Gerard Pique Brings New Girlfriend Clara Chia to Wedding in Spain Amid Shakira Split
Plus-one status! Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia’s romance has continued to heat up, even attending a wedding together. The professional soccer player, 35, and the PR student, 23, were spotted at a pal’s nuptials in Catalonia, Spain, on August 20, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Piqué wore a navy suit as he wrapped his arm around Chia, who donned a rainbow-colored dress.
Clara Chia Marti: 5 Things To Know About Woman Seen With Gerard Pique After Shakira Split
Gerard Pique has been spending a lot of time with Clara Chia Marti since he and Shakira announced their breakup at the beginning of June. The musician, 45, and her husband, 35, released a joint statement revealing that they were separating while asking for privacy. Since splitting from the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, Gerard has been spotted kissing Clara, 23, and it appears that the two are getting to know each other very well. Find out more about Clara here!
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía laugh at a wedding 3 months after Shakira split
Gerard Piqué and his Shakira lookalike 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chía attended a wedding a little over a week ago as a dates. They were photographed looking smitten with each other, laughing hysterically. GrosbyGroup Piqué has not commented on the cheating allegations or his...
Shakira Breaks Her Silence About Split From Gerard Piqué: 'The Darkest Hour of My Life'
Shakira is finding light in her music amid her painful split from her ex Gerard Piqué, which she describes as "the darkest hour in my life." The 45-year-old Columbian superstar is breaking her silence in her first interview since announcing her split in a joint statement with Piqué in June. The exes share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, and while they were never married, were together for 12 years.
Did Gerard Piqué cheat on Shakira in 2012 with Bar Refaeli?
More allegations of Gerard Pique’s infidelity to Shakira have come to light. Paparazzi Jordi Martin took to social media over the weekend to allege Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira with Israeli model Bar Refaeli. According to the photographer, it went down a decade ago, in 2022. ...
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin have reportedly reconciled a month after she filed for divorce
Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are reportedly back together, one month after the former model filed for divorce from her husband of 25 years. On Friday, Page Six reported that a representative for the 76-year-old actor said that he and Flavin have rekindled their relationship and were very “happy”.
Shakira Breaks Silence Over 'Difficult' Split From Gerard Piqué: 'I Put Everything I Had Into This Relationship'
After more than a decade together, Shakira and soccer player Gerard Piqué suddenly split this past summer. The breakup came as a shock to fans, especially since the private pair share two sons together, but the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner is slowly coming to terms with the ordeal despite it being "one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life."
Shakira Addresses ‘Fictional’ Tax Fraud Allegations: ‘This is Probably the Darkest Hour of My Life’
In 2018 the Spanish government accused Shakira of tax evasion, with authorities seeking an eight-year prison sentence for the singer, who has adamantly denied the accusations instead of seeking a settlement. Shakira spoke at length about the charges for the first time in a new Elle cover story, calling them “false accusations” and claiming she has paid what she owes. Posed with the court’s argument that she was a resident of Spain for tax purposes from 2011 to 2014, Shakira refuted the point and said she “was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world,” and affirmed, “as of...
Divorce Lawyer Urges Behati Prinsloo to Not Let 'Judgement' Ruin Marriage
A celebrity divorce lawyer recently urged Behati Prinsloo to hold her head high as the world scrutinizes her husband Adam Levine, who is at the center of a cheating scandal. Five women have now claimed that the Maroon 5 frontman sent them inappropriate messages in the days after a 23-year-old Instagram model claimed she had a year-long affair with the musician, who is married to Victoria's Secret model Prinsloo, 34.
Shakira Focusing On Music & Her Sons As She Navigates Gerard Piqué Split
Shakira shocked her fans when she revealed in June that she and Gerard Piqué, 35 — who is the father of her two sons, Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9 — decided to split after 11 years together. Following a summer of silence about their breakup, the 45-year-old superstar singer opened up in a recent interview with Elle magazine, calling the ending of their fairytale romance “the most difficult, darkest hours of my life.” Luckily, time does heal all wounds, as a friend of Shakira’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s healing by “focusing on her future and her kids” to get her through the difficult time.
Johnny Depp is dating his lawyer Joelle Rich
Johnny Depp is dating one of his attorneys after all — just not Camille Vasquez. Yahoo Entertainment can confirm the Pirates of the Caribbean star is seeing Joelle Rich, a lawyer who represented Depp in his U.K. libel trial. TMZ reports Rich is married, but is in the process...
Shakira Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion, "I Have to Stand Up For What I Believe"
Latin singer, Shakira, has finally broken her silence on her ongoing tax evasion court battle in Spain. The "La Tortura" singer is facing a tax trial in the European nation after rejecting prosecutors' deal in July.
Zayn Malik Unfollowed Gigi Hadid on Instagram Amid Her New Leonardo DiCaprio Romance
Gigi Hadid's ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik may not be thrilled about the model's new romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. Pop culture news account PopFaction pointed out this morning that Malik just unfollowed Hadid, who he dated on-off for six years before their final breakup a year ago, on Instagram. Hadid still follows Malik. The former One Direction singer is only following 24 people on his account now, and about half are fan accounts about him.
Adam Levine's 2009 Monogamy Confession Resurfaces Amid Sumner Stroh Scandal: 'I Have Cheated'
A 2009 Cosmopolitan interview of Adam Levine has resurfaced amid reports of his cheating scandal with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. In the interview, Levine made it clear he does not believe that men were designed to stay monogamous. "Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup," Levine said in the...
Adam Levine Admitted He Was Unfaithful in Old Interview: ‘I Have Cheated’
More than a decade before his recent affair scandal, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine revealed he was a cheater and didn't believe in monogamy. In a 2009 interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, the musician admitted he had cheated on a partner (or perhaps multiple partners) before. "Instinctively, monogamy is not in...
Johnny Depp is dating lawyer who represented him in his UK trial, more
Today in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers:. Johnny Depp is dating Joelle Rich, one of the lawyers from his UK defamation trial. Harry Styles’ mom is defending his film “Don’t Worry Darling” after all the cast drama. And Kris Jenner...
