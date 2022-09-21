Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
breezejmu.org
JMU overcomes 25-point deficit to beat App State, 32-28
BOONE, N.C. — Rap music reverberated across Kidd Brewer Stadium before nearly every JMU offensive play. Chants of “App!” “State!” bounced off each side of “The Rock,” as the stadium’s also called, in a visceral echo as the Mountaineer faithful pointed toward the sky.
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball picks up first Sun Belt win over App State
JMU volleyball opened Sun Belt Conference play against Appalachian State on Friday, coming back home for the first time in six games. The Dukes picked up a three-set sweep, defeating the Mountaineers 3-0.
Augusta Free Press
UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously
Virginia Tech entered Thursday’s game with West Virginia as a home ‘dog, with a 2-1 record that included a humbling loss to ODU, a struggling offense, not a lot of reason for optimism – and yet Lane Stadium was a rollicking sellout with 65,632 on hand minutes before kickoff, ready to serenade the team, as has been the case for years, to the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
breezejmu.org
The good, bad and ugly of JMU's first half against App State
BOONE, N.C. — If there was a team that needed to get out of a first half, it’s JMU. This first half hasn’t been nearly what the Dukes wanted out of the gate. Being down 28-10 at halftime, there are a lot of issues that need fixing. Meanwhile, App State is feeling quite comfortable on the field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
streakingthelawn.com
UVA football tailgating and its impact on attendance: The good, the bad, and the ugly
Back in August we published an incredibly in-depth tailgating recipe breakdown for each and every Virginia Cavaliers football home game this fall. Today, we’re taking a more comprehensive look at tailgating for UVA football games, the experience and struggles of trying to tailgate in Charlottesville, and what it all means for Virginia’s attendance at the games themselves.
breezejmu.org
Inside the Locker Room: What JMU is saying before Week 4
First road test, first conference game. JMU versus Appalachian State could mean a lot for both teams. With the Dukes, currently 2-0, playing their most difficult game this season, a win could make a statement across the conference and country of JMU’s new era. For the Mountaineers, a win against JMU keeps their national momentum going.
breezejmu.org
A preview to a big time matchup between Appalachian State and JMU.
JMU football is 2-0 and heads to Appalachian State this weekend for a top matchup. Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon dives into storyline behind this gridiron matchup.
schillingshow.com
Pride shaming: Charlottesville school official impels staff to wear “LGBTQ+” support attire
CHS – In Virginia, we celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in both June and September – which is a little unique in comparison to other states. Our Gender & Sexuality Alliance (GSA) will be hosting a table during lunches tomorrow to celebrate members of our school and community who identify as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. You may have also seen Dr. Gurley’s email this week that referenced the state’s attempt to undermine the ways our school division supports our LGBTQ+ students. I’ve had multiple students stop me in the hallway to express concern over feeling like they no longer have rights as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. This is heartbreaking, but I have assured them that CHS and Charlottesville City will always be here to support and empower them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
breezejmu.org
Volleyball sweeps App State 3-0 in Sun Belt opener
History repeated itself Friday night in Godwin Hall, as JMU volleyball rekindled a rivalry with Appalachian State. Ten years ago, the Dukes welcomed the Mountaineers to Harrisonburg and took away the 3-0 victory. JMU did the same on Friday, sweeping the visitors and earning its first victory in the Sun Belt Conference.
NBC 29 News
CFD Chief Hezedean Smith leaving the department
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Chief Hezedean Smith is leaving the department for another job. In a letter to CFD staff on Friday, September 23, Chief Smith says he has accepted a fire chief position in Polk County, Florida but his last day with CFD is not yet confirmed.
breezejmu.org
Dukes vs. Mountaineers: Previewing Week 4 App State matchup
A myriad of factors could determine Saturday’s outcome: field position, time of possession, maybe even a second Hail Mary pass in as many weeks. A late fumble flipped the Appalachian State-JMU result 15 years ago in the FCS No. 1 Mountaineers’ favor, and one year later, a kickoff return touchdown changed the momentum, which the Dukes rode to victory.
Augusta Free Press
Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops
Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
National Guard soldiers return to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some Virginia National Guard soldiers from the Charlottesville area have returned home. According to a release, the first groups of soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon returned to Virginia on Thursday. They have been serving on federal active duty since November on a security...
Virginia State Police investigate deadly five-vehicle crash in Page County
Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal five-vehicle crash in Page County.
cbs19news
Officials released a preliminary report on the Albemarle plane crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Officials have released a preliminary report about the single-engine plane crash that occurred on Sept. 14. At 11:30 p.m. According to the report, officials say that the Piper PA- 32-300 was destroyed in a crash near Afton. Officials say that the pilot, who...
Race is at the center of Louisa County School Board special election
Can an all-white school board adequately represent its minority constituents? That’s the question Louisa County voters are being asked to answer in a Nov. 8 special election. The school board, which governs eight schools with about 30% non-white students, has been all white since 2014. When two Black residents...
chsktr.com
Inside the Controversial Reactions of Charlottesville High School’s New Phone Policy
Addiction is a strong word, yet it is used every day to describe the relationship between students and their cell phones. Teenagers all around the world are becoming more addicted and reliant upon the constant. screens. As a result of this issue, Charlottesville High school has implemented a new policy...
breezejmu.org
New bus app leaves students divided
The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation (HDPT) has implemented a new bus app called Passio GO for commuters and students in Harrisonburg, leaving students with varied opinions on the new app. The city retired the previous app, myStop, and introduced Passio GO in August. According to JMU’s transportation website, the...
royalexaminer.com
Warren Heritage Society host tour of Bel Air Mansion
On September 24, 2022, the Warren Heritage Society hosted a tour of the Bel Air Mansion in Front Royal, Virginia. In this exclusive Royal Examiner video, you will hear Maral Kalbian, Architectural Historian, provide some historical remarks on Bel Air and how it has changed over the years. Also, excepts from Luck Buck’s Diary and letters, read by Hallie Groves, President of the WHS Board of Directors. WHS Archivist Tony Carter welcomed the guest and introduced the speakers.
royalexaminer.com
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
Comments / 0