Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
Nicholls PETSM Receives $13.5K in Donation from Morgan City Oilfield Rodeo
The Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo has donated $13,500 to Nicholls State University Department of Petroleum Engineering Technology and Safety Management. MCOFR will also provide $2,000 to support Nicholls’ Veterans Affairs and its PETSM Vets. The fishing rodeo has donated more than $82,000 to the PETSM program at Nicholls...
houmatimes.com
BTNEP White Boot Gala Raises over $7,000 to Benefit Estuary Program
The Barataria-Terrebonne Estuary Foundation hosted its annual White Boot Gala for the first time since 2019, garnering an outpouring of support from the community and local businesses. The gala took place on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Spahr’s Seafood in Des Allemands, as a fundraising effort for BTNEP preservation and restoration efforts. Guests enjoyed a live auction, networking opportunities, delicious food, philanthropy and live music by Cajun Music Preservation Society.
houmatimes.com
LPSO to Host 10th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host its 10th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Candlelight Vigil on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Lafourche Central Market in Raceland. The 2022 vigil theme is “From behind closed doors, into safe horizons,” and will be held in honor and remembrance of those who have lost their lives to domestic violence, the victims who are facing DV in their homes, and to celebrate those who have left the abuse and are living a violence free life.
houmatimes.com
Celebrate Louisiana Authors Month with the Lafourche Library
October is Louisiana Authors Month and the Lafourche Parish Public Library is gearing up to host a fall fair for book lovers!. LPPL invites all book lovers and aspiring writers to attend its Louisiana Author Fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the library’s Thibodaux Branch. The fair will provide guests with an opportunity to meet and network with their favorite local authors, learn about their books and creative process, and receive writing and publishing tips.. The event will feature the following authors: Trisha Hukins, Terry Lindsey, Jamie Mayes, Diana Riley, Scott Smallwood, Gwen St. Romain, Gena Vitale, Myron Wright, and Reverend Norman Edwards Sr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
For 54 years, he taught English, advocated for Black students. Now his name goes on a library.
On the west bank of Jefferson Parish, Stanley Crosby is a household name. A beloved English teacher, he spent more than a half century educating generations of high school students. “I’ve taught students’ mothers and fathers and grandmothers and grandfathers,” Crosby, now 88 and retired, said. But...
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish Concealed Handgun Course Scheduled for October 1, 2022
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that a Concealed Handgun Training Course will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the LPSO Shooting Range Facility located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland. The class will begin at 8:00 a.m. and last until approximately 5:00 p.m. with a...
theadvocate.com
Hospital admissions surge as multiple respiratory viruses circulate among kids: ‘We’ve got a full house’
Children’s hospitals in Louisiana are coping with a surge in admissions and ER visits due to a handful of respiratory viruses. While it’s not unusual to see viruses surge as the weather gets colder, it is rare to be dealing with so many at once, leading to hospitals that are brimming with sick kids.
wrkf.org
Nonprofit created by Mayor Cantrell subpoenaed by NOLA Office of Inspector General
Today on Louisiana Considered: between the city council demanding she pay back travel expenses to a subpoena received by a nonprofit she created, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is facing a lot of pushback from the community. The Advocate’s Stephanie Grace tells us the potential impact of all this bad press. Plus, Nancy Davis, the Louisiana woman recently denied an abortion in state despite carrying a fetus with no skull, tells us her story. This episode originally aired on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
James Gill: Jefferson, Orleans treat juvenile carjackers differently
According to the latest census, the population of Harahan is just 4% Black, so Maurice Ervin, 15, would have stuck out like a sore thumb back in February, even if he had just been strolling along. If he didn't figure out then that Harahan is not a smart place for...
NOLA.com
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
houmatimes.com
Man drowns in Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday
On September 25th, 2022 at approximately 2:34 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a subject falling into the Intracoastal Waterway and was not responding. Upon arrival officers learned that the victim was laying on the cement bulk head on the Eastern bank as witness advised it appeared that he was sleeping. The witness who was on the western bank observed the 71 year old victim fall into the water and was struggling to swim. Shortly thereafter, the witness stated they observed the victim disappear underwater, so they entered. The witness also stated they swam to the victim’s location, after observing him underwater for quite some time and pulled him out. Life saving efforts were conducted, but were not successful. The victim, identified as Arnold Bonnette, died as a result of this incident.
houmatimes.com
Senior College Fair Set for Oct. 3
Terrebonne Parish School District will host its annual senior college fair on Monday, Oct. 3, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. The college fair will feature representatives from various Colleges and Universities for students to receive information. The upcoming college fair is open to seniors at Ellender Memorial High School, South...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Woman Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Drugs
NEW ORLEANS, LA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 22, 2022, WYVONNE TYSON, age 35, of New Orleans, was sentenced by United States District Judge Eldon E. Fallon after previously pleading guilty to a drug offense. Specifically, TYSON pled guilty to one count of conspiracy...
See it: Council seeks restraining order against Cantrell
The council claims that the money is going to hundreds of people with no way of tracking the recipients or amounts.
brproud.com
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel. Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September...
L'Observateur
Jefferson Parish Man Indicted for Gun and Drug Trafficking Offenses
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – LANCE STEVENS, age 26, a resident of Gretna, Louisiana, was charged on September 22, 2022 in a six-count indictment for violations of the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act. STEVENS is charged in Count 1 with possession with intent to distribute...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Resident Sentenced to Probation for Laundering Drug Money
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Judge Susie Morgan sentenced ANNICE FALKINS, age 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, to (5) five years of probation, which includes (1) one year of home detention, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee for laundering money that was derived from the unlawful distribution of controlled substances, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1957.
NOLA.com
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of fake emergency reports Thursday
Many schools across Louisiana became victims of "swatting" incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident, with the intent of calling in a...
houmatimes.com
LPSO Detectives Investigating Sunday Evening Shooting in Marydale Community
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening in the Marydale community in Thibodaux. One man was injured in the shooting. Just before 7:30 p.m. on September 25, 2022, deputies responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of Carol...
Comments / 1