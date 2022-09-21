Read full article on original website
Becca and Brenden Heitzig Win Springfield Invite; Glenwood Wins Team Titles
Lincoln’s Becca and Brenden Heitzig both picked up wins at the Springfield Invite at Lincoln Park on Saturday. The Glenwood Titans girls and boys teams both won team titles. Varsity results included below.
Olympia Stops Pretzels In Second Half For Third Win This Season
It was good to be home for the Spartans! Olympia returned home after a two week road trip that resulted in their first two losses this season and beat New Berlin 34-15 to improve to 3-2 on the season. Olympia will head to Maroa-Forsyth next week, while the Pretzels (3-2) host Williamsville.
Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: Sep. 26
The five best plays we caught on camera last week all in one place…the Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week! We’ve got volleyball, football, golf and boys soccer for you to choose the winner of the prize package by vote on Twitter.
Knox Talks Lessons Learned Against Williamsville
Ryan Knox was able to take away a few highlights from the Warrior’s 41-12 loss on Friday night to Williamsville. The Warriors will be back in action next week on the road at PORTA.
Kunz, Seman, and Ripperda Talk Win Over Athens
Williamsville defeated Athens 41-12 on Friday night to remain undefeated in Sangamo play and undefeated on the season. We caught up with head coach Aaron Kunz, Jake Seman, and Colin Ripperda after.
Auburn Picks Up Conference Win On Road Over PORTA
The Auburn Trojans travled to Petersburg on Friday night to take on the PORTA Bluejays in Sangamo Conference action. The Trojans picked up a 32-6 victory to move to 3-2 on the season as they host Riverton next week. The Bluejays will host Athens next week.
Bullets Remain Undefeated With Road Win Over Athens
Williamsville and Athens were both 4-0 going into Friday’s rainy game at Athens. The Bullets came out and scored first but were answered by Athens. Williamsville took the 41-12 win on the night to remain unbeaten and hand Athens their first loss. Williamsville will travel to New Berlin next week while Athens heads to PORTA.
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: September 19-24
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Cole Brewer (Williamsville Golf) The...
Rochester Runs Over Glenwood For Fourth Win
Rochester was able to run the ball with Keeton Reiss and Ian Lichtenberger against Glenwood and they got a turnover late in the third quarter that set up their final score. The Rockets beat the Titans 27-14 to push both teams to 4-1 on the season.
Southeast Picks Up First Win Over Lanphier
Southeast earned their first win of the season over Lanphier Saturday afternoon with a 28-6 final score. We’ve got highlights from the first half here.
