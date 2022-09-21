ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Update after Antioch crash

By Alex Baker
 5 days ago

ANTIOCH, Calif. ( KRON ) — One of the three children who were critically injured in a car crash in Antioch on Friday will be removed from life support on Thursday after it was determined his condition will not improve, KRON4 confirmed.

The three children, who are all 12 years old and part of what family members described as a “blended family,” were on the sidewalk near the corner of Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive in Antioch Friday, when they were struck by a red Chevrolet Impala that was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Officers arrived on the scene and airlifted two of the children — Cheyenne and Gianathon — to the hospital via helicopter. The third child, Mason, suffered less critical injuries and was not transported by air.

Since the accident, Mason is “doing well,” according to his mother Jami Christina Marie Hanlin. He had surgery on Monday to receive a graft on his face for abrasions but is reportedly dealing with “survivor’s guilt” and in need of emotional support.

Mason’s sister Cheyenne, who is also the child of Jami Hanlin and Johnny Comfort, was in a coma but has since been brought out of it and was taken off a ventilator. She will be assessed for possible brain damage, according to her mother.

The third child in the accident, Gianathon, who was fathered by Comfort and Shannon Hanlin, has not regained consciousness and will, unfortunately, be removed from life support on Thursday.

“They will be removing Gianathon from life support tomorrow,” a Hanlin family member confirmed to KRON4. The prognosis for Gianathon was not good from the outset, with Jami Hanlin saying earlier this week that even if he’d survived, he’d have been paralyzed from the neck down and on a ventilator for the rest of his life.

“Please continue with your prayers as we still need them,” said Jami Hanlin. “From the bottom of my heart I thank you and love you, may God Bless.”

Natasha Wiles
4d ago

Omg 🥺🥺 I’m in tears as I type this my heart is breaking so hard right now I can’t even see with all the tears rolling down my face. My deepest condolences thoughts and prayers goes out to the families in this horrible tragic accident. I’m sending you all my love strength and hugs. I am so sorry I am breaking inside as I write this. May God be with you all of you wrap his arms around you with his horn and strength.👼👼💔💔

Cherry Ames Ames
4d ago

I don't trust children's hospital in Oakland. Time and time again they have told parents children wouldn't improve, are brain dead, but if they donate their million dollar organs they will live on in others, when it wasn't true. "Brain stem dead" kids have woken up and started talking. Stanford hospital is better. This one 3 year old was severely injured by a car. I think the only reason he survived and is now a normal 11 year old is that children's hospital, Oakland was having a strike, so the helicopter took him to Stanford.

Tyeise CollinsJames
4d ago

my prayers are going out to the parents and I pray that baby so is that peace and then whoever did it God gives him everything they deserve

