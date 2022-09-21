Read full article on original website
thesmokies.com
Wilderness at the Smokies to see largest expansion in park’s history
Wilderness at the Smokies officials recently announced that they are starting on a $40 million expansion and renovation, the largest in the resort’s history to date. This expansion is in honor of the resort’s upcoming 15th anniversary in 2023. Officials with the resort held a special groundbreaking event...
viatravelers.com
25 Fun & Best Things to Do in Gatlinburg, Tennessee
The misty mountains of east Tennessee provide the perfect backdrop for things to do in Gatlinburg. You can’t beat this little piece of paradise for outdoor adventure, unique wildlife, family-friendly attractions, and mountaintop thrills. Located approximately 30 miles east of Knoxville in Sevier County, Gatlinburg is the entry point...
Townsend Fall Heritage Festival to celebrate Appalachian tradition Friday and Saturday
TOWNSEND, Tenn. — At the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, a community will gather to celebrate Appalachian traditions. It's the Townsend Fall Heritage Festival and it starts Friday. The event is filled with Bluegrass music, arts, crafts, and plenty of cooking. Organizers work to provide an atmosphere where...
homecrux.com
Pete Nelson Builds Mountain-View Treehouse Rentals in Tennessee
Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
wvlt.tv
Annual Wears Valley Fall Festival to take place in October
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 9th annual Wears Valley Fall Festival presented by Keep Sevier Beautiful will host an autumn getaway for guests in October. The festival, located at 3179 Wears Valley Road, includes sixteen acres of family fun including crafters, activities, entertainment, children’s events and food. Guests can participate in the fun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday but will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
WATE
Get to know Miss Lottie! A stray looking for a new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Miss Lottie, this week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. This German Sheppard mix came to the shelter as a stray and the staff describes her as a sweet lover who wants a lot of attention. “If you do stop petting her,...
Lenoir City Downtown Street Festival to include antique cars, live music and food
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — On Saturday, locals and visitors will have a chance to enjoy downtown Lenoir City in a unique way. From 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. people will be able to stop by the Downtown Street Festival. The event will include an antique car show, with people...
Flies, unlabeled chemical bottles found in popular Gatlinburg restaurant
The inspector marked down nearly half a dozen violations at this popular restaurant. Several of the risk factor violations required a follow-up inspection.
visitmysmokies.com
5 Interesting Facts About the History of Sevierville Tennessee
Commonly referred to as the Gateway to the Smokies, Sevierville is one of the most interesting places to visit in East Tennessee. While many visitors travel through to reach Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, there are many attractions and hidden gems located in Sevierville as well! Not only is this a fun place to visit, but it also holds a tremendous amount of stories and history. Here are 5 interesting facts about the history of Sevierville Tennessee:
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Sevierville, TN
There is no better place to visit than Sevierville if you love good food. There are numerous restaurants in Sevierville that offer something for everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a casual meal, a fine dining experience, or something in-between, Sevierville has it all. Listed below are 16 of the best restaurants in Sevierville, TN.
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
tribpapers.com
A Preview of the Coming “Highway 55” Restaurant
Marion – Last week, I found myself in Marion. While there, I thought I’d research the new Highway 55 restaurant coming to Weaverville. I tried contacting the company more than two weeks ago for more information about the eatery without hearing back. Highway 55 in Marion is currently...
WATE
3-legged cat needing a good home
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Choose adoption. Many animals in East Tennessee are constantly looking for their forever home, however, some need a little more attention due to their special needs. Peaches is currently the Blount County Animal Center’s longest feline resident. She has been looking for her forever home...
1450wlaf.com
Legends Hometown Grill is WLAF’s business of the week
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Legends Hometown Grill is WLAF’s business of the week. John and Tommi McCullah are serving up delicious daily specials in what was Walker’s Grocery at 610 East Kentucky Ave. in LaFollette. The new eatery is open Monday through Friday from 7am until 3pm with breakfast hours from 7am until 10:30am.
WATE
Pet of the week: Edgar Allen Poe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bring a new, black cat in the house just in time for Halloween. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped by with our ‘Pet of the Week.’. One year old, Edgar Allen Poe, makes the perfect newest addition to your home with his unique name, timid attitude, and playful energy.
WATE
Blount County single mom getting a new home and a fresh start
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WATE) — A single mom of three daughters is ready for a fresh start on a new home. It was built by team members with Clayton Homes, a company that encourages its employees to give where their heart leads them. In this case, hundreds of Clayton...
1450wlaf.com
Barn total loss in Sunday lunch time fire
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Black smoke billowed from a big barn that was on fire today on Skyview Drive in east La Follette not far from Big O’s Git-n-Go. One witness said you could see smoke all the way from Cumberland Avenue, a few miles from the fire.
visitmysmokies.com
Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Buc-ee’s in Sevierville Tennessee
Sevierville Tennessee is soon going to be home to one of the world’s largest convenience stores! This store is part of a chain that is simply called Buc-ee’s. Buc-ee’s are known for their clean bathrooms, plentiful gas pumps, and quirky snacks and gifts. There will be so much to explore in this large establishment that will serve people from all over! Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Buc-ee’s in Sevierville Tennessee:
Sticky stuff on your car? Here’s what it is
This honeydew is a sugary waste product of aphid insects called "phloem feeders."
wvlt.tv
4,000-pound pizza oven on wheels gives Jefferson County a taste of Italy
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food trucks are becoming more popular in cities like Knoxville, but if you drive a little further out, you’ll find a truck that’s different than the rest. Morning anchors Harry Sullivan and Casey Wheeless went to check it out for Mornings on the Move.
