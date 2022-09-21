ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

WAVY News 10

What should happen to Richmond’s removed Confederate statues? Learn how you can vote here

Nine confederate statues were donated to the Black History Museum last year, with five of them once standing tall on Monument Avenue. The Black History Museum is working with The Valentine to find the best way to create social value from the monuments, which the Black History Museum said is "essential to overcoming the racism and discrimination they helped perpetuate."
RICHMOND, VA
visitcbva.com

Potomac River Oyster Wars & the Death of Berkeley Muse

Town of Colonial Beach, Virginia (CBVA) is located on the shoreline of the Potomac River, which low-water mark serves as the Virginia-Maryland border in most places. So when visitors are on CBVA’s sandy beaches, they are in Virginia; but once they step into the river, they have entered Maryland. Colonial Beach’s unique location made it the epicenter of the century-long Potomac River Oyster Wars, a significant aspect of the Town’s history, that lasted from 1865 to 1959.
COLONIAL BEACH, VA
gmrva.com

Good morning, RVA: Cooler weather, dramatic signage, and cold martinis

Good morning, RVA! It's 68 °F, and cooler weather arrives this afternoon! You can expect highs in the upper 80s, but then, at some point after lunch, a cold front moves through dropping temperatures and maybe even dropping some rain (finally). Tomorrow, and for the foreseeable future, you can expect temperatures mostly in the exceedingly temperate 70s.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield County to privatize recycling

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Starting next year, Chesterfield County will privatize its recycling by moving to a “subscription-based” model. Chesterfield, along with 12 other localities around central Virginia, has participated in the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority since it started in 1991. With the current contract set...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
FOX59

Procession route for funeral of Officer Seara Burton announced

RICHMOND, Ind. — The City of Richmond has announced the route that the procession of the funeral for K-9 Officer Seara Burton will take Monday. The procession will leave Richmond High School, traveling through the city, before finally ending at Crown Hill Cemetery, where Burton will be laid to rest. The complete route is as […]
RICHMOND, IN

