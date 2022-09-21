Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Becca and Brenden Heitzig Win Springfield Invite; Glenwood Wins Team Titles
Lincoln’s Becca and Brenden Heitzig both picked up wins at the Springfield Invite at Lincoln Park on Saturday. The Glenwood Titans girls and boys teams both won team titles. Varsity results included below.
channel1450.com
Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: Sep. 26
The five best plays we caught on camera last week all in one place…the Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week! We’ve got volleyball, football, golf and boys soccer for you to choose the winner of the prize package by vote on Twitter.
Williamsville, September 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Riverton High School soccer team will have a game with Williamsville High School on September 26, 2022, 14:00:00.
channel1450.com
Peerless Partners With Millikin To Provide Unprecedented NIL Deal To A Couple D3 Athletes
Peerless is partnering with a couple Millikin student athletes to take advantage of the Name Image Likeness opportunity approved in NCAA college athletics. We spoke with the two Big Blue student athletes involved as well as Peerless’ Business Development Director about the partnership.
channel1450.com
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: September 19-24
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Cole Brewer (Williamsville Golf) The...
channel1450.com
Knox Talks Lessons Learned Against Williamsville
Ryan Knox was able to take away a few highlights from the Warrior’s 41-12 loss on Friday night to Williamsville. The Warriors will be back in action next week on the road at PORTA.
wmay.com
Pleasant Plains High School Football Player Collapses During Game
Thoughts, prayers, and well wishes are pouring in on social media after a Pleasant Plains High School football player collapsed during a game against Riverton High School. The State Journal-Register is reporting that a timeout was called with about 2 minutes left in the second quarter after a player who just ran off the field collapsed Saturday night. Both teams knelt while medical personnel attended to the student, and he was taken off in an ambulance around 8:15pm.
Central A&M community gathers after recent student accident
Students and staff say those students will always be remembered in the community.
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur CAT employees celebrate motor grader milestone
DECATUR — When you are the largest of something made at Caterpillar Inc.'s Decatur plant, you are already the center of attention when you show up on most work sites across the world. On Thursday, it wasn't the size of the 24 Motor Grader that put it in the...
wdbr.com
Suspected of multiple burglaries
He was a known person to Springfield police wanted in a number of investigations so much so SPD made a concerted effort on social media to track him down and last Friday they finally did. 36 year old Russell Adams was arrested on a Sangamon County warrant for possession of...
nowdecatur.com
City Launches Small Home Improvement Program, Applications Available at Northeast Community Fund
September 26, 2022 – The City of Decatur is launching its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program (SHIP) and residents can now apply for assistance to make necessary repairs to their homes. As part of their commitment to Neighborhood Revitalization, the Decatur City Council recently approved SHIP, which is being...
