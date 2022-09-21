Shakira shocked her fans when she revealed in June that she and Gerard Piqué, 35 — who is the father of her two sons, Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9 — decided to split after 11 years together. Following a summer of silence about their breakup, the 45-year-old superstar singer opened up in a recent interview with Elle magazine, calling the ending of their fairytale romance “the most difficult, darkest hours of my life.” Luckily, time does heal all wounds, as a friend of Shakira’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s healing by “focusing on her future and her kids” to get her through the difficult time.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO