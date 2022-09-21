ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, IL

channel1450.com

Olympia Stops Pretzels In Second Half For Third Win This Season

It was good to be home for the Spartans! Olympia returned home after a two week road trip that resulted in their first two losses this season and beat New Berlin 34-15 to improve to 3-2 on the season. Olympia will head to Maroa-Forsyth next week, while the Pretzels (3-2) host Williamsville.
NEW BERLIN, IL
channel1450.com

Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: Sep. 26

The five best plays we caught on camera last week all in one place…the Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week! We’ve got volleyball, football, golf and boys soccer for you to choose the winner of the prize package by vote on Twitter.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
channel1450.com

Auburn Picks Up Conference Win On Road Over PORTA

The Auburn Trojans travled to Petersburg on Friday night to take on the PORTA Bluejays in Sangamo Conference action. The Trojans picked up a 32-6 victory to move to 3-2 on the season as they host Riverton next week. The Bluejays will host Athens next week.
PETERSBURG, IL
channel1450.com

Bullets Remain Undefeated With Road Win Over Athens

Williamsville and Athens were both 4-0 going into Friday’s rainy game at Athens. The Bullets came out and scored first but were answered by Athens. Williamsville took the 41-12 win on the night to remain unbeaten and hand Athens their first loss. Williamsville will travel to New Berlin next week while Athens heads to PORTA.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
channel1450.com

Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: September 19-24

Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Cole Brewer (Williamsville Golf) The...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
channel1450.com

Rochester Runs Over Glenwood For Fourth Win

Rochester was able to run the ball with Keeton Reiss and Ian Lichtenberger against Glenwood and they got a turnover late in the third quarter that set up their final score. The Rockets beat the Titans 27-14 to push both teams to 4-1 on the season.
ROCHESTER, IL

