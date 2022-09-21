Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights
Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
ESPN
Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan
Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back
Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix. What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Chael Sonnen claims Floyd Mayweather’s Japan exhibition matches are fixed: ‘They paid him $8 million, gave him a script’
Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe Floyd Mayweather Jr. and company are being truthful with the product being put out. Mayweather is retired from professional boxing. However, since his final win against Conor McGregor in Aug. 2017 which saw him obtain a flawless 50-0, he’s performed in three exhibition matches. The first of the bunch came as a massive surprise when Mayweather found his way into Japan-based MMA giant RIZIN Fighting Federation. In that Dec. 2018 New Year’s clash atop RIZIN 14, Mayweather knocked out undefeated superstar kickboxing prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa in two minutes and 20 seconds.
Floyd Mayweather Confirms Conor McGregor Rematch Set For 2023
Floyd Mayweather has confirmed his rematch with Conor McGregor. The Daily Mail reports that the undefeated boxer is set to take on the Irish UFC champion in 2023.More from VIBE.comIs A Floyd Mayweather And Conor McGregor Rematch In The Works?Former NFL Running Backs Adrian Peterson And Le'Veon Bell May Square Off In Boxing MatchDevin Haney Reigns Undisputed, But Is He The Future Of Boxing? “I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura]. Then I have another exhibition Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023,” Mayweather told the publication. While Mayweather, 45, is sure...
NFL・
Nate Diaz reacts after Khamzat Chimaev announces move to middleweight
Nate Diaz had some choice words for Khamzat Chimaev after the undefeated fighter announced he would be moving up to middleweight. Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Chimaev (12-0 MMA) were of course slated to headline UFC 279 earlier this month in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by an inexcusable 7.5lbs, the fight card was ultimately reshuffled in an effort to keep both Nate and Khamzat on the card.
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six
Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
mmanews.com
Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds
It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
Twitter reacts to Yoel Romero's brutal KO of retiring Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 285
Yoel Romero has back-to-back wins on his record for the first time since 2016 after beating Melvin Manhoef in the Bellator 285 co-main event. Romero (15-6 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) sent Manhoef (32-16-1 MMA, 4-5 BMMA) into retirement on a low note when he earned a third-round knockout victory in Friday’s light heavyweight co-headliner, which took place at 3Arena in Dublin.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn talking to Canelo’s team about Bivol rematch in 2023
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says he’s already in talks with Canelo Alvarez for a rematch with Dmitry Bivol in 2023, as long as the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion successfully defends against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th in Abu Dhabi. For the fans that don’t...
MMA Fighting
Mayweather vs. Asakura Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event
MMA Fighting has Mayweather vs. Asakura results live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura fight card at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Saturday night. When the main event begins, around 1 a.m. ET, check out our Mayweather vs. Asakura live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather ready to take on Manny Pacquiao-trained Mikuru Asakura in three-round exhibition
Floyd Mayweather says Japanese fans will be able to "see a glimpse of the old pretty boy" when he fights the Manny Pacquiao-trained Mikuru Asakura in a three-round exhibition on Sunday. The 45-year-old Mayweather told reporters on Saturday that he is in good condition for the clash with Asakura, 30,...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin-Lara: WBA Formally Orders Title Consolidation Clash
Gennadiy Golovkin’s return to the middleweight division comes with his next assignment in tow. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBA has formally ordered a title consolidation clash between Kazakhstan’s Golovkin and Erislandy Lara. Both sides were notified Friday afternoon to enter an assigned 30-day negotiation period and reach a deal by no later than October 23 to avoid a purse bid hearing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Hits Jake Paul With Sobering Canelo Alvarez Take
Floyd Mayweather has been in the boxing game for the majority of his life, so it should be no surprise that he has a lot of opinions when it comes to other fighters. A great example of this is Jake Paul, whom Mayweather has been challenged by in the past. Paul is set to face off against Anderson Silva next month, and in Mayweather's eyes, this is a good thing. While speaking to TMZ, Mayweather revealed how Paul is making the right moves right now.
Tyson Fury issues fresh challenge to Anthony Joshua over fight contract
Tyson Fury has claimed that he will have his next fight on 3 December, even if Anthony Joshua does not sign a contract for the pair’s potential heavyweight clash.Fury recently offered his fellow Briton the chance to challenge him for the WBC title before the end of the year, and talks for a December bout have been ongoing over the last few weeks. However, Fury claimed in a social media video on Friday (23 September) that Joshua, 32, is yet to sign a contract for the long-awaited contest. Fury, 34, also said he does not believe that Joshua will...
MMA Fighting
Mayweather vs. Asakura start time, TV schedule for Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura
The Mayweather vs. Asakura start time and TV schedule for the Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura fight card at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Saturday night. The fight card is broken into two different parts and airs on FITE TV pay-per-view. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
Yardbarker
Oleksandr Usyk vs Deontay Wilder winner predicted… and it’s not who you think
Deontay Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott has claimed that the former heavyweight champion could BEAT Oleksandr Usyk. Wilder reigned as the WBC heavyweight champion of the world until he was dethroned by current champ Tyson Fury over a thrilling, memorable trilogy. The American has not fought since his defeat in...
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao reignited their old rivalry while on a stage together in Japan
Floyd Mayweather fired verbal shots at Manny Pacquiao on Saturday as a way to remind him who won their 2015 super fight.
ESPN
Oleksandr Usyk eyes Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez fights before retirement
Oleksandr Usyk said he wants to face Britain's Tyson Fury in a bout to unify the world heavyweight titles, as well as a "freak" fight with super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, before he retires from the sport. The 35-year-old Ukrainian retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles...
Yardbarker
Jake Paul hit with defamation lawsuit after claiming Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing pay off judges
Boxing star and influencer Jake Paul is reportedly being sued by the top promotion in the industry, Matchroom Boxing, for over five figures after claiming the company paid off a judge involved in two notable title fights recently. After obtaining court documents, TMZ Sports reported on Friday that boxing’s “Problem...
