Double Gambler’s Classics On Tap In Atlantic City – Indoor Racing Returns To Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall January 27 and 28

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pickleball In Atlantic City: Who Knew How Popular It Would Become?
Pickleball is said to be at the intersection of tennis, badminton and ping pong. It is also looks somewhat like teams tennis in action. The Atlantic City Sports Commission has done it, again. They are partnering now through Saturday, September 24, 2022 with Pickleball Entertainment Consultants, LLC to present The Atlantic City Pickleball Open Indoor Championships.
shorelocalnews.com
Frantic City Festival Truly Brought It In Their First FCF in Atlantic City
It was a beautiful day into the night all around at the Frantic City Festival. Thousands of indie music lovers converged on The Orange Loop Amphitheater in Atlantic City on Saturday, September 24. Frantic City Promoters brought together a first class lineup of indie rock / punk bands in the...
Atlantic City Restaurant Week Is Right Around The Corner
The Fall season has officially arrived. And with it, the always much anticipated Atlantic City Restaurant Week is right around the corner, set for Sunday, October 2, 2022 through Friday, October 7, 2022, featuring many high quality participating restaurants. The New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) is the presenting...
Did You Turn The Heat On This Weekend In The Atlantic City Area?
I woke up at 1:30 a.m., this past Saturday night and it was 44 degrees outside (in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey). By 5:30 a.m., it was 37 degrees. So, I made the decision to turn the heat on and set it to 69 degrees. Yesterday morning, for fun, I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travellemming.com
Is Atlantic City Safe for Travel? (In 2022)
Atlantic City, New Jersey is a popular summer destination, but you may be wondering; is Atlantic City safe for travel?. I’ve lived in and loved the Garden State for many years, and can tell you that Atlantic City is generally safe to travel to. As with all locales, there...
Football: Ray dominates as Lower Cape May tops Wildwood to stay unbeaten
Hunter Ray threw for two scores and ran for two more as Lower Cape May defeated Wildwood, 47-6, Friday. Ray threw a 34-yard strike to Archie Lawler. He then connected with Braswell Thomas on a 9-yard score. Ray then rushed into the end zone from 2 and 5 yards out as Lower Cape May moved to 4-0.
shorelocalnews.com
Perfect Tenn Festival 2.0 Offers 10 Unique Events On One Block
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ –– Summer may be over, but Tennessee Avenue is heating up with its Perfect Tenn Festival 2.0, a genre-bending, unprecedented block party experience where 10 unique events will happen across four Tennessee Avenue businesses on Saturday, Oct. 8. Presented by Meet AC, Perfect Tenn 2.0...
Winning $7.1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold at South Jersey Supermarket
Someone in the southern half of the Garden State can literally buy millions of pumpkin spice-flavored items after hitting the lottery for $7.1 million. That's not a bad way to celebrate the arrival of fall. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say one ticket matched all six numbers drawn for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Football: Atlantic City defeats Deptford behind big special teams plays
It was a big day for Sah’nye Degraffanreidtt, scoring two touchdowns to lead Atlantic City past Deptford 27-16 in Deptford. Although Deptford (2-2) made it a 21-16 game in the fourth quarter thanks to a pair of touchdown runs from Kevin Mosley and Saleem Washington, Raul Cabrera’s 35-yard pick-six put the game out of reach.
Firefly Music Festival, Mary J. Blige, 022 Fest, Puerto Rican Day Parade, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
September ends on an upbeat note as the inaugural Philly Arts & Music Fest kicks off, the Fringe Festival continues with new works, the Firefly Music Festival drops into Dover with Halsey and Dua Lipa, and in New Jersey, a popular brewfest is the main attraction in Glassboro. Delaware. Firefly...
capemayvibe.com
Explore this stunning winery at the southern tip of New Jersey
You’ve never seen New Jersey like this… #willowcreekwinery #capemaynj. The beautiful Willow Creek Winery in West Cape May is minutes from the beach and is an unexpected Garden State gem. 🍇 Have you ever visited this unique Sout…. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May...
Iconic Somers Point Restaurant ‘Will Be Closed Sunday & Monday’
The Anchorage Tavern is the oldest operated business establishment in Somers Point, New Jersey, (open) since 1874. That’s just an amazing record of endurance and longevity. Our Family has been pretty regular and satisfied customers of theirs for many years. It’s a great restaurant, demonstrating a consistent excellence in product and service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ craft brewery sues state over event limits, other restrictions
EAST GREENWICH — A brewery and coffee roastery that has welcomed visitors to the Clarksboro section of this Gloucester County township for the last five years is bringing a lawsuit against the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The action against the ABC was filed Wednesday by Pacific...
Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes
Yet another restaurant in Ocean City has closed for good. Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another. Brutal past few weeks. Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Presses Fight Against Offshore Wind Farm
Ocean City plans to step up its fight against a proposed offshore wind energy farm during two upcoming public hearings that will represent a crucial regulatory showdown with the project’s developer. The city has intensified its criticism of plans by developer Orsted, a Danish energy company, to run a...
Unselfish approach propels Salem past Cedar Creek in showdown of regional champs
When it comes to playmakers, Salem has a variety of options. Want to run the ball? There’s four or five guys capable of moving the chains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Take Note Of Traffic Advisory In Atlantic County, NJ, Due To Bike Ride
If you plan on traveling in or around Atlantic County over the weekend, particularly through Mays Landing and Hamilton Township, you certainly have to take heed to this advisory. The time has come once again for the annual Bike MS: City to Shore Ride. Benefitting the National MS Society, the...
Inside Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen on fiery first day in Atlantic City
Just off the main level of Caesars Atlantic City Gordon Ramsay welcomed guests to his new restaurant on Wednesday, the first day it was open to the public. “Welcome to Hell’s Kitchen Atlantic City,” said Ramsay. But to some guests’ dismay, it wasn’t the actual Gordon Ramsay standing...
Docking in New Jersey, Cape May-Lewes Ferry is its own destination
CAPE MAY, N.J. (PIX11) — What was once a simple way to get from Point A to Point B has become its own destination. By the shore of Cape May in New Jersey is the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. It has so much to offer — even before you set sail. Watch the video player above […]
ocnjdaily.com
Many Fall Events at Cape May County Zoo
Summer is over but the fun continues at the Cape May County Park and Zoo. Fall through winter holiday events are being added to the calendar and are adding up to be the best ever this year, according to a county press release. “The Park and Zoo staff has gone...
Comments / 0