Santa Barbara County, CA

Car reportedly crashes 10 feet over the side of embankment along Highway 192 in Toro Canyon

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 5 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A car crashed into a tree along Highway 192 and ended up 10 feet off the side of the highway on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

The car accident was reported just after 3 p.m. along Highway 192 at Toro Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol incident response pages.

The car crashed into a tree and ended up 10 feet over the side of the road. The driver reported minor injuries, according to the fire department.

Santa Barbara, CA
Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

