Read full article on original website
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
One person rescued, another dead after glider malfunctions, goes into ocean off Southern Shores
One person was rescued and another has died after an ultra-light glider landed in the ocean off Southern Shores. According to a press release from the Town of Southern Shores, at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022, the glider, which was carrying two passengers, malfunctioned and landedintheoceannear the 100 block ofOceanBlvd.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Impacts from Hurricane Fiona expected along Outer Banks
The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood and high surf advisories and a beach hazards statement ahead of predicted impacts from Hurricane Fiona. For the coastal flood advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beachfront areas with poor dune structures due to ocean overwash on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands. Areas of concern include beachfront areas near the Pea Island Visitor Center, Rodanthe, the eastern edge of Hatteras Village and eastern Ocracoke Island. This advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday, September 22 to 8 p.m. Friday.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Hurricane Fiona: Coastal flood, high surf advisories issued, big swells expected
The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood and high surf advisories for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands starting at 5 p.m., Thursday afternoon Sept. 22, 2022 and running through 8 p.m. Friday evening. For the coastal flood advisory, the weather service expects one to two feet of inundation above ground...
Comments / 0