Good news and bad news in our work week forecast weather pattern as cooler air has arrived in the Big Country, that’s the good news. The bad news is it will continue to remain on the dry side for several days. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low around 62 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO