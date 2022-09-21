ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Muskegon Heights, MI
Detroit, MI
Muskegon Heights, MI
Muskegon, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids Public School district hires 170 new employees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hiring has been difficult for school districts across the country. Several West Michigan schools are trying to fill openings right now. The Grand Rapids Public Schools district started the year with nearly 400 vacancies, but officials recently made big progress filling those. In the last 40 days, the school district has hired about 110 teachers and 60 support staff members.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

No gun found in GRPS school after a student with a weapon reported

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No weapon was found in a Grand Rapids Public Schools high school, after an investigation into student's claim of seeing a gun in a student's waistband. Late in the school day Monday, school administration was notified two students reported seeing another student with a gun in his waistband. The claim was this happened in a men's bathroom at Innovation Central High School between first and second hour. This is according to Larry Johnson, GRPS chief of staff and executive director of public safety.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Zeeland man to receive life-saving kidney donation from friend

ZEELAND, Mich. — A friendship that began at a startup church years ago will soon be helping a west Michigan man with a new kidney. 47-year-old Tim Gilbert has Type 1 diabetes. He has been depending on a combination of dialysis treatment and medication to keep himself healthy after being diagnosed with kidney failure. With treatment continuing for more than five years, Gilbert was at a breaking point.
ZEELAND, MI
