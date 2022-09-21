Read full article on original website
Katherine S. “Kay” Benedetto, 93, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Katherine S. “Kay” Benedetto, 93, of Elm Street, passed away September 21, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Kay was born July 23, 1929, in Watertown, daughter of Vincenzo and Marianna (Agnesina) Scordo. She graduated from Watertown High School. On September 17, 1949, she married Frederick C. Benedetto at St. Anthony’s Church with Msgr. Claude Sechi officiating.
Ogdensburg water advisory lifted
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for some parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted. The advisory was put in effect on Wednesday, September 21st for:. Crews were replacing a water valve, so there was little or no pressure. Officials said they expected the work to take two...
Report: Trial expected this fall in Fort Drum soldier slaying
SUSSEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WWNY) - Two people accused of killing a Fort Drum soldier in New Jersey in 2020 will reportedly stand trial this fall. The “Stars and Stripes” reports that trial for 24-year-old Army Spc. Jamaal Mellish and 17-year-old Hannan Aiken, both of Brooklyn, N.Y., is expected to start in late October or early November.
Samaritan Keep Home resident celebrates his 105th birthday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A resident at Watertown’s Samaritan Keep Home celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday. Surrounded by family and friends, Clarence Sheley celebrated his 105th birthday, born on this day in 1917. Sheley is a war veteran and was director of Piddock Funeral Home in Adams for...
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building sold to trio of businessmen for $7M
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s ACCO building near the bridge to Canada has been sold to a trio of businessmen for $7 million. Watertown’s Jake Johnson, Alex Morgia of Sackets Harbor, and Toronto businessman Mark Hebert will invest in the building which sits in a foreign trade zone.
Plug to be pulled Saturday on power for Philadelphia & Theresa
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Work on the village of Philadelphia’s electrical grid means power will be out for all customers for most of Saturday. Power will be out from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The village’s substation on Church Street is getting an upgrade and there will also...
12 hours in the dark: How Philadelphia and Theresa residents handle the power outage
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Around 8:45 AM Saturday, the village of Philadelphia pulled the plug, cutting off power to itself and the neighboring village of Theresa. This scheduled maintenance caused many business owners to close their doors, but others just got craftier. “When there’s no power like this it’s...
Nancy Wilson, 76, of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Nancy Wilson, 76, Evans Mills, widow of Dennis Wilson, passed away Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral...
History rides the rails in Croghan
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Floyd Graves Jr. enjoys zipping down the Croghan railroad in a 1945 speedster he restored. “It’s more fun than anything,” he said. “It’s my play toy. I like to take people for rides.”. The old rails, installed at the turn of...
Friday Sports: Watertown football falls to New Hartford
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action. In Section 3 Football at Watertown High School, the Cyclones met New Hartford. In the 1st quarter, Dominic Ambrose hits a wide open man in the endzone for the touchdown.
Crane Concert
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Potsdam Brass Quintet will perform in concert on Monday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m., in Snell Theater. The quintet features faculty members Brianne Borden (trumpet), Luke Spence (trumpet), Anna Marshall (horn), Christopher Hernacki (trombone) and Charles Guy (tuba). The ensemble will present “Le Rejouissance” by George Frideric Handel, “Let Us Pray” by Quinn Mason and “Four Sketches” by Anthony Plog ahead of an intermission. Contemporary pieces including Alonzo Malik Pirio’s “Variations on Summer Sun,” Joe Sferra’s “ANIMA” and Zoe Cutler’s “Personality Test.”
Ogdensburg Mayor Jeff Skelly charged again for falsifying a police report
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - City of Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly has been charged a second time for falsifying a police report. Skelly was originally charged back in August for falsifying two written statements to Ogdensburg Police, accusing former fire chief Gerald Mack of slicing a tire on his Corvette.
Ogdensburg police officer suspended after DWI arrest
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg police officer faces a DWI charge after allegedly crashing his vehicle Saturday night. St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies charged 36-year-old Corey Maxner of Waddington, with driving while intoxicated after he allegedly crashed his vehicle on State Route 310 in the Town of Canton.
Jefferson County SPCA: Big boy Chandler
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chandler is one big cat. Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he weighs about 15 pounds. The 3-year-old is a bit of a nervous Nelly, she said, so a quieter home might be best. Also available for adoption are cats, kittens, birds, guinea...
Lewis County clerk reminds veterans they can get discharge papers for free
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County clerk wants to let veterans know: While there are websites out there to get you your discharge papers for a fee, you can get them from your county for free. County Clerk Jake Moser says an Arizona company called D-D 214 Direct...
Pickup rolls over in 2-vehicle crash in Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police is investigating a crash between two pickup trucks in the Town of Antwerp Friday morning, which caused one of them to roll into a ditch. Crews were called to Star Factory Road around 7:45 a.m. Officials say the pickups collided at...
Frost advisory for some areas
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s November-chilly today and it will be even chillier tonight. Skies will become mostly sunny by mid-afternoon. Temperatures could reach as high as 55, but won’t stay there long. There’s a frost advisory overnight for Lewis County, southeastern St. Lawrence County, and the...
Saturday Sports: Red & Black dominate Auburn on their home turf
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Red & Black look to earn a championship game berth and a chance to defend their title with a win. American Football Association Hall of Famer Pat Britton took part in the coin toss. On the first play of the game, it was Jason...
Odgensburg Bridge and Port Authority hopeful the ArriveCAN app becomes optional
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Odgensburg Bridge and Port Authority is hopeful about the news Canada may drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement and make the ArriveCAN app optional. Earlier this week, Canadian officials told the Globe and Mail that Canadian border crossings may no longer require the vaccine or...
Colton man faces several charges after fleeing a traffic stop
TOWN OF COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Colton man faces several traffic violations after an arrest on Wednesday. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says, Timothy D Coventry, 34, of Colton was located by deputies travelling at an extremely high rate of speed on State Highway 56 in the Town of Potsdam. They say deputies did not pursue for safety reasons.
