Howell County, MO

Rita Kay Woolsey

Our family and the community sadly lost a very special person on September 19, 2022, when Rita Kay Woolsey, of Mountain View, Missouri, went to be with the Lord, with her family by her side at her daughter's house in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of 69. She was born in Teresita, Missouri, on June 7, 1953, to Ruel and Hazel (Spangler) Smith.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
New Missouri State Park To Open Friday

(KTTS News) – Missouri is adding a new State Park this week. Bryant Creek State Park will open to tourists at 11 am Friday and will offer multiple trails and scenic overlooks. Park developers say the park is still in the process of being developed, and once completed will...
MISSOURI STATE
Licking resident, 18, hurt in accident

An 18-year-old Licking man was injured early Saturday in a Stone County accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Tpr. Kyle Elledge said an eastbound 2005 Dodge 1500 operated by Ryan W. Hoeme, 19, of Cape Fair, ran off Shadrock Road one west of Cape Fair and struck a tree at about 12:50 a.m.
LICKING, MO
West Plains, MO
Government
Doe Run seeks to extend mine in Reynolds, Shannon Counties

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Northeastern States District, in coordination with the USDA Forest Service, is seeking public input on a Draft Environmental Assessment evaluating the potential impacts proposed by three lease modifications at the Doe Run Company’s existing mine in southeastern Missouri. The BLM is lead agency for the Draft Environmental Assessment prepared under the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Forest Service is a cooperating agency.
REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO
This Missouri town is celebrating title of US population center

KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced Tuesday that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. “If the population of the United States was a little disk, and you distributed the population around it based on where people are living, then this would […]
HARTVILLE, MO
CJ Coombs

The Kelton House built in 1895 is also on the site of the 1863 Battle of Hartville in Missouri

Kelton House, Hartville, Missouri.Photo by Jerry Shelton on Flickr via Pinterest. The Kelton House has also been referred to as the Curtis Kelton house and the Pyatt House. The house was built in 1895 and is located in Hartville, Missouri. The architecture displays the usage of timber framing, a central passage plan, and I-house. By I-house, this means it displays vernacular architecture.
HARTVILLE, MO
U.S. center of population now located in Missouri Ozarks

(KSNF/KODE) — The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate […]
HARTVILLE, MO
Charles Lee Webster

Charles Lee Webster passed away on September 18, 2022. He was born June 4, 1944, the son of the late Gage and Helen (Blauser) Webster. He and his siblings, Linda and Becky, were raised in the family home in Bartlett, Ohio, that was built by his great-grandfather, Joshua Webster. Charles...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
One injured in Highway Z crash

A Columbia woman received moderate injuries in an accident Saturday morning on Highway Z about seven miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Angela M. Barnes, 53, was traveling northbound in a 2015 Nissan Juke that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top, said Tpr. Zayne Tate.
HOUSTON, MO
Woman who robbed bank wants bond lowered — judge says no

A woman who passed a note to a teller at the First Security Bank branch inside the Mountain Home Walmart demanding money and warning she had a bomb in her purse appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-one-year-old Crystal Sherr of Calico Rock had already pled not guilty to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Man charged with thefts wants bond lowered — judge doesn’t approve

A man first charged with breaking into a single vehicle and ending up being accused of doing the same thing six more times appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-six-year-old Nathaniel Ryan Kramer of Salesville has been an inmate in the Baxter County jail since July 28 with bond set at slightly more than $50,000.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Hobbs charged with attacking woman, not letting her go

A man charged with holding a woman prisoner in a tent they were living in and physically abusing her for two days appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-four-year-old Corey Darius Hobbs of Mountain Home told the court the victim had been less than truthful in her recall of events and he felt the case against him would be dismissed.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Izard Co. Sheriff warns of phone scam

The Izard County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public of a new phone scam. According to a post from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the office has been made aware of someone using the landline phone number, 870-368-4203, to send text messages to people. The text message includes a clickable link which then begins to ask for personal information.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
SCAM ALERT: Deputies warn of text messaging scam hitting county

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies are warning you there’s a scam floating around Izard County, and your personal information could be stolen. On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of someone using their landline phone number to send text messages to people.
IZARD COUNTY, AR

