brides.com
A Elegant Western Rehearsal Dinner in Aspen, Colorado
Law student Zak Morse and occupational therapist Meg Leonard began their adventure together on an actual adventure. "We were both participants on a cross-country cycling trip from Virginia to Oregon through a non-profit affordable housing organization called Bike & Build," they share. "The depth and intensity of the experience was something we felt was worth trying to continue however we could, so we signed up to be adventure partners for life!"
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
[VIDEO] $10,500,000 mansion hits the market in Colorado ski town
If convenient access to ski slopes and 360 degree mountain views in one of Colorado's most prestigious neighborhoods are on your dream house wish-list, look no further than this $10.5 million dollar mansion that recently hit the market. The 5,084-foot mansion is located in the Shock Hills neighborhood of Breckenridge,...
Vandals Have Not Been Kind to the Ghost Town of Gilman, Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Have you ever wondered why so many of Colorado's largest and most profitable mining areas eventually had to be abandoned due to contamination?. According to waterdesk.com, there...
Summit Daily News
Trail tales: Tree lays the wood on mountain biker, jousting him from his mount and leaving a fist-sized wound
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Sean Steeves’ name. Sean Steeves did not expect a tree to knock him from his mountain bike. Neither did he expect to spend 24 hours in a hospital after surgeons plucked bark from his leg. Sunday...
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Summit Daily News
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries
A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
coloradosun.com
At Colorado’s largest reservoir, one national park scientist shifts her focus to toxic algae
GUNNISON — As Nicki Gibney steers her motorboat through the shallow waters of Blue Mesa Reservoir, she slows her boat to a stop. The deep blue water is thick with bright blue and green clumps floating on the surface. To the untrained eye, the bright colors and swirls look like a work of abstract art.
Summit Daily News
Cyclist dies after police say driver drifted onto shoulder on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne
A cyclist is dead after police say a Dillon man driving a pickup truck drifted onto the shoulder of Colorado Highway 9 Tuesday evening. The 65-year-old cyclist was riding along the shoulder near mile marker 107, a few miles north of Silverthorne, around 5 p.m. when the crash occurred, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said Wednesday. The cyclist was wearing a helmet.
Aspen Daily News
Human remains found near Redstone
Human remains were discovered by a bow hunter in steep backcountry terrain outside of Redstone last week and later recovered by a team headed by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The hunter notified authorities about the discovery on Sept. 11, according to Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta. “The hunter...
littletongov.org
Catherine Hay Has Been Located
UPDATE: On Sunday, Sept. 18, the Littleton Police Department (LPD) asked for the public’s help in locating Littleton resident, 23-year-old Catherine Hay. LPD in partnership with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) located Hay on Wednesday, Sept. 22 in Chaffee County. Hay was found deceased. This is a non-suspicious death, both LPD and the CCSO do not suspect foul play.
