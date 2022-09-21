ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria Bay, NY

Katherine S. “Kay” Benedetto, 93, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Katherine S. “Kay” Benedetto, 93, of Elm Street, passed away September 21, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Kay was born July 23, 1929, in Watertown, daughter of Vincenzo and Marianna (Agnesina) Scordo. She graduated from Watertown High School. On September 17, 1949, she married Frederick C. Benedetto at St. Anthony’s Church with Msgr. Claude Sechi officiating.
WATERTOWN, NY
Ogdensburg water advisory lifted

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for some parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted. The advisory was put in effect on Wednesday, September 21st for:. Crews were replacing a water valve, so there was little or no pressure. Officials said they expected the work to take two...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Report: Trial expected this fall in Fort Drum soldier slaying

SUSSEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WWNY) - Two people accused of killing a Fort Drum soldier in New Jersey in 2020 will reportedly stand trial this fall. The “Stars and Stripes” reports that trial for 24-year-old Army Spc. Jamaal Mellish and 17-year-old Hannan Aiken, both of Brooklyn, N.Y., is expected to start in late October or early November.
FORT DRUM, NY
Samaritan Keep Home resident celebrates his 105th birthday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A resident at Watertown’s Samaritan Keep Home celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday. Surrounded by family and friends, Clarence Sheley celebrated his 105th birthday, born on this day in 1917. Sheley is a war veteran and was director of Piddock Funeral Home in Adams for...
WATERTOWN, NY
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building sold to trio of businessmen for $7M

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s ACCO building near the bridge to Canada has been sold to a trio of businessmen for $7 million. Watertown’s Jake Johnson, Alex Morgia of Sackets Harbor, and Toronto businessman Mark Hebert will invest in the building which sits in a foreign trade zone.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Nancy Wilson, 76, of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Nancy Wilson, 76, Evans Mills, widow of Dennis Wilson, passed away Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral...
EVANS MILLS, NY
History rides the rails in Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Floyd Graves Jr. enjoys zipping down the Croghan railroad in a 1945 speedster he restored. “It’s more fun than anything,” he said. “It’s my play toy. I like to take people for rides.”. The old rails, installed at the turn of...
CROGHAN, NY
Friday Sports: Watertown football falls to New Hartford

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action. In Section 3 Football at Watertown High School, the Cyclones met New Hartford. In the 1st quarter, Dominic Ambrose hits a wide open man in the endzone for the touchdown.
WATERTOWN, NY
Crane Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Potsdam Brass Quintet will perform in concert on Monday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m., in Snell Theater. The quintet features faculty members Brianne Borden (trumpet), Luke Spence (trumpet), Anna Marshall (horn), Christopher Hernacki (trombone) and Charles Guy (tuba). The ensemble will present “Le Rejouissance” by George Frideric Handel, “Let Us Pray” by Quinn Mason and “Four Sketches” by Anthony Plog ahead of an intermission. Contemporary pieces including Alonzo Malik Pirio’s “Variations on Summer Sun,” Joe Sferra’s “ANIMA” and Zoe Cutler’s “Personality Test.”
WATERTOWN, NY
Ogdensburg police officer suspended after DWI arrest

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg police officer faces a DWI charge after allegedly crashing his vehicle Saturday night. St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies charged 36-year-old Corey Maxner of Waddington, with driving while intoxicated after he allegedly crashed his vehicle on State Route 310 in the Town of Canton.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Jefferson County SPCA: Big boy Chandler

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chandler is one big cat. Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he weighs about 15 pounds. The 3-year-old is a bit of a nervous Nelly, she said, so a quieter home might be best. Also available for adoption are cats, kittens, birds, guinea...
WATERTOWN, NY
Pickup rolls over in 2-vehicle crash in Antwerp

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police is investigating a crash between two pickup trucks in the Town of Antwerp Friday morning, which caused one of them to roll into a ditch. Crews were called to Star Factory Road around 7:45 a.m. Officials say the pickups collided at...
ANTWERP, NY
Frost advisory for some areas

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s November-chilly today and it will be even chillier tonight. Skies will become mostly sunny by mid-afternoon. Temperatures could reach as high as 55, but won’t stay there long. There’s a frost advisory overnight for Lewis County, southeastern St. Lawrence County, and the...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Colton man faces several charges after fleeing a traffic stop

TOWN OF COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Colton man faces several traffic violations after an arrest on Wednesday. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says, Timothy D Coventry, 34, of Colton was located by deputies travelling at an extremely high rate of speed on State Highway 56 in the Town of Potsdam. They say deputies did not pursue for safety reasons.
COLTON, NY

