The buzz around the rink on the first day of training camp. "Feel great, a lot of positive energy. Everyone's having fun with each other, but getting down to business. This time of year, you can kind of feel the intensity start to build throughout the practices and when you step on the ice, you know you've got to take care of business first and foremost. That's the great thing about our group - I think we understand those situations and how to be serious and when to have fun."

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO