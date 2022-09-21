ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Louisiana State Police Lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest

By Dionne Johnson
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4baFHy_0i50BgKF00

LOUISIANA ( KLFY ) — Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, a Louisiana State Police Lieutenant has been charged with hiring for sexual activity.

According to LSP, Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation.

Should Mayor Cantrell’s travel expenses be docked from her salary? Councilmembers Moreno and Morrell say yes

Thibodeaux, employed with LSP since 2002, was in South Dakota attending a work-related conference, LSP said.

According to information released by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at approximately 3 A.M. Tuesday at a local hotel.

The South Dakota charge of hiring for sexual activity is a class 1 misdemeanor, however the criminal case has been handed over to the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office, LSP said.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Charges upgraded against man accused in Rapid City hotel shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of shooting another at a Rapid City hotel earlier this year will appear in court later Monday. The Pennington County State’s Attorney says charges have been upgraded against Quincy Bear Robe. Arraignment is set for 2:15 p.m. Authorities say Bear...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arrest made in choking death of woman

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is under arrest and facing manslaughter charges in connection to an altercation Thursday evening. A group of passengers in an app-based food delivery vehicle stopped at a restaurant on Endeavour Boulevard after consuming alcohol according to police. There, 28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City got into a physical altercation with 31-year-old Danielle Houchin.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Pennington County, SD
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
State
South Dakota State
County
Pennington County, SD
KEVN

A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman is dead following a physical confrontation with her brother in Rapid City Thursday night. The victim is 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Nicklaus Houchin, 28 also of Rapid City, was arrested for first degree manslaughter. Witnesses told police that the two were...
gowatertown.net

Sturgis woman dies in accidental fire

STURGIS, S.D. – A woman who was rescued from an early morning fire on Sturgis’ Main Street has died from her injuries. The woman’s name hasn’t been officially released, although her friends on Facebook say Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing Rapid City teen found safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say a teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe. Journey Two Bulls was last seen in the unit block of Waterloo Street wearing a blue hoodie, black cargo pants, multi-colored shoes and glasses.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Louisiana Lrb Klfy#Lsp#Apple#Nexstar Media Inc
Black Hills Pioneer

Kitchen fire closes Cheyenne Crossing

LEAD — Firefighters from Spearfish Canyon, Spearfish, Lead and Deadwood were able to contain a kitchen fire at Cheyenne Crossing, Friday evening. The fire call came in at about 10:15 p.m. No injuries were reported, but damage is still being assessed. On Saturday morning yellow caution tape blocked off the parking lot from public access, as employees worked to load food and other items from the kitchen. A notice on the restaurant’s social media page reports that Cheyenne Crossing will be closed until further notice.
SPEARFISH, SD
WGNO

WGNO

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy