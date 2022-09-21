Our family and the community sadly lost a very special person on September 19, 2022, when Rita Kay Woolsey, of Mountain View, Missouri, went to be with the Lord, with her family by her side at her daughter's house in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of 69. She was born in Teresita, Missouri, on June 7, 1953, to Ruel and Hazel (Spangler) Smith.

