owegopennysaver.com
What’s Happening for the week of September 25, 2022
What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
owegopennysaver.com
Restoration begins on Owego’s Police Department Building
The Village of Owego has partnered with TEAM Tioga to restore the historic building at 90 Temple St. that houses the Owego Police Department and the Village Court. This work began in summer 2021 when TEAM Tioga wrote a grant to the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation in the amount of $468,416 to restore exterior features of the building. The award was granted and funding was secured in December of 2021.
Horseheads roads closing for water main repairs
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Some roads in the Village of Horseheads will be closed later this week as crews repair water mains. The Village Water Department said that it will be replacing water mains and water valves on Grand Central Avenue starting at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. Grand Central will be closed from […]
thehomepagenetwork.com
The History of Tioga Central Railroad
The Tioga Railroad was renamed the Blossburg and Corning Railroad in 1854. The section between Lawrenceville and Wellsboro Junction, Pennsylvania (with the exception of the ten-mile section along Hammond Lake built in 1977) was completed in 1872 as the Wellsboro and Lawrenceville Railroad. This line extended south from a connection with the Blossburg and Corning Railroad at Lawrenceville through Wellsboro to the coal mines at Antrim, Pennsylvania.
NewsChannel 36
Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
Binghamton looks to transform Memorial Bridge
The City of Binghamton is looking to devote half of an historic downtown bridge to walkers and cyclists.
WETM
Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
NewsChannel 36
Leader of the Pack Corporate Challenge returns to the Southern Tier
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - In light of Hunger Action Month, businesses went head-to-head at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier Friday morning to help kids get the meals they need this fall. Ten of the food bank's corporate sponsors went head-to-head this week to see who could pack food...
whcuradio.com
Crews extinguish garage fire in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by Owego firefighters. Authorities say a garage caught fire around 2:15 PM yesterday. They say a chainsaw was used to make entry and put out the blaze. Photos show a vehicle was wrecked in the fire. No injuries were reported.
Planned power outage today in Endicott
Many residents of Endicott will be without power for part of the afternoon.
Lanterns to be sent down Chemung River to honor 72′ flood
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Happening on Saturday, the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society is set to light commemorative lamps on the Chemung River. The lamps are part of a memorial floating lantern ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Agnes Flood of 1972. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the lanterns will be […]
City of Binghamton offers free firewood at Ely Park
With weather beginning to cool down and fall in full swing, now is a great time to sit outside and enjoy the brisk evenings next to a fire.
Endicott May Install License Plate Readers at Village Entrances
Several license plate readers could be put in place at various spots in the village of Endicott to assist law enforcement agencies. Mayor Linda Jackson said police chief Patrick Garey has been working with a company to develop a proposal that would include plate readers and cameras. Speaking on WNBF...
whcuradio.com
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
NewsChannel 36
Meet Chad, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Chad, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Chad is a four-year-old male terrier mix who is naturally playful and curious. He is choosy his canine friends, Chad gets along best with females. He is not into cats, and it is best if he joins a household with kids who are 10 years old and older.
owegopennysaver.com
It is Corn Chopping Time Again—Share the Road!
Summer is over and it is the time farmers get out in their fields to harvest their corn and soybean crops. That means there will be large-sized slow moving vehicles all over our county roads. Slow moving vehicles are marked with an orange triangle that should be visible from the rear. Slow moving vehicles (SMV) typically drive slower than 25 miles per hour. If you come up behind a SMV you have only a few seconds to react and keep both you and the farmer safe.
NYSEG Impersonator sought by Ithaca police
Ithaca Police are looking for a person that has entered multiple locations while falsely claiming to be a NYSEG worker.
NewsChannel 36
Crews respond to chimney fire in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- First responders were called out to a house fire in Chemung County Thursday night. The fire happened on the 200 block of Kiser Road in the Town of Horseheads around 7:15 p.m. Firefighters says it was a chimney fire, which started in a wood stove. The...
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Elks begins Team Trivia nights
Trivia is back at the Owego Elks Lodge beginning on Wednesday Oct. 5, from 7 to 9 pm. Experts Jane and Maria will be spinning the facts and playing some tunes all evening. Grab your family, friends and anyone smart and join them for a great evening of challenges and friendly competition.
