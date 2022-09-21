ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Mizzou football's new offensive wrinkles weren't enough vs. Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — After the bell had tolled for Missouri, about 150 yards from where the ball came out of Nathaniel Peat’s hands, the running back stood underneath the stands that loom over the northern end zone at Jordan-Hare Stadium, visibly upset and being consoled by teammate Cody Schrader and MU athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois.
Mizzou vs. Auburn football officials, referee, umpire, judges

The Missouri football team made the trip to Auburn for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 24. Auburn enters the contest 2-1 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Auburn 41-12 on Sept. 17. Mizzou comes into the matchup 2-1 overall. On Sept. 17, Missouri beat Abilene Christian 34-17. The...
Auburn vs. Mizzou football video highlights, live updates, score

The Missouri and Auburn football teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Auburn defeated Missouri 17-14 in overtime. Mizzou went to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. Auburn improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. Check out the top plays from the...
Auburn, AL
A look at Mizzou vs. Auburn football on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Auburn football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Auburn, Alabama. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange. Who are the Missouri vs. Auburn football officials, referee, umpire and judges on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Check out Auburn vs....
Mistakes, lack of discipline doom Missouri in Auburn loss

Even before Nathaniel Peat dropped the ball, mental and physical mistakes haunted Missouri. Even before an offsides penalty gave Auburn kicker Anders Carlson a second chance at a field goal in overtime. Even before Harrison Mevis’ 26-yard miss made overtime possible. Missouri committed seven penalties for 45 yards, including...
Taking stock of a perplexing afternoon on 'The Plains'

The rules of football fly completely out the window when teams travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium. It’s a lesson Alabama has learned several times over, even in its best seasons. Georgia was the recipient of another late-game Auburn miracle dubbed the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare.” On Saturday, Missouri fell victim to the latest near-unexplainable ending at Jordan-Hare in its first-ever trip to “The Plains.”
Missouri tennis dominates Bellarmine in home doubleheader

Missouri tennis improved to 4-0 on the season with two wins over Bellarmine on Saturday in Columbia. The Tigers won all 12 singles matches and went 4-2 in doubles play en route to a pair of 7-0 victories. Mae and Inah Canete won their No. 1 doubles matches 6-2 and...
Alexander City Parks and Rec completes first week of youth volleyball games

The first week of youth volleyball games at the Cooper Rec Center in Alexander City have completed, with a notable increase in participation across the board. “We wanted more girls to play this year, so we advertised more than we have in the past, and it is really paying off,” said Ty Hill, assistant manager of the Cooper Rec and Child Care Coordinator.
LMRA quilt displayed at municipal complex

A quilt ten years in the making is now on display at the Alexander City Municipal Complex. Last year after the creation of the tenth T-shirt for the annual Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA) annual cleanup, a quilt was created to highlight the work of Stephens Elementary School students. The artwork for the shirts was an art project to help students get involved in cleaning up trash and learning what litter can do to Lake Martin.
Alexander City City Council approves leasing new bucket truck

Finding new vehicles and equipment to purchase for the last two to three years has been difficult for everyone, including the City of Alexander City. City officials have been searching for a new bucket truck for the city’s light and power department as part of its fleet program. But none for purchase could be found, so city finance director Romy Stamps recommended a 60 month lease to the council at its Monday meeting.
