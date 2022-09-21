UPDATE: Authorities Release Investigation Details That Led To The Arrest Of Two Former Lake City Police Officers, Lake City Admin

Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Friday at about 2:45 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old DuvalMetri L Brown of Des Moines, IA on several charges or warrants, including alleged resisting arrest, following too close, speeding, no turn signal, failure to yield, no valid license, assault on law enforcement, a Harrison County warrant for alleged speeding and a Clinton County warrant for speeding – no insurance – no valid license. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher Barnes […]
KIMT
Driver killed, two injured in Humboldt County crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa – A Monday morning crash in northern Iowa has killed one person. The Iowa State Patrols says it happened around 6:40 am in the 1100 block of Birch Avenue in Humboldt County. Christopher Barnes, 27 of Humboldt, went off the road at a left hand curve, went through the east ditch, and rolled his vehicle in a cornfield.
Northwest Iowa Man Sentenced To Prison For Kidnapping Ex-girlfriend
(Bronson, IA) — A man from the small northwest Iowa town of Bronson who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to more than ten years in federal prison. Prosecutors say 21-year-old Zachary Smith hid in the back seat of his ex-girlfriend’s car early one morning in June of last year. She and a minor child got into the car. After the child was dropped off at school in South Sioux City, Smith threatened his ex-girlfriend with a B-B gun, drugged her with homemade chloroform, and took her to a home in rural Woodbury County. She later escaped and flagged down her aunt, who was driving in the area looking for her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Joshua Lynn Pedersen, 46, Moville, Iowa, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Maurice Deon LeFlore, 36, Marcus, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison. Darnell David Smith, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft...
1380kcim.com
Grand Junction Man Accused Of Illegally Acquiring Handgun In Carroll County Pleads Guilty
A Grand Junction man accused of illegally acquiring a handgun in Carroll County was sentenced Thursday in Carroll County District Court. According to court records show 65-year-old Bruce Everett Grundon pled guilty to giving false information when acquiring a pistol or revolver, a class D felony. The charge stems from a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation that found Grundon had failed to disclose a 1976 felony conviction from Boone County while buying a firearm. As a convicted felon, Grundon is prohibited from possessing a firearm in Iowa. He was ordered to serve up to five years in prison, but the sentence was suspended. Instead, Grundon was placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Correctional Services for three years. A secondary charge, fraudulent purchase of firearms, was dismissed following his sentencing.
1380kcim.com
Burglary Investigation Leads To Drug Charges For Two Jamaica Residents
A Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office investigation into alleged burglaries in the area has led to drug charges for two Jamaica residents. According to law enforcement, deputies executed a search warrant last week at a home owned by 42-year-old Tony Owens in the 600 block of 1st Avenue in Jamaica. Owens and 43-year-old Carly Hubby, also of Jamaica, were present at the residence when the warrant was served. According to law enforcement, narcotics and drug-related materials were located, and authorities obtained a second warrant. Owens was taken into custody and charged with third-offense possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, fourth-degree theft, fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal trespass, serious misdemeanors, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Hubby is charged with third-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say additional charges are pending following the completion of their investigation into recent burglaries in and around Jamaica.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Woman Facing Felony Drug Charge
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman faces a felony drug charge after she was arrested on Friday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Sheldon Police Department with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s office, the arrest of 40-year-old Sheila Marie Sundall of Sheldon stems from a traffic stop at the west Casey’s corner at Highway 18 and Business 60 in Sheldon.
RELATED PEOPLE
theperrynews.com
Adel man allegedly strangles Adel woman
An Adel man was arrested Saturday for allegedly strangling his wife in their home. Joshua James Villa, 44, of 29455 Old Portland Road, Adel, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow. The incident began about 6 p.m. in the 29400 block of Old Portland Road, where an officer of...
Lake City administrator, 2 former cops face felony charges
LAKE CITY, IOWA — The current City Administrator and two former police officers in Lake City, Iowa are facing felony charges for reportedly lying and covering up the failure of one officer to complete law enforcement certification training. According to online court documents, Eric Wood – Lake City’s current Administrator – is facing five felony […]
Atlantic Police Officer on Paid Administrative Leave during investigation
(Atlantic/Lake City) Two former Lake City police officers and the Lake City City Administrator were arrested Wednesday after an Iowa Attorney General’s Office investigation. The charges against 57-year-old Eric Clifford Wood, 46-year-old Aaron Lee Alspach, and 45-year-old Anthony Robert Snyder are accused of providing fraudulent information to obtain Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification. The Lake City City Council fired Alspach in October 2021 after he repeatedly failed to attend the ILEA academy. Snyder left the Lake City Police Department earlier this year after accepting a patrol officer position with the Atlantic Police Department. All three men were charged with misconduct in office and perjury. Wood faces an additional charge of obstruction of prosecution.
iowa.media
Des Moines man crashes SUV in trying to outrun cops
A Des Moines man was arrested Friday evening after he tried to outrun a De Soto Police Department patrol officer on U.S. Interstate 80 in West Des Moines. John Richard Hanagan Jr., 39, of 2350 E. 24th St., Des Moines, was charged with eluding, driving while barred, reckless driving, failure to stop in assured clear distance, speeding, unsafe passing, failure to obey a stop sign, no insurance and fraudulent use of registration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa
A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort Dodge, but when police went...
3 arrested for alleged police certification lies
LAKE CITY, IOWA — Three people have been arrested for their alleged roles in reportedly falsifying information to get a newly-hired police officer for the town of Lake City into the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office confirms that Lake City Administrator Eric Wood and former police officers Tony Snyder and Aaron […]
Sioux City Journal
Calumet man pleads guilty of shooting at wife
PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Calumet, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty of shooting at his wife during a domestic disturbance. Paul Long, 41, entered written guilty pleas Wednesday in O'Brien County District Court to single counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. The charges were amended as part of a plea agreement from attempted murder and domestic abuse assault.
iheart.com
Man Charged In Fort Dodge After Shots Fired, Police Chase
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A Minnesota man is facing charges after Fort Dodge Police say he threatened to shoot up a residence, and then ran from police. Forty-one-year-old Archester Rodgers of Prior Lake, Minnesota is charged with Driving While License Suspended, Cancelled, or Revoked, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Eluding, Interference with Official Acts, Possession of Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Use of a Firearm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Procedure to re-test senior drivers explained after 97-year-old causes deadly crash
Is there such a thing as being too old to drive? The Iowa Department of Transportation tests drivers on ability, not age, but it has a plan in place if you believe a senior is too old to be behind the wheel.
iheart.com
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
Radio Iowa
Motorcyclist dies in SW Iowa crash with farm tractor
A Mills County man was killed in a collision near Avoca in western Iowa’s Shelby County last night. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 33-year-old Timothy Steve McFarland, of Emerson, was traveling north on Highway 59 at around 8:19-p.m., when a 2005 International tractor pulled out from a farm drive at 525 Highway 59.
Two 11-year-olds charged with felony burglary, assault in Iowa
Two boys under the age of 18 were charged with burglary after assaulting a child outside of their home.
Comments / 0