howellcountynews.com
Rita Kay Woolsey
Our family and the community sadly lost a very special person on September 19, 2022, when Rita Kay Woolsey, of Mountain View, Missouri, went to be with the Lord, with her family by her side at her daughter's house in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of 69. She was born in Teresita, Missouri, on June 7, 1953, to Ruel and Hazel (Spangler) Smith.
KYTV
Missouri’s attorney general files a motion to stop Douglas County, Mo., dog breeder again
AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed another criminal contempt motion in court against a Douglas County dog breeder after finding she possessed dogs and a billboard advertising her business. Investigators say Marilyn Shepherd is in direct violation of the consent judgment set by...
ksgf.com
New Missouri State Park To Open Friday
(KTTS News) – Missouri is adding a new State Park this week. Bryant Creek State Park will open to tourists at 11 am Friday and will offer multiple trails and scenic overlooks. Park developers say the park is still in the process of being developed, and once completed will...
houstonherald.com
Licking resident, 18, hurt in accident
An 18-year-old Licking man was injured early Saturday in a Stone County accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Tpr. Kyle Elledge said an eastbound 2005 Dodge 1500 operated by Ryan W. Hoeme, 19, of Cape Fair, ran off Shadrock Road one west of Cape Fair and struck a tree at about 12:50 a.m.
suntimesnews.com
Doe Run seeks to extend mine in Reynolds, Shannon Counties
MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Northeastern States District, in coordination with the USDA Forest Service, is seeking public input on a Draft Environmental Assessment evaluating the potential impacts proposed by three lease modifications at the Doe Run Company’s existing mine in southeastern Missouri. The BLM is lead agency for the Draft Environmental Assessment prepared under the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Forest Service is a cooperating agency.
This Missouri town is celebrating title of US population center
KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced Tuesday that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. “If the population of the United States was a little disk, and you distributed the population around it based on where people are living, then this would […]
The Kelton House built in 1895 is also on the site of the 1863 Battle of Hartville in Missouri
Kelton House, Hartville, Missouri.Photo by Jerry Shelton on Flickr via Pinterest. The Kelton House has also been referred to as the Curtis Kelton house and the Pyatt House. The house was built in 1895 and is located in Hartville, Missouri. The architecture displays the usage of timber framing, a central passage plan, and I-house. By I-house, this means it displays vernacular architecture.
Celebration planned for country's new center of population: Missouri Ozarks town
The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s new center of population as of 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozarks.
New state park opens this week in southwest Missouri
A new Missouri state park is set to open Friday in Douglas County. Bryant Creek State Park will feature trails, an overlook and camping.
U.S. center of population now located in Missouri Ozarks
(KSNF/KODE) — The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate […]
howellcountynews.com
Charles Lee Webster
Charles Lee Webster passed away on September 18, 2022. He was born June 4, 1944, the son of the late Gage and Helen (Blauser) Webster. He and his siblings, Linda and Becky, were raised in the family home in Bartlett, Ohio, that was built by his great-grandfather, Joshua Webster. Charles...
houstonherald.com
One injured in Highway Z crash
A Columbia woman received moderate injuries in an accident Saturday morning on Highway Z about seven miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Angela M. Barnes, 53, was traveling northbound in a 2015 Nissan Juke that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top, said Tpr. Zayne Tate.
KTLO
Woman who robbed bank wants bond lowered — judge says no
A woman who passed a note to a teller at the First Security Bank branch inside the Mountain Home Walmart demanding money and warning she had a bomb in her purse appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-one-year-old Crystal Sherr of Calico Rock had already pled not guilty to...
KTLO
Man charged with thefts wants bond lowered — judge doesn’t approve
A man first charged with breaking into a single vehicle and ending up being accused of doing the same thing six more times appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-six-year-old Nathaniel Ryan Kramer of Salesville has been an inmate in the Baxter County jail since July 28 with bond set at slightly more than $50,000.
KTLO
Marion County Courthouse closes early Friday
The Marion County Courthouse closed early Friday afternoon at 2 for maintenance.
KTLO
Hobbs charged with attacking woman, not letting her go
A man charged with holding a woman prisoner in a tent they were living in and physically abusing her for two days appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-four-year-old Corey Darius Hobbs of Mountain Home told the court the victim had been less than truthful in her recall of events and he felt the case against him would be dismissed.
KTLO
Izard Co. Sheriff warns of phone scam
The Izard County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public of a new phone scam. According to a post from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the office has been made aware of someone using the landline phone number, 870-368-4203, to send text messages to people. The text message includes a clickable link which then begins to ask for personal information.
Ozark County Times
Savannah Leckie murder case: Ruud walks free after being given credit for time served, charges dropped against Peat
Theodosia resident Rebecca Ruud walked out of the Greene County Jail Sept. 15 a free woman after being held in pre-trial custody for five years in connection with murder charges involving her teen daughter Savannah Leckie. Ruud appeared in Greene County court before Circuit Judge Calvin Holden that morning for...
Kait 8
SCAM ALERT: Deputies warn of text messaging scam hitting county
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies are warning you there’s a scam floating around Izard County, and your personal information could be stolen. On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of someone using their landline phone number to send text messages to people.
Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize
A Missouri man said car trouble led to his making a stop at which he bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000.
