Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Andreasen, Liebe-Cravens To Fill Key Christian Chamber Positions
The Christian County Chamber of Commerce announced Monday afternoon the filling of two positions: Director of Events & Marketing, and Executive Assistant. KaDee Andreasen has been tabbed the former, with Kayce Liebe-Cravens slated for the latter. Andreasen, a Wisconsin native, has made her way to west Kentucky through a Fort...
wkdzradio.com
HCC Unveils bell hooks Memorial
Bell hooks is known around the globe and her loss was felt by many, but none more so than her family and friends in her hometown. Hopkinsville Community College and the College Foundation are honoring the hometown writer, activist, poet, and figurehead with the addition of a sculpture to Roundtable Literary Park on what would have been her 70th birthday.
wkdzradio.com
Brenda Joyce Sutton, 64, of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for 64-year-old Brenda Joyce Sutton, of Hopkinsville. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Bale Trail Underway Once Again In Todd County
The Ninth Annual Todd County Bale Trail got underway this past weekend, as fall temperatures and changing colors finally arrived in force throughout west Kentucky. One of the more popular tourist attractions for Trenton, Elkton, Guthrie and everyone in between, it’s also somewhat demanding on local farmers — who provide most, if not all, of the hay needed to create these large art projects.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Ronald Hayes, 81, of Hopkinsville
Funeral Services for 81-year-old Ronald Hayes, of Hopkinsville, will be at 10 o’clock Friday morning at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 o’clock Thursday evening.
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Christian County took place Saturday morning. Check out these great photos from the event.
wkdzradio.com
Rebecca Burd, 77, of Pembroke
Funeral services for 77-year old Rebecca Sue Burd, of Pembroke, will be at 3:00 Tuesday afternoon, September 23, at Pembroke United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at the church at noon Tuesday, September 27. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her son, Charles...
wkdzradio.com
Over 40 Teams Walk To End Alzheimer’s Saturday
Despite the wet and rainy conditions, it was a great turnout for the annual Pennyrile Walk To End Alzheimer's event held in the parking lot at the Christian County Justice Center in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Alzheimer's Association Walk Manager Jill Isom said that over half of this year's goal of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Fiscal Court Addresses Postage, Senior Citizens Center
Trigg County Fiscal Court quickly met in special session Monday afternoon, to handle some quick expenditures before a regularly-scheduled meeting arrives October 3. Magistrates unanimously approved an expense of more than $8,500 for the postage required to mail out tax bills across the county. Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander said those had to be mailed out by the end of the week.
wkdzradio.com
Second Person Arrested In Logan County Home Invasion
An Elkton man has been charged Saturday in connection to a home invasion in Logan County on August 1st. Logan County Sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Joshua Taylor of Russellville showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party. Law enforcement from both counties searched the area but could not locate a crime scene.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Police Officer Injured In Wreck
An Oak Grove police officer was injured in a wreck on State Line Road in Oak Grove Monday morning. Oak Grove Police say a van was exiting a parking lot and pulled into the path of an eastbound officer that was on State Line Road. The crash pushed the van...
wkdzradio.com
One Person Injured In Trigg County Tractor-Trailer Crash
One person was injured in a wreck on US 68 in Land Between the Lakes in Trigg County Monday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say the tractor-trailer was eastbound near the Golden Pond target range when it ran off the road and overturned. The driver was taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In South Virginia Street Wreck
A man was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car on South Virginia Street collided with an eastbound truck at the intersection of East 7th Street. The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
wkdzradio.com
Man Arrested On Warrants After Resisting Arrest
A man wanted on two warrants was arrested at a home on North Fowler Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Jamie Jones who had outstanding warrants for probation violation and contempt of court. He was reportedly apprehended by...
wkdzradio.com
Catalytic Converter Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a catalytic converter was removed from a Dodge Ram 1500 at Brandon’s Towing around 5 am. No arrest has been made but the report lists charges as theft by unlawful taking and...
wkdzradio.com
Van Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A van was reported stolen in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 2002 maroon Oldsmobile Silhouette was taken without the owner’s consent on East 17th Street. The van is valued at $4,500 and no arrest has been made.
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged After Oak Grove Traffic Stop
A traffic stop on Golden Pond Avenue in Oak Grove led to charges for a man and woman Wednesday. Oak Grove Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Kainoa Correa and he failed to stop right away then a passenger in the vehicle 36-year-old Tiffany Luna got out and fled on foot.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged In Trigg County Road Rage Incident
A man has been charged in connection to a road rage incident at the intersection of Canton Road and Linton Road in Trigg County Friday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 68-year-old John Christie got upset after accidentally being cut off in traffic and backed into a vehicle and fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.
Comments / 0