BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 5
We’re gonna rewind it back to Friday where it was week five of txhsfb. So many great games that came down to the wire, or even went into overtime. Several teams came out still with perfect records on the season, while others came to an end. It’s time for your BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week.
BCH Sports Cheerleaders of the Week: Week 5 Stamford
The Stamford High Cheerleaders are the BCH Sports week five Cheerleaders of the Week. With big smiles and and loud chants, the Bulldogs cheerleaders express their love for their undefeated Stamford High team. The players took on the Winters Blizzards and remains undefeated with a final score of 48-12. Up...
BCH Sports Dr Pepper Play of the Week: Hawley’s O’Shields with the strip 6
Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper play of the week: Hawley’s O’Shields with the strip 6. Undefeated Hawley Bearcats and the Anson Tigers battling it out in their district opener. Rodey Hooper throws it right into the hands of Drickeston Shoemaker, but hawley wasn’t gonna give that one up so easily. Kason O’Shields comes in hot with the strip! Then brings it back around for a touchdown.
BCH Blowup of the Week: Sweetwater’s ‘Stang
For our week five of our BCH Sports Blowup of the week, it’s Sweetwater’s Mustang. The team has this massive red horse that they run through with some very intimidating eyes. Not only are the eyes intimidating but so it the detail on the blowup itself. The Mustangs horse looks to stand about 20ft tall and 15ft wide.
BCH Sports Sounds of the Game: Week 5 Albany
The Albany Lions are our week five BCH Sports Sounds of the Game. As the big “A” blowup stood tall, fans gathered in the stands at the stadium to root on their fierce Lions. Albany hosted the Comanche Indians Friday, but fell short and loss 31-28. The Lions...
Abilene area forecast: Monday September 26th
Good news and bad news in our work week forecast weather pattern as cooler air has arrived in the Big Country, that’s the good news. The bad news is it will continue to remain on the dry side for several days. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low around 62 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.
Big Brothers Big Sisters to host 5th Annual Mac & Cheese Cook-Off in Abilene
Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) is excited to host Abilene’s fifth annual macaroni and cheese cookoff…The Big Cheese! On October 13th, local restaurants, caterers and food trucks will be serving up their version of mac and cheese for your enjoyment. Just like no two BBBS matches are the same, each mac and cheese concoction is sure to provide a unique experience for your taste buds!
Mishaps ensue at Abilene Community Theatre’s “The Play That Goes Wrong”
Sept. 30th – Oct. 1st; Oct. 7th – 8th at 7:30 pm.
