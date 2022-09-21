Read full article on original website
‘Binx the Cat’ to Visit Evansville Raptor Con 2022 Pop Culture and Geek Convention
We already know that Thackery Binx will not be in Hocus Pocus 2, but the voice actor from the original Hocus Pocus is planning a visit to Evansville, Indiana in December 2022. If you are a fan of 90's sitcoms like Boy Meets World or sci-fi weirdness like Eerie, Indiana or you love Binx the cat from Hocus Pocus, then you already know who Jason Marsden is. He's actually been in a ton of television shows, movies, and he's the voice of some of our favorite cartoon characters.
Get Excited! Important Dates for Puzzle Pieces’ Lip Sync Battle in Owensboro
Plans are in the works for the most popular fundraising event in Owensboro. The 6th Annual Puzzle Pieces Lip Sync Battle is coming back to the Owensboro Convention Center in January and we've got important dates for you to remember and look forward to. AN EPIC 5TH ANNIVERSARY. Of course,...
Clay Walker Talks About Owensboro Bar-B-Q, a Super 8 Motel and His 2022 Concert Tour
Country music star Clay Walker is coming to Owensboro this weekend and Angel and I had the chance to chat with him about his trip to town. Of course, anyone from Owensboro knows that we lay claim to the title The Bar-B-Q Capital of the World and we'll put our BBQ up against anyone's. Suck it, Memphis. Kansas City who? Well, Clay is from Beaumont, Texas and, when we told him to get ready to try the best BBQ he's ever eaten, he seemed a bit skeptical. See, those Texans think pretty highly of their BBQ too.
“Rent” a Dog for a Day – or Longer At This Southern Indiana Animal Rescue
With fall finally here and the temperatures dropping into more manageable weather, it is a wonderful time to get outside and enjoy the crisp air, the soon-to-be changing leaves, and a new four-legged friend. If you're like me and love animals but just aren't ready to commit to a new...
Pentatonix — Featuring Owensboro KY’s Kevin Olusola–Bringing a ‘Christmas Spectacular’ to Rupp Arena
It's beginning to look at lot like...well, yeah, Halloween, but you'd be kidding yourself if you think people aren't already thinking about Christmas. In the same way I begin enjoying Halloween in early September, the biggest Christmas fans are already heavily into the planning stages. There are even streaming services that play nothing but Christmas music year-round. And when I was a kid, we would have already had the Sears Christmas catalogue by now, and I would've been bouncing off the walls. It's nothing new.
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
Owensboro Has Three Huge Church Rummage Sales This Weekend & We Peeked Inside
If you've been itching for a good bargain there are three huge church rummage sales this weekend and I promise you don't want to miss out. St. Mary Magdalene, St. Alphonsus in St. Joe beyond West Louisville on HWY 56 west, and St. Martin's Church in Hwy 81 of Owensboro are having their huge seasonal rummage sales.
Mitchell Tenpenny, Ryan Hurd Coming to Evansville’s Victory Theater for Mattingly Charities Fundraiser
Mattingly Charities, the non-profit organization started by Evansville's favorite son, Don Mattingly has announced their first-ever benefit concert for later this year featuring one of country music's rising stars, Mitchell Tenpenny. Mattingly Charities 'Find A Way' Charity Concert Coming to Victory Theater. Since his first single, "Drunk Me," off his...
Owensboro Neighborhood Has Over 50 Garage Sales Happening Saturday-Here’s A Map
This weekend is going to be absolutely beautiful and the perfect weekend to get out and hit the huge neighborhood sales in Owensboro. One neighborhood has over 50 sales. Thoroughbred Acres is located right off the bypass at Carter Road. Now let me warn you of a few things. Unless you have been in the neighborhood you may want to familiarize yourself with it. It has lots of nooks and crannies. You can get lost in a quick second and be somewhere over the rainbow if you aren't careful.
Ohio County, Kentucky Hosting Powerful Suicide Awareness Event This Weekend
September is National Suicide Awareness Month and Ohio County, Kentucky will again play host to a powerful community awareness event. The 3rd Annual Suicide Awareness Walk is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th at Ohio County Park in Hartford. The aim of the walk is simple, but important. The latest CDC...
Today Show Names Indiana Town as One of Nation’s Best Holiday Getaways
Are you staying in town for Christmas, or are you going to take a real Christmas vacation--minus the Griswolds?. It occurs to me that I have never been in another city besides Owensboro on Christmas Day. It's never happened. We had family out west visit us over the holidays, but we never went out there. And, boy, did my sister and I want to go.
LOOKING BACK: Emotional Eyeballerz Car Show in Calhoun, KY Celebrated Memory of Johnathan Gray
It was an inspirational day at the 7th Annual Eyeballerz Car Show. You could feel the spirit of Johnathan Gray all around. Let's take a look back and celebrate his life and legacy. Whether you wanted to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles, there...
Cool Photos Inside the New Oasis Tanning Salon in Owensboro
Saturday, September 24th is going to be a big day for Troy and Kara Schwartz. The Owensboro couple will be unveiling the brand New Oasis Tanning Salon, a business they recently purchased from Dee Ann Rice, who, alongside her late husband Tommy, owned Oasis Tanning Salon for decades. The Schwartz...
Everything You Need to Know to Survive Evansville’s West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
The Annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is fast approaching. Beginning October 3rd Evansville's west side will be buzzing with activity as thousands of people from all over the Tristate descend onto Franklin Street to eat deep-fried everything and support area non-profits while they do it. We've put together a survival guide to help you navigate the ins and outs of the annual event.
How to Play the Fun Pucks in the Park Scavenger Hunt in Owensboro
This time last year, Owensboro Parks and Recreation unleashed a bunch of squeaking pigs into parks around the city. The event was called Hambushed and local families accepted the challenge of visiting our local parks and hunting for snorting pigs that were hidden at them. It was uproariously fun!. Well,...
Did You Love School Pizza? There’s Fundraiser in Owensboro & They’re Serving It UP
The Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools is serving up a load of fun in a big way. They are taking us all the way back to our school days and we're pumped. The Foundation’s mission is to alleviate barriers to education for students and to provide educational enhancements. Over the past few months, the Foundation has provided funding for large and small district needs.
Evansville Native Don Mattingly Out as Manager of the Miami Marlins
Evansville native Don Mattingly's tenure as manager of the Miami Marlins has come to an end. The team released a statement on social media Sunday afternoon saying the two sides had mutually agreed to not seek a contract extension following the conclusion of the 2022 season. We are fortunate to...
Owensboro Family Creates Elaborate Halloween Display to Raise Money for St. Jude
Paul and Lauren Westerfield, along with their two children, love Halloween. They grow pumpkins, decorate and donate. Many ghosts, skeletons, ghouls, and goblins have taken over their Owensboro house and yard this year. They've gone all out to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. I love seeing stories...
Kentucky Sisters Have Baked Their Way Through College With Sweet Success
Two Kentucky sisters found their nitch in the kitchen and decided to make it a family affair. They've been baking up goodness for five plus years now and we all crave their sweet treats. WHO ARE THE SOUTHERN SECRETS SISTERS?. Mackenzie & Taylor Mahlinger aren't just sisters they are taking...
Owensboro Nonprofit Will Deliver a $5 Box Lunch To You This Friday
Our Yard Party series continues here at the WBKR/WOMI studios this Friday and we're excited to welcome back New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services. We've hosted New Beginnings for several years now and they have the yard party down to a science. One reason they do so incredibly well is that they're willing to make deliveries.
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
