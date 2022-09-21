ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Boilermakers Poised to Start Big Ten Play

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – After opening the season with a 9-1 record, the No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers are set to open Big Ten play with a pair of nationally-televised matches in a home-and-away weekend. First, the Boilermakers will play at Holloway Gymnasium on Friday at 8 p.m. ET in...
Purdue Set for 9 TV Games, Home Tip Times Unveiled

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue women's basketball team will be featured on national television nine times during the 2022-23 season, the Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday. Eight of Purdue's 18 league games will be shown on the Big Ten Network. The Boilermakers' first appearance will come on Nov....
Game 4 Prep: Football Hosts FAU for 100th Homecoming Game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Following a difficult, last-second loss to Syracuse, Purdue Football returns to Ross-Ade Stadium to host FAU for Homecoming. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers and Owls meet on the gridiron for the first time ever. Purdue will wear special helmets for the...
