One suspect has been apprehended while the other is still outstanding after an attempted carjacking in Castaic Sunday. On Sunday, at approximately 10:45 p.m. deputies responded to a call at Commerce Center Drive and Hancock Parkway in Castaic regarding an attempted carjacking containing two male suspects, said deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

CASTAIC, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO