ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Retired judge speaks on school bomb threats in area

By Derek Dellinger
Queen City News
Queen City News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7frC_0i5026XW00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “For the laughs, you might get out of doing it; the cost is pretty high,” said retired judge Richard Boner on the latest bout of threats made to schools.

Over just this week, multiple schools in multiple districts have had to deal with various bomb threats, which have disrupted class for thousands of students.

Citizen saves woman that drove into Lake Norman, officials say

“The fact that it’s happening so frequently now tells me that it’s probably, once it started, that sounds like a cool thing to do, and that’s why you’re seeing the repetition,” said Boner.

Once a threat is made, evacuations and investigations follow, usually resulting in an arrest.

Often those arrested are minors.

Making a threat, even a hoax, is considered a Class H felony. For an adult, that means a maximum of prison time and a record. For a juvenile, that means, in most cases, probation, but schools can also suspend and expel students who make the threats.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

There is also a significant impact on the families of those who make the threats.

“One of those conditions is that the person is put on probation, (but) that they have to make restitution to the municipal authorities for the cost incurred for having to send the fire department out, or police out,” said Boner. “Conceivably, you would be required to reimburse the city or county, and if the school incurs some expense, you might be on the hook for that, as well.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

CMPD arrests 14-year-old for making 'mass violence' threats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An eighth grader was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for reportedly making threats of "mass violence" against Southwest Middle School in Charlotte, CMPD said. According to police, on Sept. 19, school staff alerted a school resource officer at Southwest Middle School that a massing shooting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
WFAE

Local News Roundup: Bomb threats and lockdowns at schools throughout the region; Actors Theatre to close; Gaston County Schools payroll problem continues; CATS drivers vote on agreement

CATS drivers vote on a new contract this week that would get them “significant pay raises”. The tentative agreement could make a positive change for the drivers and the problems CATS has been experiencing with a bus driver shortage for the last several months. We’ll dig into the details of the first vote.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Charlotte Police investigate 3rd homicide in the last 24 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating the city’s third homicide in 24 hours, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. Friday night near 12000 Deaton Hill Dr. in north Charlotte, just outside the 485 loop near Highland Creek. A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Bomb Threats#The Queen City News#Android
fortmillsun.com

New Elementary & Middle Schools Planned in New Deal to Use Fort Mill Impact Fees￼

Two new elementary schools and one middle school are needed in the coming years to address Fort Mill’s growth. And high schools facilities need more seat space. The announcement came last week amid a deal for the school district to get their hands on over $50 million in impact fees already collected. On Monday night, the York County Council passed a resolution that should allow the district to use the fees for “construction of future school facilities,” according to Joe Burke, Chief Communications Officer.
FORT MILL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Law
TheDailyBeast

University Slammed After Sikh Student Gets Handcuffed for Wearing Symbolic Knife

A student at the University of North Carolina Charlotte was handcuffed for wearing a kirpan—a symbolic knife that is one of five articles of the Sikh faith—in a video posted to social media that ultimately prompted an apology from the college. “I wasn’t going to post this, but I don’t think I will receive any support from @unccharlotte,” the student tweeted. “I was told someone called 911 and reported me, and I got cuffed for ‘resisting’ because I refused to let the officer take my kirpan out of the miyaan.” Video the student posted shows him casually sitting in a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead, One Arrested After Shooting At Arcade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting outside an arcade Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says that they were called just after 2 p.m. to the Giveaway Arcade on Albemarle Road for an assault with a deadly weapon. Police found a person with shooting injuries who was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Scotland County murder suspect arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County murder suspect was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Timonte Purvis was arrested on drug charges after he was pulled over by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office. During the stop, police were notified Purvis was wanted for murder […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
STATESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy