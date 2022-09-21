ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022

Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
JOBS
itechpost.com

Everest Business Funding Shares Helpful Tips on Collecting Customer Feedback Through Email

As the familiar phrase goes, "The customer is always right." And if this is true, then how do businesses use that insight to their advantage?. Customer feedback provides organizations with valuable insight and can help shape a brand to best cater to a target audience, which ultimately will help a business grow and thrive. Email lists are an effective way to connect directly with consumers and gather opinions on products and services.
SMALL BUSINESS
Nursing Times

Care home nurses asked to inform new survey on laundry policies

Nurses and colleagues across the care sector are being asked to inform a new study around how laundry is managed in their workplace. The research is centred on infection prevention and control and aims to help staff identify knowledge gaps and recognise best practice in regards to laundry processes. The...
HEALTH SERVICES
Black Enterprise

Goodie Nation and Partner Companies To Give Bulk of $5.3 Million to Black Tech Companies

A nonprofit that helps diverse founders is teaming with its partner companies to help mostly Black tech businesses gain $5.3 million in funding. For the third time since August 2020, $5 million will come from the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund that is uniting with Goodie Nation. Fifty Black startups this year received $100,000 unconditionally. Efforts from the Atlanta-based Goodie Nation helped Black founders obtain capital.
ECONOMY
thebiochronicle.com

The Challenging Role of a Woman Working in the Construction Industry

It’s no secret that the construction industry is male dominated, with a staggering 99% of on-site construction workers throughout the UK being male, compared to just 11% of women accounting for the entire construction workforce. But what does the role of an on-site female construction worker entail in such...
CONSTRUCTION

