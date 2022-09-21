ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

Pastors for NC Children executive director to speak in Manteo about Leandro

Dare League of Women Voters will welcome Rev. Suzanne Parker Miller, executive director of Pastors for NC Children, to speak about the Leandro Plan. This public program will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Virginia S. Tillet Community Center, located at 950 Marshall C. Collins Drive in Manteo in the large multi-purpose room from 3-4 p.m. To register for this event, visit lwvdarenc.org under Events tab.
MANTEO, NC
Raymond McCoy Burnette

Raymond Burnette, 75, of Elizabeth City, died September 16, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. He was born in Elizabeth City on June 30, 1947 to the late Douglas Allen Burnette and Violet Anderson Rushe. Survivors include wife Mary Colson Burnette, daughters Linda Crumpler (Wayne) and Karen Mullen; sisters...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Dina Sample Lane Etheridge

Dina Sample Lane Etheridge, 76, of Nags Head, died September 18, 2022 after a long battle with dementia. Dina was born in Richmond, Va. on March 2, 1946 to Roy Winfred Lane and Ina Brothers Lane of Tappahannock, Va. Dina was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include husband...
NAGS HEAD, NC
Lake Mattamuskeet meeting set in Swan Quarter

For the first time in more than a year, an in-person public meeting will be held to learn about work taking place to restore Lake Mattamuskeet in Hyde County. The North Carolina Coastal Federation along with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Hyde County Government will be hosting the public meeting on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Hyde County Government Complex in Swan Quarter.
HYDE COUNTY, NC
Manteo commissioners enact zoning amendments, prepare for projects

Town of Manteo commissioners enacted two zoning text amendments to prepare for future projects and reviewed an ordinance for golf cart operation on Sept. 7, 2022. The board entertained an exciting request from commissioner Darrell Collins. During commissioner comments, Collins brought a request from the Pea Island Preservation Society. He...
MANTEO, NC
One person rescued, another dead after glider malfunctions, goes into ocean off Southern Shores

One person was rescued and another has died after an ultra-light glider landed in the ocean off Southern Shores. According to a press release from the Town of Southern Shores, at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022, the glider, which was carrying two passengers, malfunctioned and landedintheoceannear the 100 block ofOceanBlvd.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
Speed limit changes in place on NC 12

On Sept. 15, 2022, N.C. Department of Transportation crews changed speed limit signs along sections of NC 12 in several parts of Dare and Currituck counties. The speed limits in areas through Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon and Frisco returned to 45 miles per hour from the seasonal speed limit of 35 miles per hour.
DARE COUNTY, NC

