DECATUR, Ill. — An alligator’s day out featured a splash in a lazy river and some sunbathing at an Illinois water park. The Scovill Zoo shared a video on Facebook of its alligator, “G,” who got to enjoy a day-long field trip to Splash Cove. In the post, the zoo explained that the 39-year-old reptile, which is 12 feet long and 300 pounds, had never ventured too far out of his enclosure and had never been submerged in more than a few feet of water.

DECATUR, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO