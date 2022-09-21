At least two adults and three children were injured in a crash near 46th St North and Lewis Ave in Tulsa. According to Tulsa police, two of those children and one of the adults are in critical condition. The injury status of the others has not been clarified by the police at the scene but all have been transported to a hospital. Officers say the adults and children were in a jeep that may have been pushed into the intersection by another car. As they entered the intersection they were t-boned by a City of Tulsa truck.

