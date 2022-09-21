ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesmokies.com

Wilderness at the Smokies to see largest expansion in park’s history

Wilderness at the Smokies officials recently announced that they are starting on a $40 million expansion and renovation, the largest in the resort’s history to date. This expansion is in honor of the resort’s upcoming 15th anniversary in 2023. Officials with the resort held a special groundbreaking event...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
viatravelers.com

25 Fun & Best Things to Do in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

The misty mountains of east Tennessee provide the perfect backdrop for things to do in Gatlinburg. You can’t beat this little piece of paradise for outdoor adventure, unique wildlife, family-friendly attractions, and mountaintop thrills. Located approximately 30 miles east of Knoxville in Sevier County, Gatlinburg is the entry point...
GATLINBURG, TN
homecrux.com

Pete Nelson Builds Mountain-View Treehouse Rentals in Tennessee

Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
GATLINBURG, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sevierville, TN
Government
City
Sevierville, TN
Sevierville, TN
Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
wvlt.tv

Annual Wears Valley Fall Festival to take place in October

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 9th annual Wears Valley Fall Festival presented by Keep Sevier Beautiful will host an autumn getaway for guests in October. The festival, located at 3179 Wears Valley Road, includes sixteen acres of family fun including crafters, activities, entertainment, children’s events and food. Guests can participate in the fun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday but will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Get to know Miss Lottie! A stray looking for a new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Miss Lottie, this week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. This German Sheppard mix came to the shelter as a stray and the staff describes her as a sweet lover who wants a lot of attention. “If you do stop petting her,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Ne Great Smoky Mountains#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Travel Themeparks#Wilderness Area#Ice Skate#Christmas#Travel Destinations#The Peak Rooftop Bar
visitmysmokies.com

5 Interesting Facts About the History of Sevierville Tennessee

Commonly referred to as the Gateway to the Smokies, Sevierville is one of the most interesting places to visit in East Tennessee. While many visitors travel through to reach Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, there are many attractions and hidden gems located in Sevierville as well! Not only is this a fun place to visit, but it also holds a tremendous amount of stories and history. Here are 5 interesting facts about the history of Sevierville Tennessee:
SEVIERVILLE, TN
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Sevierville, TN

There is no better place to visit than Sevierville if you love good food. There are numerous restaurants in Sevierville that offer something for everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a casual meal, a fine dining experience, or something in-between, Sevierville has it all. Listed below are 16 of the best restaurants in Sevierville, TN.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
tribpapers.com

A Preview of the Coming “Highway 55” Restaurant

Marion – Last week, I found myself in Marion. While there, I thought I’d research the new Highway 55 restaurant coming to Weaverville. I tried contacting the company more than two weeks ago for more information about the eatery without hearing back. Highway 55 in Marion is currently...
MARION, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Music
WATE

3-legged cat needing a good home

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Choose adoption. Many animals in East Tennessee are constantly looking for their forever home, however, some need a little more attention due to their special needs. Peaches is currently the Blount County Animal Center’s longest feline resident. She has been looking for her forever home...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Legends Hometown Grill is WLAF’s business of the week

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Legends Hometown Grill is WLAF’s business of the week. John and Tommi McCullah are serving up delicious daily specials in what was Walker’s Grocery at 610 East Kentucky Ave. in LaFollette. The new eatery is open Monday through Friday from 7am until 3pm with breakfast hours from 7am until 10:30am.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WATE

Pet of the week: Edgar Allen Poe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bring a new, black cat in the house just in time for Halloween. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped by with our ‘Pet of the Week.’. One year old, Edgar Allen Poe, makes the perfect newest addition to your home with his unique name, timid attitude, and playful energy.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Barn total loss in Sunday lunch time fire

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Black smoke billowed from a big barn that was on fire today on Skyview Drive in east La Follette not far from Big O’s Git-n-Go. One witness said you could see smoke all the way from Cumberland Avenue, a few miles from the fire.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Buc-ee’s in Sevierville Tennessee

Sevierville Tennessee is soon going to be home to one of the world’s largest convenience stores! This store is part of a chain that is simply called Buc-ee’s. Buc-ee’s are known for their clean bathrooms, plentiful gas pumps, and quirky snacks and gifts. There will be so much to explore in this large establishment that will serve people from all over! Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Buc-ee’s in Sevierville Tennessee:
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy