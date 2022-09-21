Read full article on original website
Mizzou football's new offensive wrinkles weren't enough vs. Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — After the bell had tolled for Missouri, about 150 yards from where the ball came out of Nathaniel Peat’s hands, the running back stood underneath the stands that loom over the northern end zone at Jordan-Hare Stadium, visibly upset and being consoled by teammate Cody Schrader and MU athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois.
Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers’ loss at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — The snap counts and grades are in from Missouri’s crushing 17-14 overtime loss at Auburn. We saw an uptick from the defense, some sporadically good numbers from the offense and then some obvious weak spots. As we’ve done the last couple years, every week using...
Mizzou vs. Auburn football officials, referee, umpire, judges
The Missouri football team made the trip to Auburn for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 24. Auburn enters the contest 2-1 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Auburn 41-12 on Sept. 17. Mizzou comes into the matchup 2-1 overall. On Sept. 17, Missouri beat Abilene Christian 34-17. The...
Auburn vs. Mizzou football video highlights, live updates, score
The Missouri and Auburn football teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Auburn defeated Missouri 17-14 in overtime. Mizzou went to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. Auburn improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. Check out the top plays from the...
A look at Mizzou vs. Auburn football on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Auburn football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Auburn, Alabama. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange. Who are the Missouri vs. Auburn football officials, referee, umpire and judges on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Check out Auburn vs....
Mizzou football endures agony at Auburn — misses field goal, fumbles chances in OT
AUBURN, Ala. — Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Mizzou fans. On Saturday, Tigers running back Nathaniel Peat dropped the football before crossing the goal line on what would have been the game-winning touchdown in overtime, resulting in a 17-14 Auburn victory before a stunned crowd of 85,750 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
For Peat's sake: A win within reach, MU fumbles away SEC opener at Auburn
A contest littered with punts was decided by a fumble into the end zone in overtime. Nathaniel Peat broke free for a 20-yard rush, reaching out for the touchdown and dropping the ball, which was then recovered by Auburn in the end zone for a touchback, to end the contest.
See Auburn football fans cheer loudly when Robby Ashford announced as starting quarterback
The Auburn football team announced a new starting quarterback on Saturday morning. Auburn is going with Robby Ashford as the starter against Missouri. Ashford, a transfer from Oregon, is making his first start at quarterback for Auburn. The Auburn football fans liked the choice, and they made that known Saturday...
ESPN's Robert Griffin III blasts Eli Drinkwitz for not getting Luther Burden III the ball
ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III broadcast the Auburn vs. Missouri football game with play-by-play man Mark Jones on Saturday. Late in the third quarter, Griffin had some criticism of Mizzou football head coach Eli Drinkwitz for not getting the ball more to Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III.
Mistakes, lack of discipline doom Missouri in Auburn loss
Even before Nathaniel Peat dropped the ball, mental and physical mistakes haunted Missouri. Even before an offsides penalty gave Auburn kicker Anders Carlson a second chance at a field goal in overtime. Even before Harrison Mevis’ 26-yard miss made overtime possible. Missouri committed seven penalties for 45 yards, including...
Taking stock of a perplexing afternoon on 'The Plains'
The rules of football fly completely out the window when teams travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium. It’s a lesson Alabama has learned several times over, even in its best seasons. Georgia was the recipient of another late-game Auburn miracle dubbed the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare.” On Saturday, Missouri fell victim to the latest near-unexplainable ending at Jordan-Hare in its first-ever trip to “The Plains.”
Missouri tennis dominates Bellarmine in home doubleheader
Missouri tennis improved to 4-0 on the season with two wins over Bellarmine on Saturday in Columbia. The Tigers won all 12 singles matches and went 4-2 in doubles play en route to a pair of 7-0 victories. Mae and Inah Canete won their No. 1 doubles matches 6-2 and...
