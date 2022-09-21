ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Wanted Man Found In No Trespassing Area Arrested On Multiple Charges

A wanted man was arrested after he was allegedly trespassing in Canyon Country and for his warrants. On Friday, deputies patrolling the 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road in Canyon Country contacted a male in a no trespassing area, said Deputy Natalie Arriraga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
One Suspect Still At Large After Attempted Carjacking In Castaic

One suspect has been apprehended while the other is still outstanding after an attempted carjacking in Castaic Sunday. On Sunday, at approximately 10:45 p.m. deputies responded to a call at Commerce Center Drive and Hancock Parkway in Castaic regarding an attempted carjacking containing two male suspects, said deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Woman Found Huffing Aerosol In Car After Crash

A woman found huffing aerosol in her crashed car was arrested for driving under the influence in Santa Clarita. On Friday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of Bouquet and Plum Canyon Roads in Saugus and found a woman in a crashed car huffing aerosol in her driver’s seat, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests Made For Shoplifting, Identity Theft, DUI

A majority of weekend arrests made this week were for driving under the influence, with arrests also made for shoplifting and identity theft. Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office made 17 weekend arrests from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25, 14 of which were drug-related.
Vandalism suspect on the loose in Canyon Country

Deputies were searching Sunday afternoon for a vandalism suspect who reportedly caused more than $1,000 in damage at the Las Delicias Del Mar restaurant in Canyon Country at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Deputy Pederson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Pederson described the suspect as a 30-year-old...
2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
