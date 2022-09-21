Read full article on original website
Pastors for NC Children executive director to speak in Manteo about Leandro
Dare League of Women Voters will welcome Rev. Suzanne Parker Miller, executive director of Pastors for NC Children, to speak about the Leandro Plan. This public program will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Virginia S. Tillet Community Center, located at 950 Marshall C. Collins Drive in Manteo in the large multi-purpose room from 3-4 p.m. To register for this event, visit lwvdarenc.org under Events tab.
Local gallery owner shares story of gratitude in latest edition of Chicken Soup for the Soul
Eve Turek, owner of the SeaDragon & Yellowhouse Gallery in Duck, is featured in the newest edition of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series. This recent release – Chicken Soup for the Soul: Attitude of Gratitude – includes 101 stories about counting your blessings, embracing generosity and how thankfulness can truly change our lives.
One person rescued, another dead after glider malfunctions, goes into ocean off Southern Shores
One person was rescued and another has died after an ultra-light glider landed in the ocean off Southern Shores. According to a press release from the Town of Southern Shores, at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022, the glider, which was carrying two passengers, malfunctioned and landedintheoceannear the 100 block ofOceanBlvd.
Impacts from Hurricane Fiona expected along Outer Banks
The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood and high surf advisories and a beach hazards statement ahead of predicted impacts from Hurricane Fiona. For the coastal flood advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beachfront areas with poor dune structures due to ocean overwash on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands. Areas of concern include beachfront areas near the Pea Island Visitor Center, Rodanthe, the eastern edge of Hatteras Village and eastern Ocracoke Island. This advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday, September 22 to 8 p.m. Friday.
