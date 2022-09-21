Read full article on original website
Boston's Bobby Dalbec taking over designated hitting role on Saturday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the New York Yankees. Dalbec will operate as Boston's designated hitter after J.D. Martinez was left on the bench against right-hander Domingo German. numberFire's models project Dalbec to score 10.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB・
Eddie Rosario in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Rosario for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.6...
Terrin Vavra sitting Monday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Vavra is being replaced in left field by Kyle Stowers versus Red Sox starter Connor Seabold. In 82 plate appearances this season, Vavra has a .271 batting average with a...
Mariners believe rotation set for future after Castillo deal
SEATTLE (AP) — In the middle of putting the finishing touches on the largest and most complex contract in franchise history, the Seattle Mariners began discussions about another impact deal. Would newly acquired right-hander Luis Castillo be interested in talking about calling Seattle home for the long haul? When the answer came back “yes” at the same time the Mariners were finishing their massive deal with AL Rookie of the Year favorite Julio Rodríguez, it sent Seattle’s front office into overdrive. “When you have players like this that you think are the best players in the league and guys that have a chance to grow into the anchors, the guys that you’re hanging billboards on the side of the stadium for and you’re doing those two things at once, I mean, it’s a huge adrenaline rush,” Seattle assistant general manager Justin Hollander recalled Monday. “And to be doing two of them at once is exhilarating and exciting. And you’re also very nervous.”
Riley Adams catching for Nationals Monday
The Washington Nationals will start Riley Adams at catcher in Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Adams will bat ninth and handle catching responsibilities Monday while Tres Barrera takes a seat. Our models project Adams, who has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 7.3 fantasy points.
Ryan McMahon starting Saturday night for Colorado
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McMahon is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project McMahon for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.2...
Chris Taylor sitting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Chris Taylor is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Taylor is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 437 plate appearances this season, Taylor has a .218 batting average with a...
Jacob Stallings sitting for Marlins on Sunday
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Nick Fortes versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 364 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .224 batting average with a .589 OPS,...
Taylor Trammell in lineup Sunday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners outfielder Traylor Trammell is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Trammell is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Trammell for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
Freddie Freeman (illness) starting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Freeman is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Freeman for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
Michael Massey in lineup Sunday for Royals
Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Massey is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Ryan O'Hearn and Hunter Dozier are also joining the lineup. Our models project Massey for...
Jesse Winker in Mariners' lineup Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Winker is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Winker for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
Michael Hermosillo starting Sunday for Cubs
The Chicago Cubs will start Michael Hermosillo in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hermosillo will bat ninth and start in centerfield Sunday while Christopher Morel sits. Hermosillo has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.8 fantasy points against the Pirates.
Rangers' Bubba Thompson sitting versus Guardians Sunday
The Texas Rangers did not list Bubba Thompson in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Thompson will take the afternoon off while Adolis Garcia starts in right field and bats fourth against the Guardians. Thompson has already flashed the speed that had him catching eyes in the...
Austin Slater sitting for Giants Sunday
The San Francisco Giants did not list Austin Slater as a starter for their Sunday game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater will sit out Sunday's game while Mike Yastrzemski covers centerfield, LaMonte Wade Jr. starts in right field, and Thairo Estrada joins the lineup in left field. Estrada will bat second in the rotation.
Andres Gimenez sitting for Cleveland Sunday afternoon
Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Gimenez is being replaced at second base by Tyler Freeman versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. Will Brennan and Austin Hedges are also exiting the lineup. In 527 plate appearances this season,...
P.J. Higgins catching for Chicago Sunday
The Chicago Cubs listed P.J. Higgins as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Higgins will bat seventh and handle catching duties Sunday while Yan Gomes sits. Higgins has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.2 fantasy points against the Pirates.
Harold Ramirez in Rays' Sunday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Ramirez is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Ramirez for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Jose Trevino in Yankees' lineup Sunday night
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Trevino is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Trevino for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
