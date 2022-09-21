UPDATE: Authorities Release Investigation Details That Led To The Arrest Of Two Former Lake City Police Officers, Lake City Admin

A Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office investigation into alleged burglaries in the area has led to drug charges for two Jamaica residents. According to law enforcement, deputies executed a search warrant last week at a home owned by 42-year-old Tony Owens in the 600 block of 1st Avenue in Jamaica. Owens and 43-year-old Carly Hubby, also of Jamaica, were present at the residence when the warrant was served. According to law enforcement, narcotics and drug-related materials were located, and authorities obtained a second warrant. Owens was taken into custody and charged with third-offense possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, fourth-degree theft, fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal trespass, serious misdemeanors, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Hubby is charged with third-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say additional charges are pending following the completion of their investigation into recent burglaries in and around Jamaica.

JAMAICA, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO