Wanted Man Found In No Trespassing Area Arrested On Multiple Charges
A wanted man was arrested after he was allegedly trespassing in Canyon Country and for his warrants. On Friday, deputies patrolling the 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road in Canyon Country contacted a male in a no trespassing area, said Deputy Natalie Arriraga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
One Suspect Still At Large After Attempted Carjacking In Castaic
One suspect has been apprehended while the other is still outstanding after an attempted carjacking in Castaic Sunday. On Sunday, at approximately 10:45 p.m. deputies responded to a call at Commerce Center Drive and Hancock Parkway in Castaic regarding an attempted carjacking containing two male suspects, said deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Woman Found Huffing Aerosol In Car After Crash
A woman found huffing aerosol in her crashed car was arrested for driving under the influence in Santa Clarita. On Friday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of Bouquet and Plum Canyon Roads in Saugus and found a woman in a crashed car huffing aerosol in her driver’s seat, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests Made For Shoplifting, Identity Theft, DUI
A majority of weekend arrests made this week were for driving under the influence, with arrests also made for shoplifting and identity theft. Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office made 17 weekend arrests from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25, 14 of which were drug-related.
signalscv.com
Vandalism suspect on the loose in Canyon Country
Deputies were searching Sunday afternoon for a vandalism suspect who reportedly caused more than $1,000 in damage at the Las Delicias Del Mar restaurant in Canyon Country at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Deputy Pederson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Pederson described the suspect as a 30-year-old...
Officials Searching For Missing Santa Clarita Teenager Thought To Be With Missing Girlfriend
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and thought to be with his girlfriend who has also been reported missing out of Lancaster. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas from Saugus has been reported as an at-risk...
spectrumnews1.com
2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
signalscv.com
City hosts ‘Chasing the High’ to warn community about the dangers of drugs and fentanyl
Every year the city of Santa Clarita hosts a parent resource symposium inviting parents, guardians, teachers and youth to learn more about the dangers of drugs. This year’s symposium was titled, “Chasing the High,” and took place on Friday to focus on this as well as the risk that fentanyl poses.
foxla.com
Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
Video shows suspect using waste bin to steal handbags from Santa Monica store
A boutique owner in Santa Monica says more than $10,000 worth of custom handbags were stolen from her store during an early-morning burglary Saturday.
Former O.C. School of the Arts student sues district
A former student of the Orange County School of the Arts has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Ana Unified School District alleging the school’s founder sexually assaulted him, according to a copy of the suit obtained today.
KTLA.com
Justified force? Prankster gets body slammed at high school football game in Anaheim
A Friday night football game between Kennedy High School of La Palma and Katella High School of Anaheim was disrupted by a teen who ran onto the field. It didn’t end well (for him). Video shared with KTLA shows the teen jogging across the field carrying a flag with...
Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle into Restaurant, Arrested at Scene
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspected drunk driver in a Dodge Challenger plowed into an unoccupied restaurant early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:18 a.m. in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department officers along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with a...
signalscv.com
‘Heartbreak and remembrance’
Santa Clarita hosts 17th annual Evening of Remembrance at Central Park’s Youth Grove. Susan Collier caressed an image of her daughter, Jessica Brooke Collier, forever 21, who died in a traffic-related incident — similar to the other 117 Santa Clarita Valley youth whose names are engraved at the Youth Grove monument.
LAPD bodycam video shows moment leading up to fatal shooting of 19-year-old in South LA
The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera video after officers shot and killed a 19-year-old who was brandishing an airsoft rifle last weekend in South Los Angeles.
KTLA.com
Video: LASD chopper hoists car crash victims to safety after 200-foot fall
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau used a helicopter to hoist two people from a car that fell 200 feet over the side of Angeles Crest Highway. Video taken from the perspective of those aboard the chopper shows one victim being hoisted up to the...
Woman found dead in Lancaster home after suffering blunt head trauma; man detained at residence
A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said.
CBS News
Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
Multiple Shots Fired, 2 Victims Injured at Location of Baby Shower
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two victims shot on the same street may possibly be connected to a celebration Saturday evening, Sept. 24, around 7:12 p.m. A sergeant on the scene confirmed a baby shower was taking place at the same location. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
