Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
James Alfred Speener, Jr. of Kill Devil Hills, September 15
James A. Speener, Jr, 61, transitioned from this life naturally at his home in Colington, NC September 15, 2022. Jamie, as he was lovingly known, was born in Peoria County, Illinois on March 20, 1961. After proudly serving his country in the United States Army, Jamie worked hard developing various...
outerbanksvoice.com
ECDI announces 2022 Music at Mariners’ Wharf Fall Music Festival, Sept. 23 and 24
September 23 & 24 * DOWNTOWN WATERFRONT * ELIZABETH CITY, NC. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. announces that the 2022 Music at Mariners’ Wharf Fall Music Festival has been set for the weekend of Sept. 23 and 24 at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Downtown Elizabeth City. It is the closeout weekend to the eight-week Music on the Green at Mariners’ Wharf Park Summer Music Series, which ended on Tuesday, Sept. 20. “It is the perfect way to culminate a season of great music in Elizabeth City, which is becoming known for its energetic music scene,” says Jeff Mitchell, Chairman of the festival committee.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Pastors for NC Children executive director to speak in Manteo about Leandro
Dare League of Women Voters will welcome Rev. Suzanne Parker Miller, executive director of Pastors for NC Children, to speak about the Leandro Plan. This public program will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Virginia S. Tillet Community Center, located at 950 Marshall C. Collins Drive in Manteo in the large multi-purpose room from 3-4 p.m. To register for this event, visit lwvdarenc.org under Events tab.
WITN
Victims identified in deadly ultra-light crash on Outer Banks
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Names have been released in Wednesday’s deadly ultra-light crash on the Outer Banks. Southern Shores police said the pilot of the aircraft, 56-year-old Kenneth Budd, died in the accident, while 36-year-old Steve Fisher, the passenger, survived. Both men are from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The crash...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Local gallery owner shares story of gratitude in latest edition of Chicken Soup for the Soul
Eve Turek, owner of the SeaDragon & Yellowhouse Gallery in Duck, is featured in the newest edition of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series. This recent release – Chicken Soup for the Soul: Attitude of Gratitude – includes 101 stories about counting your blessings, embracing generosity and how thankfulness can truly change our lives.
outerbanksvoice.com
Marching down memory lane with the Nags Head Casino
(The Town of Nags Head and CURRENTtv) The town of Nags Head posted this fascinating 6:23 minute video of the old Nags Head Casino that in its heyday, was clearly the OBX hotspot — complete with interviews of those who remember the good times there. A couple other points to note. Check out the wide-open spaces along the beach and try and think about a time when one police officer covered the entire town.
obxtoday.com
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson to hold book signing for ‘We Are the Majority’ on October 2
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be signing his newly released book We Are the Majority in Dare County on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The event will take place at Patriot Outpost/Dare GOP Volunteer Center, 5000 S. Croatan Highway. Suite N-8, Nags Head, NC. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
One dead after ultralight glider crashes into ocean in North Carolina
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another was rescued after an ultralight glider crashed off the coast of the Outer Banks. An ultralight glider carrying two people malfunctioned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and landed in the ocean, according to a press release from the town of Southern Shores. Shortly after the crash, one person was rescued and brought to shore.
Outer Banks preps for Hurricane Fiona
Residents and visitors are told to avoid the beach in North Rodanthe in the Outer Banks. This comes as Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring hazardous weather conditions.
Family and friends remember Ryan Tew, missing kayaker recovered Friday
"[He] loved his family ... just the definition of a good friend,"
WXII 12
1 killed, 1 hurt when glider crashes off Outer Banks
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — Officials say one person was killed and another injured when an ultralight glider crashed into the ocean off the Outer Banks. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. News outlets report that the town of Southern Shores says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of six-week old filly
COROLLA, Currituck County — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced that Ceres, a six-week old filly, had to be euthanized due to a severe case of pythiosis. Staff members tried to treat the horse but there were additional challenges with a horse that young. The horse was taken to...
outerbanksvoice.com
A pizzeria stirs up neighbors in Nags Head
Town says Nags Head Pizza is in compliance with rules. In the latest chapter of the neighborhood dispute over the Nags Head Pizza Company, Nags Head Town Manager Andy Garman sent a Sept. 16 letter to the Nags Head historic district homeowners who had expressed concerns about the business at the Sept. 7 town commissioners meeting.
Body recovered in Sandbridge Beach identified as missing kayaker
Virginia Beach police say the body recovered in Sandbridge on Friday has been identified as the kayaker who was previously reported missing.
Virginia Beach man arrested after police chase ends in NC
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — A Virginia Beach man was arrested after a police chase crossed state lines on Tuesday morning. According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that a stolen car was heading to the state line with Chesapeake police following the suspect at around 9:30 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourstate.com
A Century of Opulence in the Northern Outer Banks
Standing on the covered patio at Whalehead with a salty breeze blowing gently off Currituck Sound and the faint sound of birds trilling nearby, it’s not hard to imagine what industrialist Edward Collings Knight Jr., and his wife, Marie Louise, experienced as they stood here with the same stunning view in the 1920s when they purchased a four-and-a-half mile stretch of land from the sound to the Atlantic Ocean in the northern Outer Banks and built this Art Nouveau-style mansion.
thecoastlandtimes.com
One person rescued, another dead after glider malfunctions, goes into ocean off Southern Shores
One person was rescued and another has died after an ultra-light glider landed in the ocean off Southern Shores. According to a press release from the Town of Southern Shores, at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022, the glider, which was carrying two passengers, malfunctioned and landedintheoceannear the 100 block ofOceanBlvd.
outerbanksvoice.com
KDH man arrested in probe of juveniles distributing marijuana in Dare County
On September 9, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force* executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Bay Drive, Kill Devil Hills. After the Dare County Joint Agency Tactical Team* (JATAC) secured the residence, a search was conducted. During the search of the residence, a trafficking amount of marijuana, two firearms and U.S Currency was seized.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Impacts from Hurricane Fiona expected along Outer Banks
The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood and high surf advisories and a beach hazards statement ahead of predicted impacts from Hurricane Fiona. For the coastal flood advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beachfront areas with poor dune structures due to ocean overwash on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands. Areas of concern include beachfront areas near the Pea Island Visitor Center, Rodanthe, the eastern edge of Hatteras Village and eastern Ocracoke Island. This advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday, September 22 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Comments / 1