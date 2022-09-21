ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unalaska, AK

KUCB

Unalaska Superintendent Robbie Swint Jr. resigns

The superintendent of Unalaska’s schools, Robbie Swint Jr., has resigned. The school board accepted his resignation in a unanimous vote at a meeting Wednesday night. According to a statement from the board, Swint is moving off the island to be closer to his family. Swint said he is sorry...
UNALASKA, AK
KUCB

Unalaska’s 2022 city council candidates forum: City Council Seat C and Seat D

On this year’s ballot for Unalaska’s Municipal Election, there are three city council seats up for grabs, including the seat for mayor. Brenda Baker is challenging incumbent Darin Nicholson for Seat C; incumbent Daneen Looby is running unopposed for Seat D; and Vice Mayor Dennis Robinson is challenging incumbent Mayor Vince Tutiakoff, Sr. for Seat A, which holds the office of mayor.
UNALASKA, AK

