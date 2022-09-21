ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Comments

James Alfred Speener, Jr. of Kill Devil Hills, September 15

James A. Speener, Jr, 61, transitioned from this life naturally at his home in Colington, NC September 15, 2022. Jamie, as he was lovingly known, was born in Peoria County, Illinois on March 20, 1961. After proudly serving his country in the United States Army, Jamie worked hard developing various...
ECDI announces 2022 Music at Mariners’ Wharf Fall Music Festival, Sept. 23 and 24

September 23 & 24 * DOWNTOWN WATERFRONT * ELIZABETH CITY, NC. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. announces that the 2022 Music at Mariners’ Wharf Fall Music Festival has been set for the weekend of Sept. 23 and 24 at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Downtown Elizabeth City. It is the closeout weekend to the eight-week Music on the Green at Mariners’ Wharf Park Summer Music Series, which ended on Tuesday, Sept. 20. “It is the perfect way to culminate a season of great music in Elizabeth City, which is becoming known for its energetic music scene,” says Jeff Mitchell, Chairman of the festival committee.
Pastors for NC Children executive director to speak in Manteo about Leandro

Dare League of Women Voters will welcome Rev. Suzanne Parker Miller, executive director of Pastors for NC Children, to speak about the Leandro Plan. This public program will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Virginia S. Tillet Community Center, located at 950 Marshall C. Collins Drive in Manteo in the large multi-purpose room from 3-4 p.m. To register for this event, visit lwvdarenc.org under Events tab.
Victims identified in deadly ultra-light crash on Outer Banks

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Names have been released in Wednesday’s deadly ultra-light crash on the Outer Banks. Southern Shores police said the pilot of the aircraft, 56-year-old Kenneth Budd, died in the accident, while 36-year-old Steve Fisher, the passenger, survived. Both men are from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The crash...
Marching down memory lane with the Nags Head Casino

(The Town of Nags Head and CURRENTtv) The town of Nags Head posted this fascinating 6:23 minute video of the old Nags Head Casino that in its heyday, was clearly the OBX hotspot — complete with interviews of those who remember the good times there. A couple other points to note. Check out the wide-open spaces along the beach and try and think about a time when one police officer covered the entire town.
One dead after ultralight glider crashes into ocean in North Carolina

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another was rescued after an ultralight glider crashed off the coast of the Outer Banks. An ultralight glider carrying two people malfunctioned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and landed in the ocean, according to a press release from the town of Southern Shores. Shortly after the crash, one person was rescued and brought to shore.
WXII 12

1 killed, 1 hurt when glider crashes off Outer Banks

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — Officials say one person was killed and another injured when an ultralight glider crashed into the ocean off the Outer Banks. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. News outlets report that the town of Southern Shores says...
A pizzeria stirs up neighbors in Nags Head

Town says Nags Head Pizza is in compliance with rules. In the latest chapter of the neighborhood dispute over the Nags Head Pizza Company, Nags Head Town Manager Andy Garman sent a Sept. 16 letter to the Nags Head historic district homeowners who had expressed concerns about the business at the Sept. 7 town commissioners meeting.
A Century of Opulence in the Northern Outer Banks

Standing on the covered patio at Whalehead with a salty breeze blowing gently off Currituck Sound and the faint sound of birds trilling nearby, it’s not hard to imagine what industrialist Edward Collings Knight Jr., and his wife, Marie Louise, experienced as they stood here with the same stunning view in the 1920s when they purchased a four-and-a-half mile stretch of land from the sound to the Atlantic Ocean in the northern Outer Banks and built this Art Nouveau-style mansion.
One person rescued, another dead after glider malfunctions, goes into ocean off Southern Shores

One person was rescued and another has died after an ultra-light glider landed in the ocean off Southern Shores. According to a press release from the Town of Southern Shores, at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022, the glider, which was carrying two passengers, malfunctioned and landedintheoceannear the 100 block ofOceanBlvd.
KDH man arrested in probe of juveniles distributing marijuana in Dare County

On September 9, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force* executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Bay Drive, Kill Devil Hills. After the Dare County Joint Agency Tactical Team* (JATAC) secured the residence, a search was conducted. During the search of the residence, a trafficking amount of marijuana, two firearms and U.S Currency was seized.
Impacts from Hurricane Fiona expected along Outer Banks

The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood and high surf advisories and a beach hazards statement ahead of predicted impacts from Hurricane Fiona. For the coastal flood advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beachfront areas with poor dune structures due to ocean overwash on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands. Areas of concern include beachfront areas near the Pea Island Visitor Center, Rodanthe, the eastern edge of Hatteras Village and eastern Ocracoke Island. This advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday, September 22 to 8 p.m. Friday.
