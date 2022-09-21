Series History: Last 10 Texas vs. Texas Tech matchups
Texas and Texas Tech have met a total of 71 times dating back to 1928.
The Longhorns have dominated the all-time series over the in-state rival. While Texas Tech faithful continue to hold on to the Michael Crabtree catch in 2008, Texas holds a 54-17 record over the Red Raiders.
Steve Sarkisian is 1-0 over Texas Tech as the Texas head coach. The Horns put up a whopping 70 points in the win a season ago.
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire is making his Big 12 Conference debut on Saturday. He has Tech off to a 2-1 start with an impressive overtime victory over Houston. Pulling off the upset against Texas would be a dream start to his Texas Tech tenure.
The future of this game is in question with Texas’ upcoming move to the SEC. The two schools have been in the same league since the begging of the Southwest Conference in 1960.
As Texas prepares to travel to Lubbock this weekend, let us take a glimpse back at the last 10 matchups between Texas and Texas Tech.
Nov. 3, 2012: Texas at Texas Tech
Outcome
Texas 31, Texas Tech 22
Nov. 28, 2013: Texas Tech at Texas
Outcome
Texas 41, Texas Tech 16
Nov. 1, 2014: Texas at Texas Tech
Outcome
Texas 34, Texas Tech 13
Nov. 26, 2015: Texas Tech at Texas
Outcome
Texas Tech 48, Texas 45
Nov. 5, 2016: Texas at Texas Tech
Outcome
Texas 45, Texas Tech 37
Nov. 24, 2017: Texas Tech at Texas
Outcome
Texas Tech 27, Texas 23
Nov. 10, 2018: Texas at Texas Tech
Outcome
Texas 41, Texas Tech 34
Nov. 29, 2019: Texas Tech at Texas
Outcome
Texas 49, Texas Tech 24
Sept. 26, 2020: Texas at Texas Tech
Outcome
Texas 63, Texas Tech 56 (OT)
Sept. 25, 2021: Texas Tech at Texas
Outcome
Texas 70, Texas Tech 35
Comments / 0