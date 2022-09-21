Read full article on original website
All students safe after 'vague threat' causes evacuation at Fremont Middle School
FREMONT, Mich. — A message on a bathroom stall triggered Fremont Middle School to evacuate Monday morning. All students are safe, Fremont Public Schools says. Students and staff were moved to another site but have since been returned back to the middle school building. An initial sweep of the...
Special education teacher surprised with 'Teacher of the Week' win
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — We’ve got another exciting Teacher of the Week! 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been having a blast surprising our West Michigan educators with this news. We stopped by Grand Haven High School this time, and you can see in the video how everyone got in on the celebration.
HS senior feels ‘like royalty’ after classmates put her in spotlight
Although she is a senior, this is the first year Sinclaire Bice has attended Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School.
Parents, activists protest concerns over Muskegon Heights Schools
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A crowd of parents, students and community activists gathered in front of Muskegon Heights High School Monday evening to protest what they viewed as a lack of transparency from the school district. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been following concerns involving staff shortages, incomplete curricula...
EK students, teachers honor Patrick Lyoya with ArtPrize entry
As they worked to honor Patrick Lyoya, who was killed at the hands of a Grand Rapids police officer, East Kentwood High School art teachers and students found themselves grappling with issues of race and injustice.
Muskegon Heights school district responds to parents' concerns over lack of staffing, curriculum
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Parents of students who attend Muskegon Heights High School are concerned over a lack of teachers, curriculum and transparency in the school district. After parents reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for help getting answers, Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System released a statement...
‘I don’t know if I can make it.’ Muskegon Heights teacher acknowledges staffing challenges
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A high school English teacher for the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System (MHPSAS) is corroborating past claims made by an anonymous parent, that the district is short-staffed on teachers and affecting student curriculum as a result. “A lot of days is just like --...
Grand Rapids Public School district hires 170 new employees
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hiring has been difficult for school districts across the country. Several West Michigan schools are trying to fill openings right now. The Grand Rapids Public Schools district started the year with nearly 400 vacancies, but officials recently made big progress filling those. In the last 40 days, the school district has hired about 110 teachers and 60 support staff members.
No gun found in GRPS school after a student with a weapon reported
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No weapon was found in a Grand Rapids Public Schools high school, after an investigation into student's claim of seeing a gun in a student's waistband. Late in the school day Monday, school administration was notified two students reported seeing another student with a gun in his waistband. The claim was this happened in a men's bathroom at Innovation Central High School between first and second hour. This is according to Larry Johnson, GRPS chief of staff and executive director of public safety.
Zeeland man to receive life-saving kidney donation from friend
ZEELAND, Mich. — A friendship that began at a startup church years ago will soon be helping a west Michigan man with a new kidney. 47-year-old Tim Gilbert has Type 1 diabetes. He has been depending on a combination of dialysis treatment and medication to keep himself healthy after being diagnosed with kidney failure. With treatment continuing for more than five years, Gilbert was at a breaking point.
Parents can get free Pack n' Plays and car seats through West MI organization
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eligible parents in Kent County can receive a free Pack n' Play and car seat through Family Futures. It's part of an initiative during National Baby Safety Month. "Two to three babies die every day due to safe sleep related causes in Michigan," said Blakelee...
Precision Family Dental offering free dental day for West Michigan veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a show of gratitude, Precision Family Dental and the Freedom Day Foundation will be providing our nation's veterans one day of free dentistry for their needs. Any veteran qualifies. All you have to do is call (616)-949-1570 and make an appointment for Thursday, Oct....
Grand Rapids neighborhood to host meeting to discuss lead paint safety
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Community leaders from Neighbors of Belknap Lookout are working to give people in Grand Rapids the tools they need to keep their families safe from lead poisoning. Many homes in the city were built before 1978 and may host lead paint hazards. According to the...
City council of Grand Haven to hold interviews for 5 candidates for city manager
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Five candidates who are all Michigan natives will be interviewed next week by Grand Haven's city council for the position of city manager. The city council will meet in a public session at 4 p.m. on Sept. 28, Wednesday afternoon. The interview for each candidate is set to last 45 minutes long.
Baldwin Public Schools go into lockdown, evacuate following bomb threat made during bank robbery
LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — Baldwin Public Schools were evacuated Thursday afternoon while the Lake County Sheriff's Office investigated a threat made toward the school. Police say the incident began around 10 a.m. after an unarmed robbery at the Lake-Osceola Bank in Luther. During the robbery, the teller received a...
WWMTCw
Muskegon man, 4 kids taken to hospital after rollover crash in Ottawa County
POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Muskegon man and four children were taken to the hospital Sunday after rolling off of I-96 in Polkton Township. Suspect on the run: Police search for man suspected of armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business. The 41-year-old driver lost control of his Honda and...
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Robin Williams’ son to speak at W. MI mental health gala
The son of late comedic genius Robin Williams will speak at an event at Meijer Gardens hosted by a local mental health organization for suicide prevention awareness month.
'Deck for a Vet': West Michigan construction company holding giveaway for a deserving veteran
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids builder Montell Construction has launched a giveaway called 'Deck for a Vet.'. People are encouraged to nominate a deserving veteran to win a new deck or customize an existing deck to make it better fit their lifestyle. Veterans are welcome to self-submit, too.
Grand Rapids church's diaper ministry at 'critical need' for larger sizes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Inside a church she's attended her entire life, Kristina Weidenfeller holds the youngest of her five children, a six-month old girl, while her sister hides behind a chair, skeptical of the news camera that stands before her. "My boys are very helpful. My girls, I...
