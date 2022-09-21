ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: Sep. 26

The five best plays we caught on camera last week all in one place…the Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week! We’ve got volleyball, football, golf and boys soccer for you to choose the winner of the prize package by vote on Twitter.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
High School Soccer PRO

Williamsville, September 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Riverton High School soccer team will have a game with Williamsville High School on September 26, 2022, 14:00:00.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
High School Football Highlights for Sept. 23, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin, Prairie Central, Eureka and Ridgeview-Lexington stayed unbeaten with high school wins on Friday night. Each team is now 5-0. Peoria High can move to 5-0 with a Saturday afternoon win over Manual. Here’s your week 5 scores: Pekin def. Morton, 14-7 Metamora def. Canton, 54-20 Washington def. Limestone, 49-0 Dunlap […]
PEORIA, IL
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: September 19-24

Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Cole Brewer (Williamsville Golf) The...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Pleasant Plains High School Football Player Collapses During Game

Thoughts, prayers, and well wishes are pouring in on social media after a Pleasant Plains High School football player collapsed during a game against Riverton High School. The State Journal-Register is reporting that a timeout was called with about 2 minutes left in the second quarter after a player who just ran off the field collapsed Saturday night. Both teams knelt while medical personnel attended to the student, and he was taken off in an ambulance around 8:15pm.
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
Watch now: Decatur races to end veteran suicide

DECATUR — Nearly 17 veterans die by suicide each day in the United States, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Some Decatur residents are racing to change that. Around 50 runners on Saturday took part in the second annual "Operation Obstacle: The Race to End Veteran Suicide," a fundraiser organized by Richland Community College and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. All proceeds will go to the Veterans Resource Center at Richland.
DECATUR, IL
Principal gives update on two students hurt in crash

UPDATE at 10 a.m. on 9/23/2022 Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown said that the student who needed surgery for a broken femur came out of surgery at 3 a.m. Brown added that he has a lot of healing and recovery ahead of him, but it is a positive start. The other student is home with […]
MOWEAQUA, IL
Report: LHS Teacher On Paid Leave Following Arrest

The Lanphier High School teacher who was arrested after an altercation with a student has reportedly been placed on paid leave while the investigation of the incident continues. While District 186 has declined to publicly comment on Adrian Akers’ status with the district, Newschannel 20 reports that Akers was placed...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Big dreams come true for Taylorville small business

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – In just over a year of business, a local sustainability shop continues to thrive in a small town setting. Located just off the courthouse square in downtown Taylorville, Down to Earth Sustainability offers a wide variety of items, including face wash, laundry detergent, shampoo and conditioner, dish soap, toilet bombs and […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident

Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Video shows alligator swimming in water park’s lazy river

DECATUR, Ill. — An alligator’s day out featured a splash in a lazy river and some sunbathing at an Illinois water park. The Scovill Zoo shared a video on Facebook of its alligator, “G,” who got to enjoy a day-long field trip to Splash Cove. In the post, the zoo explained that the 39-year-old reptile, which is 12 feet long and 300 pounds, had never ventured too far out of his enclosure and had never been submerged in more than a few feet of water.
DECATUR, IL
Suspected of multiple burglaries

He was a known person to Springfield police wanted in a number of investigations so much so SPD made a concerted effort on social media to track him down and last Friday they finally did. 36 year old Russell Adams was arrested on a Sangamon County warrant for possession of...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

