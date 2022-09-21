ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NHL

Notebook: Day One of Training Camp

RALEIGH, NC. - Clad in Hurricanes sweaters and split amongst two groups, 45 skaters and six goaltenders made their way to the ice Thursday morning at PNC Arena. On the first day that the NHL allowed on-ice activities for teams, Rod Brind'Amour and staff got their first taste of those competing for 2022-23 roster spots.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

5 things to watch at training camp

Blues Training Camp at Centene Community Ice Center is free and open to the public. Fans can attend practices at 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23. Another hockey season is upon us. The St. Louis Blues get back on the ice for training camp...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Detroit, MI
Traverse City, MI
Farmington Hills, MI
Detroit, MI
Traverse City, MI
NBA Analysis Network

Detroit Pistons Land Kristaps Porzingis In Major Trade Scenario

Every NBA team does not enter every NBA season with the same intentions. Whether we like it or not, tanking is a real strategy. Moreover, you can hardly blame front offices for using it. The league’s lottery system rewards it. If you can increase your odds of landing a better lottery pick by losing games, and you’re a young team that’s clearly not in the running for a title, why wouldn’t you?
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Flyers season preview: Tortorella set to change culture, power play

DeAngelo expected to boost NHL-worst team with man-advantage. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers. Coach: John...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Caps Camp Gets Underway

Thursday was the first day of autumn and the first day of Capitals training camp in preparation for the 2022-23 season. The local media was out in full force as the Caps hit the ice for the first time, and while some attention was paid to a handful of newcomers on the Washington camp roster, there were also some big names who were absent from Thursday's proceedings.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'A LOT OF POSITIVE ENERGY'

The buzz around the rink on the first day of training camp. "Feel great, a lot of positive energy. Everyone's having fun with each other, but getting down to business. This time of year, you can kind of feel the intensity start to build throughout the practices and when you step on the ice, you know you've got to take care of business first and foremost. That's the great thing about our group - I think we understand those situations and how to be serious and when to have fun."
NHL

Observations from Content Day

Go behind the scenes for a timeline of sights and sounds from Wednesday's Content Day. St. Louis Blues players and media joined together on Wednesday for an annual event known as 'Content Day.'. Various stations are set up around Centene Community Ice Center as the Blues and local media outlets...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Happy Camper: Tanev Returns

First day of training camp features two groups, Team White and Team Blue, practicing and scrimmaging-plus the comeback starting line for effusive veteran. Early Thursday morning, before 7 a.m., fan-favorite Brandon Tanev pulled into the player's parking lot at Kraken Community Iceplex ahead of most teammates for the first day of 'Kraken Training Camp Presented by Starbucks'. It's been a long wait for the veteran forward, who injured his right knee during a mid-December home game that ended his to-date significant contributions to the inaugural season.
NHL
NHL

Räty Ready for the Next Step in Pro Journey

After helping Bridgeport to its first playoff series win since 2003, Aatu Räty hopes to make an impact in first full North American season. As Aatu Räty prepares for his first full professional season in North America, the Islanders' 2021 second-round pick said that his past - albeit brief - experience with the Bridgeport Islanders is invaluable.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NHL

Identity and chemistry key as Red Wings open 2022 Training Camp

The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings kicked off training camp on Thursday at Centre Ice Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice sessions. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who is overseeing his first-ever NHL camp, said he's pleased with what he saw from his new club.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Kraken season preview: Beniers, Burakovsky bring bright future

Forwards should boost scoring; Grubauer needs to return to form. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Seattle Kraken.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Bruins Announce Roster & Schedule for Preseason Game Against the Flyers

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today the roster and schedule for their preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers on September 24. Forwards: John Beecher, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, A.J. Greer, Joona Koppanen, Jakub Lauko, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, Tomas Nosek, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Eduards Tralmaks, Chris Wagner. Defensemen:...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

New Florida Panthers finding good opportunities early in training camp

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Colin White could get used to this. Put in a great position to succeed right out of the gate, the new Florida Panthers forward has been spending the first few on-ice sessions of training camp playing primarily on a line with a pair of talented hard-nosed forwards in Sam Bennett and fellow newcomer Matthew Tkachuk.
NHL
NHL

Predators 2022-23 Training Camp Primer

From Offseason Moves to Position Battles, Everything You Need to Know as On-Ice Activities Begin. The wait is over. Preds hockey is back. Nashville Predators training camp, presented by Vanderbilt Health, kicked off with media day on Wednesday and continued with on-ice testing Thursday. Before practice and scrimmages begin on Friday, here's an overview of everything you need to know.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

CAMP ROSTER UPDATE - 21.09.22

GM Brad Treliving with updates on Chris Tanev, Andrew Mangiapane, Oliver Kylington. When Christopher Tanev announced he would be undergoing surgery in the off-season, there were questions surrounding when he would be ready to get back on the ice. The blueliner suffered a shoulder injury during the playoffs and the...
NHL
NHL

Avalanche Training Camp Day 2

Content from Day 2 of the Avalanche's Training Camp on Friday at Family Sports Center. Content from Day 2 of the Avalanche's Training Camp on Friday at Family Sports Center. Day 2 of Training Camp took place on Friday. Both teams skated with a high-pace and high-intensity focus. GROUPS:. Group...
DENVER, CO
NHL

'GREAT TO BE BACK'

Tanev buzzing at Flames camp after recovering from shoulder surgery. Chris Tanev continues to surprise. In a good way, of course. After suffering a torn labrum during the Flames first-round playoff matchup against Dallas last season, the expectation is that it would take 4-6 months for him to be back at full speed.
NHL

