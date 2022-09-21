Read full article on original website
Hotel RIU Palace Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Note: We were given complimentary stay at this resort. Riu Palace Punta Cana was an amazing choice for our family’s Caribbean getaway. Located on the Dominican Republic’s enviable white sand beaches we fount idyllic surroundings to enjoy our sunny stay. The sprawling resort boast a variety of guestrooms perfect for groups of all sizes and a plethora of activities to keep you busy.
msn.com
American cruise ship passenger killed by shark in Bahamas
A guest on a Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise was killed while on an excursion in the Bahamas Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the company. According to NBC News, Royal Bahamas police said the guest was a 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman that had gone snorkeling with friends when a bull shark attacked her at about 2 p.m. at Green Cay.
disneytips.com
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?
Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
msn.com
Buh bye, buffets? Here’s what it’s like to cruise now
Cruisers are an enthusiastic tribe, and boy, are they back at it. Bucket list sails — think lengthy trips and expedition cruises — are selling out in record time, says Chris Gray Faust, managing editor of Cruise Critic (www.cruisecritic.com). Oceania Cruises’ world cruise for 2023 sold out in exactly one day. In a survey of readers, Cruise Critic found that 67 percent of respondents currently have at least one cruise booked, and 34 percent have more than one cruise booked, says Gray Faust. “This group is fully embracing the ability to return to sea, in a big way,” she adds.
This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon
What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
msn.com
Marriott Now Offers Its First All-Inclusive Luxury Resort — Here’s Its Destination
Travel is booming in 2022. Now that pandemic restrictions are easing and people are becoming more comfortable venturing out of their homes with the protection offered by vaccines, many are hitting the road — and spending big on trips. Find: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret. According to Luxury...
Food & Wine
James Bond-Famous Hotel in Bahamas Has a Secret 007 Menu — But We Know the Way In
The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, is a slice of pristine paradise. Located at One Ocean Drive, Paradise Island, Bahamas, the destination has long beckoned the rich, famous, and most alluring guests — including one exceptional secret agent, 007 himself. And now, the hotel is celebrating Bond, James Bond, with a 007 Secret Menu just in time for the original film's 60th anniversary.
From Fiji to Phuket: 3 Sun-Drenched Resorts You Can Visit Now for an Endless Summer
Pumpkin spice and holiday music aren’t everyone’s cup of cider. If you’d gladly trade a “Silent Night” for sea air, sunshine and chilled Sauvignon, take note: It’s already spring in the sultry Southern Hemisphere, when temperatures rarely dip below 80 degrees Fahrenheit and where, by December, the island waters will be warmed by a full summer sun. Betsy Cox, CEO of Blackbook Concierge and magic-wand-waver to the most demanding clients, says it’s no surprise people are itching for the summer side of the globe this year. “They’ve spent the pandemic in the Hamptons, Miami and Malibu, then they went to the...
travelawaits.com
Peek Inside This 727 Airplane That’s Now An Unforgettable Vacation Rental
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Known as the land of pura vida, or pure life, Costa Rica is home to stunning beaches, friendly folks, and a plethora of wildlife. This peaceful, laid-back Central American country is also home to a very unique vacation rental.
These are the 10 happiest travel destinations in the world, and 3 are located in the U.S.
Bali took the top spot, with Las Vegas and New Orleans coming in second and third place.
cntraveler.com
The World's Most Exhilarating Hotel Arrivals, From White Water Rafting to Skydiving into Your Lodging
The luster could be removed from even the most luxurious resort in the world if it made guests walk down a back alley and through an unmarked entrance in order to check-in. There's no fun in that, is there? And hotels are getting bolder and more creative than ever with their arrival experiences, offering guests the ability to make a grand entrance with unique entrances such as helicopter rides, river rafts, and even skydiving. With a dash of adventure, a jolt of adrenaline, and often an unbeatably scenic view, the world's wildest hotel arrivals ensure that the first impression their properties make may be the grandest of them all.
To Tip or Not To Tip? All-Inclusive Vacations
Your bags are packed and you're counting down the minutes until vacation starts. The only thing left on your to-do list is to figure out if you need to bring cash tip money on your all-inclusive trip....
Veuve Clicquot Is Opening a Champagne-Themed Beachside Hotel Pop-Up in Australia This Fall
Veuve Clicquot isn’t just about bubbly. The French Champagne savants are entering new territory in the form of a five-star accommodations. The brand recently unveiled its new beachside hotel pop-up in Noosa, Australia, set to open this fall. The temporary luxe accommodations have only five suites, each of which...
A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market. It sits on 5.40 acres of land and has a four-bedroom home and guest cabin.
disneytips.com
A New Authentic Mexican Restaurant is Coming Soon to Walt Disney World
Dining at Walt Disney World just got more exciting, with an announcement just released for a brand new authentic Mexican restaurant set to open at the Resort next year. While the entire Disney property offers numerous foodie destinations, it is no secret that EPCOT and its adjacent Resort Area offer some of the best restaurants around. From new eats at Space 220 Restaurant to dining at the pavilions of World Showcase and even with a stroll around the Resorts of Crescent Lake, there are so many places to try near this Disney Park.
Virgin Islands National Park Is Often Forgotten. It Shouldn’t Be.
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. 63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington...
TVOvermind
Fifth Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Detailed
Pirates of the Caribbean has been a long-standing franchise since its first appearance as a grand theme park ride at Disney theme parks. However, from that original theme park ride of swashbuckling pirates and treasure came a series of five films that followed the same premise but also highlighted the mythical properties told within the theme park ride’s animation and overall story. Although hesitant to adapt the ride directly into a movie, it worked well with the more recent Jungle Cruise film adaptation, which was almost an exact replica of the ride, its stories, its mechanics, and more. As the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise took off, with back-to-back sequels and then a standalone sequel, the fifth film followed the same trend and was more of a standalone adventure for Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow and crew. Below, we’ve detailed the fifth and last Pirates of the Caribbean movie released in 2017, as well as dive into the cast, the supernatural elements within the film, how it compared to the rest, and more.
lonelyplanet.com
The 10 best honeymoon islands 2022
Santorini's blue dome churches and turquoise sea views make it a romantic honeymoon destination © Matteo Colombo / Getty Images. Tropical islands, sandy beaches and swaying palms have become the perennial motifs for the ultimate romantic honeymoon getaway. But not every couple wants to simply kick back with a cocktail on the beach (at least not every day).
Narcity
You Can Get Cheap Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations With Air Transat's Birthday Sale
Pack your bags! If you're dreading winter and already missing the hot days of summer, you can get a discount on last-minute all-inclusive vacations with this sale from Air Transat. The Canadian airline's anniversary sale gets you up to 35% off vacation packages to the tropics, including countries in Central...
