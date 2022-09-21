ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Four-star WR Deandre Moore planning official visit to Texas

By Cj Mumme
 4 days ago
Texas is still in pursuit of Lousiville wide receiver commit Deandre Moore.

Mike Roach of 247Sports reports the four-star pass catcher is setting up an official visit to Austin. Getting Moore on campus provides a huge opportunity for Texas to push for a flip in commitment.

The Calif. product is listed as the No. 11 wide receiver prospect and No. 7 overall player in the state according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Moore possesses breakaway speed and sharp route running ability. He plays on both sides of the ball in high school but projects as a wideout at the college level.

It is easy to see that Moore would be a great fit in Texas’ offensive scheme. Steve Sarkisian and Brennan Marion are going to recruit Moore all the way to national signing day.

