Chesterfield aims to revitalize Route 1, but where are the businesses?
A developer's plan to transform forty acres along Route 1 in Chesterfield won preliminary approval Thursday night, but some residents say it falls short of the county's own ambitious vision for the area.
What should happen to Richmond’s removed Confederate statues? Learn how you can vote here
Nine confederate statues were donated to the Black History Museum last year, with five of them once standing tall on Monument Avenue. The Black History Museum is working with The Valentine to find the best way to create social value from the monuments, which the Black History Museum said is "essential to overcoming the racism and discrimination they helped perpetuate."
Chesterfield's decision to end curbside recycling will increase costs in Henrico
In an announcement that some Chesterfield residents said they didn't see coming, the county is moving to end its curbside recycling services.
Chesterfield County residents get ready to find their own recycling service
Chesterfield County residents will have to find their own service provider after the county announced that they will not renew their contract with Central Virginia Waste Management Authority.
Nearly 400 Dominion Energy customers lost power in Chesterfield County Thursday
A power outage was reported in Chesterfield County Thursday night.
Potomac River Oyster Wars & the Death of Berkeley Muse
Town of Colonial Beach, Virginia (CBVA) is located on the shoreline of the Potomac River, which low-water mark serves as the Virginia-Maryland border in most places. So when visitors are on CBVA’s sandy beaches, they are in Virginia; but once they step into the river, they have entered Maryland. Colonial Beach’s unique location made it the epicenter of the century-long Potomac River Oyster Wars, a significant aspect of the Town’s history, that lasted from 1865 to 1959.
Early voting starts today in Virginia
Early voting starts Friday across the Commonwealth. The biggest change some localities will see is the newly approved "ballot on demand" system.
Major Hull Street intersection to close for road work in Richmond
The City of Richmond Department of Public Works has announced a temporary closure of a major Richmond intersection.
Good morning, RVA: Cooler weather, dramatic signage, and cold martinis
Good morning, RVA! It's 68 °F, and cooler weather arrives this afternoon! You can expect highs in the upper 80s, but then, at some point after lunch, a cold front moves through dropping temperatures and maybe even dropping some rain (finally). Tomorrow, and for the foreseeable future, you can expect temperatures mostly in the exceedingly temperate 70s.
Residents share mixed reactions as Chesterfield decides to privatize recycling
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Starting next year, recycling in Chesterfield will look different for thousands of households as county leaders move to privatize recycling by moving to a “subscription-based model.”. The decision comes roughly 10 months before Chesterfield’s curbside recycling contract with Central Virginia Waste Management Authority ends on...
Armed robbery reported on VCU campus
Virginia Commonwealth University Police have reported an armed robbery on the university's Monroe Park campus.
Virginia Center Commons store owners forced to close due to mall closure
Store owners at Virginia Center Commons prepare to close their doors after the mall decides to shut down.
Boom crane crashes into power lines in Chesterfield County, causing outage
Chesterfield County Police officers are on scene of a crane crash that is causing a small power outage.
Richmond crews fight early morning fire in Scott’s Addition
According to Richmond Fire, the fire began out back behind the building, but then the flames began to shoot straight up. The fire department had to cut a portion of the building's roofline to get to the flames.
Crash on Patterson in Henrico causes minor injuries, traffic backups
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Traffic backups are expected in Henrico County Friday morning after a crash on Patterson Avenue. According to Henrico Police, the crash occurred at the corner of Patterson Avenue and Westhampton Glen Drive. Officers responded to the scene around 7:41 a.m. The crash involved two cars. First responders are at the […]
Teacher feels ‘harassed’ by VEC repayment notices for benefits she never got
“All of a sudden, I started getting ‘overpayment’ notices that had doubled or quadrupled, and multiple notices of overpayment of way more than I ever even received.”
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
Procession route for funeral of Officer Seara Burton announced
RICHMOND, Ind. — The City of Richmond has announced the route that the procession of the funeral for K-9 Officer Seara Burton will take Monday. The procession will leave Richmond High School, traveling through the city, before finally ending at Crown Hill Cemetery, where Burton will be laid to rest. The complete route is as […]
