ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Motor neurone disease breakthrough as experimental drug helps wheelchair-bound sufferer walk again

By Joe Davies
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A new drug for motor neurone disease allowed one wheelchair-bound man to walk again, researchers declared today.

Tofersen slowed the progress of the debilitating condition in some patients with no other options.

The drug works by turning off a faulty gene which can cause the incurable disease, which affected physicist Professor Stephen Hawking.

University of Sheffield scientists said the 'significant' results of the Phase 3 trial may offer life-changing improvements to hundreds of patients with the disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XyJ7T_0i4zpd3T00
A new drug for motor neurone disease allowed wheelchair-bound Les Wood (pictured in 2017, a year after starting on the drug), of South Yorkshire, to walk again, researchers declared today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459xdX_0i4zpd3T00
Mr Wood who was diagnosed with MND 10 years ago, claimed taking part in the study had drastically improved his life, allowing him to once again enjoy holidays to Spain with his wife Val (pictured together)

Les Wood, of South Yorkshire, who was diagnosed with MND 10 years ago, claimed taking part in the study had drastically improved his life, allowing him to once again enjoy holidays to Spain with his wife Val.

The 68-year-old said: 'After 12 months of taking the drug I could actually walk in the house without sticks, I was able to come off some of my painkillers and I felt a lot better in myself.

'MND is a progressive disease so although my symptoms have continued to worsen, I would not be without the drug and the difference I know it has made to my quality of life.

'It not only gives us hope, it gives you hope for the future for lots of people, my own family as well.'

The condition, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), shot to prominence in 2014 after the 'ice bucket challenge' swept social media.

It causes the rapid degeneration of nerves and brain cells, leading to weakness and muscle waste. Patients also struggle to walk, talk, use their arms and hands, eat and breathe.

Over time it can lead to paralysis and eventually death, although some can live with it for decades.

Around 5,000 people in the UK and 30,000 in the US have the condition.

Academics know of at least 30 faulty genes that can cause it, including a mutated version of SOD-1 — responsible for 2 per cent of cases.

Current treatment options are limited to easing symptoms with diet, physiotherapy and speech therapy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPA70_0i4zpd3T00
Phase 3 clinical trial results show a breakthrough drug could help slow the progress of motor neurone disease in patients. Pictured: Physicist Stephen Hawking, who lived with the condition

One drug licensed in the UK, riluzole, can marginally slow the disease's progress but is not available to all patients.

But researchers hope the new treatment could significantly improve lifespans and quality of life in everyone with a SOD-1 mutation.

Speaking at a press briefing, co-author Dame Pamela Shaw, a neurologist, said: 'The first patient to start the treatment five years ago was in a wheelchair and declining.

'Now he is walking around with walking sticks. I believe it is really significant.

'I’ve done more than 25 clinical trials for motor neurone disease and never before have I heard patients report stabilising or improvement. It’s a real change.'

Findings were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Trial results are being sent to the Food and Drug Administration in the US, European Medicines Agency and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in Britain to seek approval.

Researchers tracked 108 motor neurone disease patients at a clinic in Sheffield for 28 weeks, with 49 carrying on the trial for another 24 weeks.

Overall, two thirds were given a monthly 100mg injection of Biogen's tofersen, while the rest had a placebo.

The injection was made into a sac of fluid at the base of the spine, similar to how an epidural is done.

But Dame Shaw said more patient-friendly methods could be used in the future if the treatment is approved on the NHS.

The team measured levels of SOD-1 in spinal fluid each month in patients to see how the drug affected levels of the gene.

They also measured plasma neurofilament light chains — a protein in the blood that suggests damage to neurones — and tracked patients' symptoms with surveys.

Results showed SOD-1 levels were up to 40 per cent lower among participants given the drug.

Levels of neurofilament light chains were also lower.

After 52 weeks, patients also reported fewer symptoms than those not given the drug over the full period.

Co-author Professor Chris McDermott, a neurologist, said: 'This is the first time I have been involved in a clinical trial for people living with MND where I have seen real benefits to participants.

'Although tofersen is a treatment for only two per cent of those living with MND, we have learned much in doing this clinical trial that will help us do smarter and faster clinical trials in the future.

'The approach used, of reducing proteins harmful in MND, is likely to have wider applications for more common types of MND.'

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS): No known cure and half of sufferers live just three years after diagnosis

Treatment

There is no cure for ALS and the disease is fatal, but it progresses at different speeds in patients.

People with ALS are expected to live two to five years after the symptoms first manifest, although 10 percent of sufferers live at least 10 years.

History

The NHS describes ALS as: 'An uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves. It causes weakness that gets worse over time.'

The weakness is caused by the deterioration of motor neurons, upper motor neurons that travel from the brain down the spinal cord, and lower motor neurons that spread out to the face, throat and limbs.

It was first discovered in 1865 by a French neurologist, Jean-Martin Charcot, hence why ALS is sometimes known as Charcot's disease.

In the UK, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is referred to as Motor Neurone Disease, while in the US, ALS is referred to as a specific subset of MND, which is defined as a group of neurological disorders.

However, according to Oxford University Hospitals: 'Nearly 90 percent of patients with MND have the mixed ALS form of the disease, so that the terms MND and ALS are commonly used to mean the same thing.'

Symptoms

Weakness in the ankle or leg, which may manifest itself with trips or difficulty ascending stairs, and a weakness in the ability to grip things.

Slurred speech is an early symptom and may later worsen to include difficulty swallowing food.

Muscle cramps or twitches are also a symptom, as is weight loss due to leg and arm muscles growing thinner over time.

Diagnosis

ALS is difficult to diagnose in its early stages because several conditions may cause similar symptoms. There is also no one single test used to ascertain its presence.

However, the disease is usually diagnosed through a process of exclusion, whereby diseases that manifest similar symptoms to ALS are excluded.

Causes

The Great Britain's NHS says that MND is an 'uncommon condition' that predominantly affects older people. However, it caveats that it can affect adults of any age.

The NHS says that, as of yet, 'it is not yet known why' the disease happens. The ALS Association says that MND occurs throughout the world 'with no racial, ethnic or socioeconomic boundaries and can affect anyone'.

It says that war veterans are twice as likely to develop ALS and that men are 20 percent more likely to get it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c77k0_0i4zpd3T00
Lou Gehrig was one of baseball's preeminent stars while playing for the Yankees between 1923 and 1939. Known as 'The Iron Horse,' he played in 2,130 consecutive games before ALS forced him to retire. The record was broken by Cal Ripken Jr. in 1995 

Lou Gehrig's Disease

As well as being known as ALS and Charcot's disease, it is frequently referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Lou Gehrig was a hugely popular baseball player for the New York Yankees between 1923 and 1939.

He was famous for his strength and durability, earning the nickname: 'The Iron Horse'.

His popularity and fame transcended the sport of baseball and the condition adopted his.

He died two years after his diagnosis.

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records

An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mcdermott
Person
Lou Gehrig
msn.com

The ‘End’ of COVID Is Still Far Worse Than We Imagined

When is the pandemic “over”? In the early days of 2020, we envisioned it ending with the novel coronavirus going away entirely. When this became impossible, we hoped instead for elimination: If enough people got vaccinated, herd immunity might largely stop the virus from spreading. When this too became impossible, we accepted that the virus would still circulate but imagined that it could become, optimistically, like one of the four coronaviruses that cause common colds or, pessimistically, like something more severe, akin to the flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatingWell

Scientists Just Found a Link Between COVID-19 and Developing Alzheimer's

As we head into our third fall and winter dealing with COVID-19, scientists are still trying to understand what the long-term effects of the virus will be like—and a new study from Case Western Reserve University suggests that for older adults, contracting COVID could be a major obstacle for their cognitive health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

New Study Shows Lingering Neurological Effects of COVID-19

An estimated 6.6 million people have suffered brain impairments associated with COVID-19. COVID-19 infection brings an increased risk of stroke, cognitive and memory problems, depression, and anxiety. Other neurological effects include migraine headaches, movement disorders, hearing and vision problems, and Parkinson-like disease. Those with COVID-19 had a 77% increased risk...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Experimental Drug#Neurons#Diseases#General Health#University Of Sheffield#Mnd
MedicalXpress

New study finds that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat tissue and creates inflammatory storm cloud

A study by Stanford Medicine investigators shows that SARS-CoV-2 can infect human fat tissue. This phenomenon was seen in laboratory experiments conducted on fat tissue excised from patients undergoing bariatric and cardiac surgeries, and later infected in a laboratory dish with SARS-CoV-2. It was further confirmed in autopsy samples from deceased COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Royal College of GPs is advertising £316,000-a-year jobs in Canada... despite complaining about Therese Coffey's failure to address crippling staffing shortage

Britain's biggest GP body is advertising lucrative jobs abroad which pay up to three times more than the NHS, MailOnline can reveal. The Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) — which represents 50,000-plus members — posts hundreds of roles on its vacancies site. One job in British Columbia,...
JOBS
MedicalXpress

Pin-prick blood test identifies immunity to COVID-19

A finger-prick blood test can identify people most at risk of being reinfected with COVID-19. The simple test, developed by a small biotech firm based in Cardiff (ImmunoServ Ltd) in close collaboration with Cardiff University researchers, measures the presence of immune T cells that can recognize SARS-CoV-2. More than 300...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Botox influences the control of emotions in the brain

The bacterial toxin botulinum toxin (BTX)—colloquially known as Botox—is probably known to most people as a remedy for wrinkles. But botulinum toxin can do even more: if it is injected into the forehead, for example, it can alleviate depression. It also dampens negative emotions in people with borderline personality disorder, who suffer from extreme mood swings.
SKIN CARE
asm.org

Case Study: Co-incidentally, It’s More Than Just a Cough…

A 65-year-old female was referred to pulmonology for evaluation of a chronic cough and shortness of breath. Chest imaging showed several tree-in-bud nodules in the lungs, which led to bronchoscopy with the collection of 3 lower respiratory samples. Samples were sent to the clinical microbiology laboratory for bacterial, fungal and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Outsider.com

What 1 Hour in Nature Does to The Human Brain

Although everyday life is stressful, unpredictable, and obviously chaotic, there’s one place where the human brain can feel at peace – in nature. According to Science Alert, visiting nature, even as briefly as one house, is associated with multiple mental and physical health benefits for humans and their brains. This includes lower blood pressure, reduced anxiety/depression, and mood improvement. Humans will also notably have better sleep and memory as well as faster healing.
SCIENCE
insideedition.com

World Health Organization Declares Ebola Outbreak in Uganda

According to the World Health Organization, an Ebola outbreak has been declared in Uganda. Health officials have found a dozen cases of the viral infection, also known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever. Ebola is spread through contact with bodily fluids. It can take several days for symptoms to appear. The disease causes both internal and external bleeding, and is often fatal. Authorities in Uganda are working to trace the source of the infection, and isolate those who may have been infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

Dairy Reportedly Bad for the Heart -- But Don't Lump Milk and Cheese Together

For people with established cardiovascular disease (CVD), greater consumption of various dairy products was associated with worse health outcomes in a Norwegian study. Rising daily intakes of total dairy and milk were each significantly associated with increased risks of stroke, cardiovascular mortality, and all-cause mortality over follow-up generally spanning 5 to 14 years in patients with stable angina, according to clinical dietitian Vegard Lysne, PhD, of University of Bergen and Haukeland University Hospital, and colleagues.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

617K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy