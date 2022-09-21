ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man beaten with hammer in Garden Grove

By Josh DuBose
 5 days ago

A 36-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after attacking another man with a hammer in Garden Grove Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard at around 8:49 p.m.

Police were initially called to the scene on reports of a possible stabbing.

According to a release by the Garden Grove Police Department, officers arrived and found witnesses detaining the suspect, identified as Jesse Bizarro, who was then taken into custody by police.

The initial investigation revealed that the 40-year-old victim had not been stabbed but was assaulted with a hammer. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Camara at 714-741-5824 or GGPD Investigations at 714-741-5824.

