Boston's Bobby Dalbec taking over designated hitting role on Saturday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the New York Yankees. Dalbec will operate as Boston's designated hitter after J.D. Martinez was left on the bench against right-hander Domingo German. numberFire's models project Dalbec to score 10.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
Kyle Tucker in Houston's lineup on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tucker is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Tucker for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7...
Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Caratini for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. Our models project Gomes for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 hoem runs, 0.4 RBI...
Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Riley Adams catching for Nationals Monday
The Washington Nationals will start Riley Adams at catcher in Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Adams will bat ninth and handle catching responsibilities Monday while Tres Barrera takes a seat. Our models project Adams, who has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 7.3 fantasy points.
Chris Taylor sitting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Chris Taylor is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Taylor is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 437 plate appearances this season, Taylor has a .218 batting average with a...
Freddie Freeman (illness) starting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Freeman is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Freeman for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
Ryan McMahon starting Saturday night for Colorado
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McMahon is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project McMahon for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.2...
Austin Hays in Orioles' lineup on Monday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is starting Monday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Hays is getting the nod in right field while batting sixth in the order versus Red Sox starter Connor Seabold. Our models project Hays for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
Yadier Molina starting for Cardinals Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Molina is getting the behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Molina for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Paul DeJong not in lineup Sunday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is sitting Sunday in teh team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeJong is being replaced at shortstop by Trea Turner versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 211 plate appearances this season, DeJong has a .157 batting average with a .548 OPS, 6 home...
Jose Godoy catching for Pirates Monday
The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Jose Godoy as their catcher for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Godoy will bat ninth and start behind the plate Monday while Jason Delay sits. Godoy has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.1 fantasy points against the Reds.
C.J. Cron in Rockies' Sunday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder C.J. Cron is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Cron is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Cron for 1.0 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.9 RBI and...
Nick Fortes starting Sunday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Fortes for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Keston Hiura starting Sunday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hiura is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Hiura for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Gavin Lux starting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Lux for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Jacob Stallings sitting for Marlins on Sunday
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Nick Fortes versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 364 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .224 batting average with a .589 OPS,...
P.J. Higgins catching for Chicago Sunday
The Chicago Cubs listed P.J. Higgins as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Higgins will bat seventh and handle catching duties Sunday while Yan Gomes sits. Higgins has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.2 fantasy points against the Pirates.
