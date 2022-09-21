The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood and high surf advisories and a beach hazards statement ahead of predicted impacts from Hurricane Fiona. For the coastal flood advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beachfront areas with poor dune structures due to ocean overwash on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands. Areas of concern include beachfront areas near the Pea Island Visitor Center, Rodanthe, the eastern edge of Hatteras Village and eastern Ocracoke Island. This advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday, September 22 to 8 p.m. Friday.

