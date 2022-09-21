Read full article on original website
200-year-old desert giant collapsed following seasonal rain
This iconic symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries, but even as past visitors mourned its loss and posted photos of the statuesque landmark in all of its glory, park officials pointed out what it hopes to be a “silver lining.”. An old cactus known as the Bicentennial...
The Weather Channel
Can It Snow In September? It May Sound Early, But Here's Where It Could Happen
Snow in September has been measured in many locations in the United States. A few cities experience snowfall in September fairly regularly. Signs of fall become more visible during September, and in some areas, that even includes a preview of winter with snowfall. While the first three weeks of...
Lake Mead Water Level Forecast Shows When Deadpool Could Be Hit
Lake Mead could reach 992 feet by the end of July 2024, which is just a few feet away from levels that would prevent it from generating electricity.
Hurricane Kay Is About To Make California's Horrendous Heatwave Even Worse
The hurricane, currently heading north along the Mexican coast, is expected to dump more scorching air on southern California.
natureworldnews.com
Record-Breaking Droughts Dried Up Yangtze, the World's Third Largest River
Parts of the Yangtze River have dried up due to a record-breaking drought, which has impacted hydropower, shipping routes, and drinking water supplies and even revealed Buddhist monuments that had been submerged. Source of Water. More than 400 million Chinese people receive water from the Yangtze, China's most significant river....
Long, possibly record-setting heat wave expected to hit California this week
A long and possibly record-setting heat wave is expected to hit California this week, bringing temperatures into the 90s and lower 100s on Wednesday with little relief expected overnight, according to the National Weather Service. "There's a large dome of strong high pressure building over the Great Basin and it...
New storms turn Death Valley National Park into a soggy mess of closed roads again
Need more proof it's been a crazy summer for weather and travel? Look no further than Death Valley National Park. The poster child of US parks for excessive heat and extreme aridity has had to close many of its roads yet again -- not because of high temperatures or dust storms. Instead, water is the culprit.
