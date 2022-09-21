I’m a coin collector – the 1940s penny that could be worth more than $100,000, exact details to look for

A COIN collector on social media recently shared a video about a 1940s coin worth a fortune.

Tiktok user thecoinchannel, real name Eric Miller, posted a video to his account about a penny one of his followers found that could be worth over $100,000.

A video of a steel penny sent to thecoinchannel by a fan Credit: TIKTOK/thecoinchannel

The influencer uses his platform to educate his over four million followers on different rare coins.

In this video, he showed a steel penny from 1943 that one of his followers found in a CoinStar machine.

After showing the penny on screen, Eric broke down what details the penny needs to have to be wroth thousands of dollars.

Eric showed that plenty of steel pennies sell for $200 and up in the past, but as is the case with many rare coins, the date on the coin plays a big role.

Unfortunately for the fan who sent in the video, Eric said his coin is more normal than its big money counterpart.

The coin sent in by the fan is from 1943, but Eric said it's the 1944 coin that can sell for $108,000.

The Sun has previous reported on the 1944 steel penny and how one sold on PCGS for $180,000, plus how to identify if you've got one worth a fortune.

The key to this coin is the weight, as well as verifying the material used to make it.

The penny should weigh 2.7grams and stick to a magnet.

How to know if your coin is valuable

Checking through your spare change for any rare nickels, half dollars, dimes, and others might just lead to the discovery of a rare coin that could sell for thousands.

Typically with coin collecting, the most valuable coins are either very old or contain mintage errors.

This is because there are usually fewer of them available, making them harder to find and more valuable to collectors.

If you're unsure how much a coin you have can sell for, a quick way to check its value is by searching the coin on eBay to see what it or similar coins have sold for in the past.

Other vendors and appraisers, like Coinappraiser and USA Coin Bank, can also help you learn about and sell your rare coins.

The Sun recently reported on a man who showed off his product flipping side hustle on Tiktok.

The Sun also reported on Starbucks' plan to make a big investment to improve their stores' efficiency.