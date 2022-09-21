Read full article on original website
Cooler Master HAF 700 Review
Trust the first pictures you see—assuming they lack a smaller case, or a small child, for scale—and the HAF 700 looks like just another flashy PC case. Then you see it in person. Your first clue is that those aren’t 120mm or 140mm fans on the front, but twin saucer-size 200mm. In the $299.99 HAF 700, we’re looking at a case that’s roughly a third larger in every direction compared to an ordinary mid-tower. (No wonder Cooler Master subtitles it "The Berserker"!) This chassis is all about maximum radiator and storage support, in a day when the SSD has been reduced to M.2 gumstick format and few folks run more than one video card. If you're looking for a maximum-capacity beast, though, and height and footprint aren't issues, it's a reasonably priced and very capable monster.
Samsung 65-Inch Class The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED TV Review
Outdoor TVs tend to cost a lot more than their indoor counterparts because it’s expensive to weatherproof such large devices. The ones designed to work under direct sunlight, like Samsung’s The Terrace ($9,999.99 for the 65-inch full-sun model we tested), are even pricier because they also need to produce very high levels of light. Despite its premium price, Samsung’s all-season TV mostly impresses with class-leading picture quality, superb brightness levels, and very low latency. But The Terrace still catches glare occasionally and would benefit from a few more gaming features. If you can find a partially shady spot for your TV, the SunBriteTV Veranda Series 3 ($3,648.95 for the 65-inch version) is far more affordable and works quite well in areas that get some sunlight despite its full-shade branding. But if you want the ultimate full-sun TV experience, Samsung's The Terrace is worth the high price.
The Best Roomba for 2022
Roomba was one of the first big names in the robot vacuum space, but it hasn't just rested on its laurels for the last 20 years as the industry matured. These days, the company offers a robust lineup of autonomous vacuums and other home-cleaning devices across a wide range of prices and capabilities.
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X Review
The world of portable 13- and 14-inch laptops is hyper-competitive in 2022, but the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (starts at $1,254.99; $1,599.99 as tested) manages to stand out. A blistering Ryzen 9 processor leads the way in our model, supported by 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and even an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU. The latter is rare at this size, providing legitimate graphics chops in a 14-inch body, which competitors lack. A couple of cutting-edge features may be missing, but realistically the Slim 7 Pro X is a better value than most of the alternatives, earning an Editors’ Choice award among ultraportables.
NASA, Hideo Kojima Team Up on Anicorn 'Space Ludens' Watch
NASA and Hideo Kojima have teamed up to release a wristwatch based on the video game developer's mascot, Ludens. Produced by Anicorn, the Space Ludens timepiece features elements of futuristic explorer Ludens' iconic gray-and-gold aesthetic, designed by Yoji Shinkawa. "Anicorn is honored to present the once-in-a-lifetime collaboration timepiece—Space Ludens, an...
Save $350 on This Top-Rated Lenovo 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 14 sets the standard for 2-in-1 convertible computers. And it's available from Walmart(Opens in a new window) for 33% off the retail price. Boasting a 14-inch screen, Intel processors, and a 360-degree hinge for turning the laptop into a tablet, this PCMag Editors' Choice pick is on sale for only $699.
