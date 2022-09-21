Read full article on original website
Injury-depleted Rams keep rolling with unlikely contributors
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams almost certainly wouldn’t be such consistent winners if this team hadn’t stayed relatively healthy over the past half-decade. The Rams’ overall health is much worse than normal this September after a spate of early season injuries, yet it hasn’t stopped Sean McVay’s team from recording back-to-back victories. Los Angeles (2-1) beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-12 on Sunday despite playing without two key offensive players and the majority of its regular contributors in the secondary. The Rams have been forced to dig deep into their depth — and even into other teams’ practice squads — in the past two weeks, yet the Super Bowl champs’ healthy playmakers have kept them moving toward Monday night’s showdown with San Francisco.
Report: Patriots’ Mac Jones Has Severe High-Ankle Sprain
The quarterback and the team is still determining the best way to move forward after the diagnosis.
Manningcast guest list Week 3: Here's who will join Peyton, Eli Manning on 'Monday Night Football'
The second episode of the "Monday Night Football" Manningcast is ready to get underway with the Week 3 NFC East meeting between the Giants and Cowboys. The alternate telecast, which shows Peyton Manning and Eli Manning breaking down the game from their home studios, has already followed last year's fantastic debut with more viral moments this season. (Such as the elder Manning calling timeout 62 times before the Broncos' ill-fated 64-yard field goal attempt against Seattle in Week 1.)
