In the San Luis Valley, Mexican American culture runs deep. The Hispano people who settled in the area during the Spanish colonization of the Southwest have held onto their traditions for hundreds of years, and for just about as long they have fought for their rights as Americans. "There are many indications that the KKK was very strong even in this area," said retired Judge Martin Gonzales. At the turn of the twentieth century, Alamosa was a segregated town. Mexicanos and whites lived in two different worlds. The divide was evident when it came to education. The town had a school for white...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO