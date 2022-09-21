Read full article on original website
"Extinct" fish found reproducing naturally in Colorado waters
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has officially discovered the previously extinct greenback cutthroat trout reproducing naturally in Colorado waters, according to an announcement from Governor Polis. "After more than a decade of intensive efforts to rescue the greenback cutthroat trout from the brink of extinction, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced...
In search of the 5 best little mountain towns in Colorado | Vince Bzdek
When fall officially clocked in on Thursday, and the bite in the air whispered that your window before winter is closing fast, I found myself inexorably drawn back up into Colorado’s mountains like a sailor back to the sea. In the high country, September is often the sweetest month:...
Travel Back in Time at Colorado’s Historic Matchless Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns were located in the mountainous central and southwest...
Colorado Cabin For Sale Was Built With Logs from an 1885 Wildfire
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern architecture. The perfect example...
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
At Colorado’s largest reservoir, one national park scientist shifts her focus to toxic algae
GUNNISON — As Nicki Gibney steers her motorboat through the shallow waters of Blue Mesa Reservoir, she slows her boat to a stop. The deep blue water is thick with bright blue and green clumps floating on the surface. To the untrained eye, the bright colors and swirls look like a work of abstract art.
ENDORSEMENT: Vote for Ganahl to fix Colorado
The Gazette’s editorial board regularly criticizes Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. We also give him credit when it is due. A few examples of the latter:. Achieving full-day kindergarten and preschool for all families who want it. Advocating no state income tax and supporting a successful ballot measure to cut...
5 things to know about the wolf reintroduction effort in Colorado
The process of reintroducing wolves to Colorado moves forward as a deadline to finalize and implement a plan approaches. 1. Wolf reintroduction in Colorado was initially approved via a statewide vote by a narrow margin in November 2020. This set a deadline for a plan to bring back wolves by the end of 2023. An official plan has yet to be approved, but officials believe the state is on track to hit this deadline.
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Latinos in Colorado integrated schools decades before the rest of the country
In the San Luis Valley, Mexican American culture runs deep. The Hispano people who settled in the area during the Spanish colonization of the Southwest have held onto their traditions for hundreds of years, and for just about as long they have fought for their rights as Americans. "There are many indications that the KKK was very strong even in this area," said retired Judge Martin Gonzales. At the turn of the twentieth century, Alamosa was a segregated town. Mexicanos and whites lived in two different worlds. The divide was evident when it came to education. The town had a school for white...
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
Colorado’s Ultimate Road Trip In 1,000 Miles and 24 Hours
Are you ready to set out on the ultimate Colorado road trip? This proposed outing courtesy of Out There Colorado hits several of Colorado's best adventures in one shot. This road trip isn't for the timid. You'll need a solid 24 hours travel time. In addition, you'll be racking up 1,000 miles on your car. In the end, though, you'll be able to say you've seen Colorado at its best.
Littwin: If you’re nostalgic for Colorado’s purple-state days, you should avoid recent polls
For those of you who remember fondly the halcyon days when Colorado had its all-too-brief moment as a purple swing state, a time in which all things political seemed possible, we have what looks like really bad news. In the latest polling, this from Emerson College, Jared Polis is leading...
Peak leaf peeping season underway in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As autumn officially begins, so does peak leaf peeping season. Here are a few resources to get the most out of any fall foliage tours. 11 News Meteorologist Luke Victor previously gave a Fall Color Forecast for the 2022 season, where he outlined the peak times for color change in different parts of Colorado and explained that this year there is a potential for more vibrant colors due to certain weather-based factors.
[VIDEO] $10,500,000 mansion hits the market in Colorado ski town
If convenient access to ski slopes and 360 degree mountain views in one of Colorado's most prestigious neighborhoods are on your dream house wish-list, look no further than this $10.5 million dollar mansion that recently hit the market. The 5,084-foot mansion is located in the Shock Hills neighborhood of Breckenridge,...
Inflation, ballot initiatives mentioned as threats to Colorado economy
DENVER (KDVR) — You are probably getting another Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund but will it be impacted by the state’s economic health?. New economic forecasts are out from the governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting and the Colorado Legislative Council Staff. While both paint...
Colorado Republicans push back against Camp Hale ‘land grab’
As Colorado Democrats continue to push President Biden to designate Camp Hale as a new national monument, Republican Representatives are saying the move would hurt the state.
KJCT MONTROSE COP SHOP
AN INVESTIAGTOR SAYS.. THEY'RE SAVING LIVES AFTER CONFISCATING ...THE HIGHLY ADDICTIVE, AND DEADLY DRUG ... FENTANYL ON INTERSATE 70.. A MESA COUNTY COMMISSIONER CALLED A HALF MILLION DOLLAR LAND PURCHASE...NECESSARY TO KEEP IMPROVING CLIFTON. KJCT AFFORDABLE HOUSING. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:34 PM MDT. GRAND JUNCTION IS EXPECTED TO...
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Polis answers on Colorado’s inflation, crime
We talk with Gov. Jared Polis in an exclusive, wide-ranging interview this Sunday morning on “Colorado Point of View” on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.
