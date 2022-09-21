ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basalt, CO

A Elegant Western Rehearsal Dinner in Aspen, Colorado

Law student Zak Morse and occupational therapist Meg Leonard began their adventure together on an actual adventure. "We were both participants on a cross-country cycling trip from Virginia to Oregon through a non-profit affordable housing organization called Bike & Build," they share. "The depth and intensity of the experience was something we felt was worth trying to continue however we could, so we signed up to be adventure partners for life!"
ASPEN, CO
Vandals Have Not Been Kind to the Ghost Town of Gilman, Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Have you ever wondered why so many of Colorado's largest and most profitable mining areas eventually had to be abandoned due to contamination?. According to waterdesk.com, there...
GILMAN, CO
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel

Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
COLORADO STATE
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries

A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Cyclist dies after police say driver drifted onto shoulder on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne

A cyclist is dead after police say a Dillon man driving a pickup truck drifted onto the shoulder of Colorado Highway 9 Tuesday evening. The 65-year-old cyclist was riding along the shoulder near mile marker 107, a few miles north of Silverthorne, around 5 p.m. when the crash occurred, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said Wednesday. The cyclist was wearing a helmet.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Human remains found near Redstone

Human remains were discovered by a bow hunter in steep backcountry terrain outside of Redstone last week and later recovered by a team headed by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The hunter notified authorities about the discovery on Sept. 11, according to Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta. “The hunter...
REDSTONE, CO
Catherine Hay Has Been Located

UPDATE: On Sunday, Sept. 18, the Littleton Police Department (LPD) asked for the public’s help in locating Littleton resident, 23-year-old Catherine Hay. LPD in partnership with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) located Hay on Wednesday, Sept. 22 in Chaffee County. Hay was found deceased. This is a non-suspicious death, both LPD and the CCSO do not suspect foul play.
LITTLETON, CO

