On Monday, Amanda Blair with the state fair joined Tatum Guinn on News On 6 at 4 p.m. to discuss more about what families can expect.
WATCH: City Leaders To Hold Ribbon-Cutting For New High Rise In Downtown Tulsa
City leaders will celebrate a new high rise in downtown Tulsa with a ribbon cutting on Monday morning. The first tenant will be the law firm of Crowe and Dunlevy. The building includes 245,000 square feet of office space and nearly 700 covered parking spaces. WPX Energy started construction on...
Mannford Museum Honors Country Band With Statue
Few musicians are honored with a statue, but the steel silhouette that stands outside the Mannford Museum is tied to an individual, and a band that played music in town for years, a country act the town wants to remember. The Mannford Museum stands on the western edge of town,...
2 Adults, 3 Children Injured In Crash At Tulsa Intersection
At least two adults and three children were injured in a crash near 46th St North and Lewis Ave in Tulsa. According to Tulsa police, two of those children and one of the adults are in critical condition. The injury status of the others has not been clarified by the police at the scene but all have been transported to a hospital. Officers say the adults and children were in a jeep that may have been pushed into the intersection by another car. As they entered the intersection they were t-boned by a City of Tulsa truck.
Collinsville Voters To Decide On Public Safety Tax In November
The City of Collinsville is putting a public safety sales tax on the ballot for the upcoming election. It would be a half-penny sales tax that would go towards funding improvements in the police and fire departments. Collinsville Police Chief Matthew Burke has been in charge of the police department...
1 Injured In Shooting Near 21st And Garnett In Tulsa
One person was injured in a shooting that happened Saturday night in Tulsa. The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road, according to police. Officers said a man and a woman were getting tacos in the area when another man arrived and shot...
Stillwater Officer Injured In Bar Fight
A Stillwater officer is recovering after police said he was hurt in a scuffle with two people outside a bar at around 2 a.m. Thursday. Stillwater Police shared body camera footage of the encounter. Police said they got a call about a woman who was kicked out of a bar,...
Fire Breaks Out Around Lake Carl Blackwell
Fire danger on Sunday at Lake Carl Blackwell in Stillwater as flames got close to some structures. We're told people in trailers tried to protect their properties by putting water on their grass. Firefighters were able to get things under control and the fire is contained.
2 Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash Near 41st & Garnett
Authorities are on the scene of a crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday night. Tulsa Police said two trucks crashed near 41st and Garnett around 9 p.m. Police did not reveal the extent of the injuries for those involved. Officers are working to figure out what caused...
