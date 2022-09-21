Read full article on original website
TRADE: Pistons Acquire Bojan Bogdanovic
The Pistons added much needed shooting to its roster in a trade that seems to make a ton of sense.
Full Boston Celtics press conference on Ime Udoka suspension
The Boston Celtics have been dominating the NBA news cycle for the last few days for all the wrong reasons due to the inexplicably problematic decisions of head coach Ime Udoka to pursue an intimate relationship with a team employee, the details of which remain murky. In an attempt to...
NHL
Notebook: Day One of Training Camp
RALEIGH, NC. - Clad in Hurricanes sweaters and split amongst two groups, 45 skaters and six goaltenders made their way to the ice Thursday morning at PNC Arena. On the first day that the NHL allowed on-ice activities for teams, Rod Brind'Amour and staff got their first taste of those competing for 2022-23 roster spots.
NHL
5 things to watch at training camp
Blues Training Camp at Centene Community Ice Center is free and open to the public. Fans can attend practices at 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23. Another hockey season is upon us. The St. Louis Blues get back on the ice for training camp...
NHL
Flyers season preview: Tortorella set to change culture, power play
DeAngelo expected to boost NHL-worst team with man-advantage. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers. Coach: John...
NHL
Caps Camp Gets Underway
Thursday was the first day of autumn and the first day of Capitals training camp in preparation for the 2022-23 season. The local media was out in full force as the Caps hit the ice for the first time, and while some attention was paid to a handful of newcomers on the Washington camp roster, there were also some big names who were absent from Thursday's proceedings.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'A LOT OF POSITIVE ENERGY'
The buzz around the rink on the first day of training camp. "Feel great, a lot of positive energy. Everyone's having fun with each other, but getting down to business. This time of year, you can kind of feel the intensity start to build throughout the practices and when you step on the ice, you know you've got to take care of business first and foremost. That's the great thing about our group - I think we understand those situations and how to be serious and when to have fun."
NHL
Observations from Content Day
Go behind the scenes for a timeline of sights and sounds from Wednesday's Content Day. St. Louis Blues players and media joined together on Wednesday for an annual event known as 'Content Day.'. Various stations are set up around Centene Community Ice Center as the Blues and local media outlets...
NHL
Happy Camper: Tanev Returns
First day of training camp features two groups, Team White and Team Blue, practicing and scrimmaging-plus the comeback starting line for effusive veteran. Early Thursday morning, before 7 a.m., fan-favorite Brandon Tanev pulled into the player's parking lot at Kraken Community Iceplex ahead of most teammates for the first day of 'Kraken Training Camp Presented by Starbucks'. It's been a long wait for the veteran forward, who injured his right knee during a mid-December home game that ended his to-date significant contributions to the inaugural season.
NHL
Räty Ready for the Next Step in Pro Journey
After helping Bridgeport to its first playoff series win since 2003, Aatu Räty hopes to make an impact in first full North American season. As Aatu Räty prepares for his first full professional season in North America, the Islanders' 2021 second-round pick said that his past - albeit brief - experience with the Bridgeport Islanders is invaluable.
NHL
Identity and chemistry key as Red Wings open 2022 Training Camp
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings kicked off training camp on Thursday at Centre Ice Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice sessions. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who is overseeing his first-ever NHL camp, said he's pleased with what he saw from his new club.
NHL
Kraken season preview: Beniers, Burakovsky bring bright future
Forwards should boost scoring; Grubauer needs to return to form. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Seattle Kraken.
NHL
Bruins Announce Roster & Schedule for Preseason Game Against the Flyers
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today the roster and schedule for their preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers on September 24. Forwards: John Beecher, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, A.J. Greer, Joona Koppanen, Jakub Lauko, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, Tomas Nosek, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Eduards Tralmaks, Chris Wagner. Defensemen:...
NHL
New Florida Panthers finding good opportunities early in training camp
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Colin White could get used to this. Put in a great position to succeed right out of the gate, the new Florida Panthers forward has been spending the first few on-ice sessions of training camp playing primarily on a line with a pair of talented hard-nosed forwards in Sam Bennett and fellow newcomer Matthew Tkachuk.
NHL
Predators 2022-23 Training Camp Primer
From Offseason Moves to Position Battles, Everything You Need to Know as On-Ice Activities Begin. The wait is over. Preds hockey is back. Nashville Predators training camp, presented by Vanderbilt Health, kicked off with media day on Wednesday and continued with on-ice testing Thursday. Before practice and scrimmages begin on Friday, here's an overview of everything you need to know.
NHL
CAMP ROSTER UPDATE - 21.09.22
GM Brad Treliving with updates on Chris Tanev, Andrew Mangiapane, Oliver Kylington. When Christopher Tanev announced he would be undergoing surgery in the off-season, there were questions surrounding when he would be ready to get back on the ice. The blueliner suffered a shoulder injury during the playoffs and the...
NHL
Avalanche Training Camp Day 2
Content from Day 2 of the Avalanche's Training Camp on Friday at Family Sports Center. Content from Day 2 of the Avalanche's Training Camp on Friday at Family Sports Center. Day 2 of Training Camp took place on Friday. Both teams skated with a high-pace and high-intensity focus. GROUPS:. Group...
NHL
'GREAT TO BE BACK'
Tanev buzzing at Flames camp after recovering from shoulder surgery. Chris Tanev continues to surprise. In a good way, of course. After suffering a torn labrum during the Flames first-round playoff matchup against Dallas last season, the expectation is that it would take 4-6 months for him to be back at full speed.
