Chancellor targets part-time workers in ‘win-win’ welfare shake-up

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

More than 100,000 people in part-time work could face a benefit cut if they fail to properly look for more work, the Chancellor is set to announce in his mini-budget on Friday.

Among a range of measures set to be revealed by Kwasi Kwarteng is a significant shake-up of the welfare system, with claimants working up to 15 hours a week on the National Living Wage required to meet regularly with a work coach and to take “active steps” to increase earnings.

If they fail to do so, under the plan, their benefits could be reduced.

Billed by the Treasury as a gradual expansion, the move will be an increase from the incoming 12-hour threshold for a more intensive work search regime and is expected to take effect from January as part of the Universal Credit system.

While unemployment is at its lowest rate for nearly 50 years, the high number of vacancies that still exist and inactivity in the labour market is limiting economic growth

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

Mr Kwarteng has described the policy as a “win-win”, pitching it as a way to fill 1.2 million job vacancies across the country.

Under the changes, claimants aged over 50 will also get extra support from work coaches, while the newly unemployed will receive nine months of targeted sessions.

The Treasury believes that rising economic inactivity among the over-50s is contributing to a shortage in the jobs market, driving up inflation and limiting growth.

A return to pre-pandemic economic activity among over-50s, according to a Government estimate, could boost GDP by up to one percentage point.

“Our jobs market is remarkably resilient, but it is not perfect. While unemployment is at its lowest rate for nearly 50 years, the high number of vacancies that still exist and inactivity in the labour market is limiting economic growth,” Mr Kwarteng said.

“We must get Britain working again. These gradual changes focus on getting people back into work and maximising the hours people take on to help grow the economy and raise living standards for all.

“It’s a win-win.

“It boosts incomes for families and helps businesses get the domestic workers they need, all while supporting economic growth.”

Whether it’s increasing their hours in their current role, entering a new sector or switching careers, we want people of all ages and all stages to be able to progress into fulfilling careers

Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith

The latest announcement comes ahead of a mini-budget on Friday, at which Mr Kwarteng is due to set out details of the Government’s plans to boost growth and attract investment, including how it will pay for the energy price guarantee for households and businesses.

As well as reversing the hike in national insurance contributions and scrapping a planned increase in corporation tax, which Prime Minister Liz Truss has promised, it has been reported that the Chancellor will cut stamp duty in a further attempt to drive growth.

Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith said of the plan: “Whether it’s increasing their hours in their current role, entering a new sector or switching careers, we want people of all ages and all stages to be able to progress into fulfilling careers.

“The expertise our dedicated DWP work coaches bring will help to drive this change by removing barriers to progression and opening up opportunities for training and building skills, to increase earnings.”

Labour was quick to respond to the plan, with the shadow work and pensions secretary making reference to a reported Conservative plan to scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses.

“So Tory ministers think reason we have over a million vacancies is because the low paid aren’t working hard enough and need to be threatened with sanctions but bankers needs bumper bonuses,” Jonathan Ashworth tweeted.

“We need a serious plan to support people to return to work & increase labour supply,” he said.

The Independent

Lenders withdraw mortgages from sale after mini-budget sparked market turmoil

Banks and building societies are withdrawing some of their mortgages from sale after the Government’s mini-budget on Friday sparked massive market turmoil.Three lenders have so far withdrawn some of their products amid the uncertainty.Virgin Money said: “Given market conditions we have temporarily withdrawn Virgin Money mortgage products for new business customers.As a result of significant changes in mortgage market pricing we’ve seen over recent weeks, we're making some changes to our product rangeHalifax“Existing applications already submitted will be processed as normal and we’ll continue to offer our product transfer range for existing customers.“We expect to launch a new product range...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Pound - live: Bank of England ‘won’t hesitate’ to hike interest rates to curb inflation

Interest rates could be hiked “by as much as needed” to control inflation, the Bank of England warned.Its announcement came after the pound plunged to an unprecedented low of $1.03 this morning.The markets have panicked over new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday, in which he announced controversial tax cuts worth £45 billion – including the axing of the 45p tax.Minutes after markets closed, the Bank’s governor Andrew Bailey said he’s ready to increase interest rates in a bid to rein in inflation.It comes after the Treasury said that Mr Kwarteng’s currently-uncosted tax giveaway will be detailed in his medium-term fiscal...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Lenders pull mortgages from sale amid market volatility after pound plunges

Three lenders have temporarily pulled mortgages that come with fees for new customers in response to market volatility prompted by the fall of the pound.Halifax, Britain’s largest mortgage lender, is to withdraw the products until it works out what interest rates to charge, according to Reuters news agency.Virgin Money and Skipton have reportedly followed Halifax’s move.The moves come after the Bank of England announced that it would hike interest rates by “as much as needed” in a bid to control inflation. It’s feared that the Bank might have to increase rates again in a bid to steady the pound, following a series of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

