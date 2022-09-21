ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

WBKR

‘Binx the Cat’ to Visit Evansville Raptor Con 2022 Pop Culture and Geek Convention

We already know that Thackery Binx will not be in Hocus Pocus 2, but the voice actor from the original Hocus Pocus is planning a visit to Evansville, Indiana in December 2022. If you are a fan of 90's sitcoms like Boy Meets World or sci-fi weirdness like Eerie, Indiana or you love Binx the cat from Hocus Pocus, then you already know who Jason Marsden is. He's actually been in a ton of television shows, movies, and he's the voice of some of our favorite cartoon characters.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Clay Walker Talks About Owensboro Bar-B-Q, a Super 8 Motel and His 2022 Concert Tour

Country music star Clay Walker is coming to Owensboro this weekend and Angel and I had the chance to chat with him about his trip to town. Of course, anyone from Owensboro knows that we lay claim to the title The Bar-B-Q Capital of the World and we'll put our BBQ up against anyone's. Suck it, Memphis. Kansas City who? Well, Clay is from Beaumont, Texas and, when we told him to get ready to try the best BBQ he's ever eaten, he seemed a bit skeptical. See, those Texans think pretty highly of their BBQ too.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Pentatonix — Featuring Owensboro KY’s Kevin Olusola–Bringing a ‘Christmas Spectacular’ to Rupp Arena

It's beginning to look at lot like...well, yeah, Halloween, but you'd be kidding yourself if you think people aren't already thinking about Christmas. In the same way I begin enjoying Halloween in early September, the biggest Christmas fans are already heavily into the planning stages. There are even streaming services that play nothing but Christmas music year-round. And when I was a kid, we would have already had the Sears Christmas catalogue by now, and I would've been bouncing off the walls. It's nothing new.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Mitchell Tenpenny, Ryan Hurd Coming to Evansville’s Victory Theater for Mattingly Charities Fundraiser

Mattingly Charities, the non-profit organization started by Evansville's favorite son, Don Mattingly has announced their first-ever benefit concert for later this year featuring one of country music's rising stars, Mitchell Tenpenny. Mattingly Charities 'Find A Way' Charity Concert Coming to Victory Theater. Since his first single, "Drunk Me," off his...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Owensboro Neighborhood Has Over 50 Garage Sales Happening Saturday-Here’s A Map

This weekend is going to be absolutely beautiful and the perfect weekend to get out and hit the huge neighborhood sales in Owensboro. One neighborhood has over 50 sales. Thoroughbred Acres is located right off the bypass at Carter Road. Now let me warn you of a few things. Unless you have been in the neighborhood you may want to familiarize yourself with it. It has lots of nooks and crannies. You can get lost in a quick second and be somewhere over the rainbow if you aren't careful.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Today Show Names Indiana Town as One of Nation’s Best Holiday Getaways

Are you staying in town for Christmas, or are you going to take a real Christmas vacation--minus the Griswolds?. It occurs to me that I have never been in another city besides Owensboro on Christmas Day. It's never happened. We had family out west visit us over the holidays, but we never went out there. And, boy, did my sister and I want to go.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
WBKR

Cool Photos Inside the New Oasis Tanning Salon in Owensboro

Saturday, September 24th is going to be a big day for Troy and Kara Schwartz. The Owensboro couple will be unveiling the brand New Oasis Tanning Salon, a business they recently purchased from Dee Ann Rice, who, alongside her late husband Tommy, owned Oasis Tanning Salon for decades. The Schwartz...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Everything You Need to Know to Survive Evansville’s West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

The Annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is fast approaching. Beginning October 3rd Evansville's west side will be buzzing with activity as thousands of people from all over the Tristate descend onto Franklin Street to eat deep-fried everything and support area non-profits while they do it. We've put together a survival guide to help you navigate the ins and outs of the annual event.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

How to Play the Fun Pucks in the Park Scavenger Hunt in Owensboro

This time last year, Owensboro Parks and Recreation unleashed a bunch of squeaking pigs into parks around the city. The event was called Hambushed and local families accepted the challenge of visiting our local parks and hunting for snorting pigs that were hidden at them. It was uproariously fun!. Well,...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Did You Love School Pizza? There’s Fundraiser in Owensboro & They’re Serving It UP

The Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools is serving up a load of fun in a big way. They are taking us all the way back to our school days and we're pumped. The Foundation’s mission is to alleviate barriers to education for students and to provide educational enhancements. Over the past few months, the Foundation has provided funding for large and small district needs.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Evansville Native Don Mattingly Out as Manager of the Miami Marlins

Evansville native Don Mattingly's tenure as manager of the Miami Marlins has come to an end. The team released a statement on social media Sunday afternoon saying the two sides had mutually agreed to not seek a contract extension following the conclusion of the 2022 season. We are fortunate to...
MIAMI, FL
WBKR

Owensboro Nonprofit Will Deliver a $5 Box Lunch To You This Friday

Our Yard Party series continues here at the WBKR/WOMI studios this Friday and we're excited to welcome back New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services. We've hosted New Beginnings for several years now and they have the yard party down to a science. One reason they do so incredibly well is that they're willing to make deliveries.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

