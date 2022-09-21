Read full article on original website
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to SeeMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
What to Expect at Philly AIDS Thrift Fall FestivalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
phillyyimby.com
Exterior Complete at Riverwalk South in Center City West
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has captured the completed exterior of Riverwalk South, a 362-foot-tall, 32-story high-rise under construction at 60 North 23rd Street in Center City West. Designed by Gensler and developed by the PMC Property Group, the building stands next to the Schuylkill River and is part of the two-towered Riverwalk complex. The development is part of a new hub of high-rise buildings underway along and near Market Street.
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 4134 Westminster Avenue in Belmont, West Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, three-unit rowhouse at 4134 Westminster Avenue in Belmont, West Philadelphia. The structure will rise from a vacant lot that is situated between two prewar rowhouses on the south side of the block between North Palm and North Holly streets. The building will span 3,430 square feet and will feature a cellar and a roof deck. Permits list JT Ran Expediting as the party behind the zoning filing and JPL Construction as the contractor. Construction costs are specified at $280,000.
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 3308 Fairmount Avenue in Mantua, West Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a six-story, twenty-unit apartment building at 3308 Fairmount Avenue (full address 3308-12 Fairmount Avenue) in Mantua, West Philadelphia. The development will rise on the south side of the block between Mantua Avenue and North 34th Street. Designed by Haverford Square Designs, the structure will span 15,124 square feet and will feature elevator service, roof decks, and parking for three cars and four bicycles. Permits list Haverford Sq GC as the general contractor.
phillyyimby.com
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 2000 East Huntingdon Street in East Kensington
Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, three-unit apartment building at 2000 East Huntingdon Street in East Kensington. The structure will replace a vacant lot on the southern corner of the intersection between East Huntingdon and Emerald streets. The building will span 3,000 square feet and will feature a basement and a roof deck, the latter apparently reserved for use by the topmost unit. Permits list Paul Dietz III as the architect of record and Qazim Kupa as the contractor. The construction cost is specified at $144,000.
Tenants, landlord of partially-collapsed Lindley Towers come to agreement on temporary housing
Former tenants of the partially-collapsed Lindley Towers apartment building will be moving out of the shelter where they were being housed, thanks to an emergency agreement decided in court Thursday during a hearing over a pair of lawsuits.
phillyyimby.com
Renovation and Vertical Extension Work Starts at 141-43 North 4th Street in Old City
A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has revealed that renovation and vertical extension work has begun at 141-43 North 4th Street in Old City. Designed by Designblendz, the development will rise from a through-block site that stretches from North 4th to North Orianna streets and will involve renovation of a historic four-story, 18,160-square-foot building on 4th Street and the construction of a six-story, 19,406-square-foot addition at Orianna Street. The development will span 37,566 square feet and feature 36 residential units as well 13 off-site accessory parking spaces and ten bicycle spaces. Permits list John G. Traver Co. Inc. as the owner, Pioneer Construction and Development Corporation as the contractor, and a construction cost of $2.86 million.
Temple News
1300 Residence Hall hit in double-shooting on 13th Street
This story is developing. Check back for updates. A bullet hit a window at 1300 residence hall after a double-shooting near 13th Street and Jefferson Thursday night. No students were in the room that was struck. An 8-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the head from the shooting and...
WGAL
Philadelphia adding standalone toilets over next five years
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia will be installing standalone toilets over the next five years. Video above: Reporter asks residents what they think of the new restrooms. The city is trying to provide more public restrooms in key areas. The first of the new toilets, called Portland Loo restrooms, will open...
NBC Philadelphia
Find Out Why SEPTA Is Closing a Stretch of Girard Avenue for 3 Months
A trolley track replacement project is shutting down a seven-block stretch of busy Girard Avenue in Philadelphia from the start of October through the end of 2022. PennDOT revealed the closure plans in a news release Thursday:. "SEPTA is planning to close W. Girard Avenue between 33rd Street and 26th...
Girl, 8, hit by stray gunfire while playing outside of North Philadelphia home
A young girl was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by stray gunfire Thursday night, according to Philadelphia police.
buckscountyherald.com
Body found in Bristol last month positively identified as man from Philadelphia
Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced today that with the assistance of the FBI, the body found on Sunday, Aug. 21, in the vicinity of Route 413 and Maple Avenue in Bristol Township has been positively identified as Abdool Nazim, 46, a Guyanese/South American man. He was reported missing from Philadelphia on July 31.
PhillyBite
PrimoHoagies Grand Re-opening of Chestnut Street Location
PrimoHoagies, known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked rolls, announced today the grand re-opening of its 2043 Chestnut Street location in Philadelphia is set for Monday, September 26. To celebrate the occasion, rewards members can enjoy $6.99 Primo Size Hoagies at this location throughout the day.
multihousingnews.com
Philly Mixed-Use Community Lands $150M Refi
Residents have access to various cultural and recreational venues, including The Franklin Institute. Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking provided a $150 million, five-year, floating-rate refinancing loan for LVL North, a mixed-use community in Philadelphia. Alterra Property Group owns the newly developed Class A property, which was previously subject to a construction loan of $107 million, originated by Bank OZK, Yardi Matrix data shows.
Recent Temple grad shot, killed in West Philadelphia, cutting short a ‘bright future’
A recent Temple University graduate was shot and killed Thursday morning near the campus of Drexel University in West Philadelphia. In a statement released later in the day, Temple officials identified the victim as 23-year-old Everett Beauregard.
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 305 East 6th Avenue, #1 | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team
Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 305 East 6th Avenue, #1 in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent November 2nd is this gorgeous two bedroom two bathroom first floor unit in the heart of Conshohocken. The apartment offers newer vinyl flooring throughout. You are greeted by a spacious living space, which gives way into the updated kitchen that features quartz countertops, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a built-in microwave. Through the kitchen is a large mudroom that houses the laundry. The front bedroom is very spacious and offers plenty of closet space. Just outside the bedroom is a full bathroom with a tub/shower with custom tile work throughout. The rear bedroom has its' own full bathroom with a stall shower with custom subway tile. There are two off street parking spots included! The apartment is located in the heart of Conshohocken with walkability to all of the restaurants, nightlife, and shopping that Conshy has to offer. Also just a short distance to the train station which gives you a short ride right into the city! Close proximity to the Turnpike, 476, and 76.
CBS News
Attempted carjacking leads to shooting in parking lot of Dunkin' in Philadelphia's Tacony section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An attempted carjacking happened in Philadelphia's Tacony section on Friday morning. CBS3 has confirmed that shots were fired in the parking lot of the Dunkin' near Cottman and Torresdale avenues around 6:15 a.m. The Dunkin' is right across the street from Saint Hubert's High School. It's unclear...
Surveillance video released in killing of Temple graduate Everett Beauregard near Drexel
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing the moment a 23-year-old Temple University graduate was shot and killed in Powelton.
morethanthecurve.com
For Sale | 1520 Pennllyn Pike | Blue Bell | Mia Palatano of the HOW Group
Mia Palatano of HOW Group at Compass added a new listing for sale at 1520 Pennllyn Pike in Blue Bell. There is an open house on Sunday September 25th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping, this 6 bedroom, 4.5...
Philadelphia files lawsuit against Lindley Towers owner after apartment building collapse
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crews were in Logan on Wednesday inspecting an apartment building that partially collapsed last week. The damage forced about 100 people out of their homes. Now, the city has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the building.The city is going after the owner of the building that partially collapsed from the seventh floor last week. Now, residents told CBS Philadelphia the owner of the building is trying to get some of those who lived there to terminate their leases.As crews used heavy equipment and took photos in inspecting Lindley Towers in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood Wednesday,...
