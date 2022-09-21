ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMA Fighting

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights

Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan

Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Chael Sonnen claims Floyd Mayweather’s Japan exhibition matches are fixed: ‘They paid him $8 million, gave him a script’

Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe Floyd Mayweather Jr. and company are being truthful with the product being put out. Mayweather is retired from professional boxing. However, since his final win against Conor McGregor in Aug. 2017 which saw him obtain a flawless 50-0, he’s performed in three exhibition matches. The first of the bunch came as a massive surprise when Mayweather found his way into Japan-based MMA giant RIZIN Fighting Federation. In that Dec. 2018 New Year’s clash atop RIZIN 14, Mayweather knocked out undefeated superstar kickboxing prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa in two minutes and 20 seconds.
COMBAT SPORTS
Vibe

Floyd Mayweather Confirms Conor McGregor Rematch Set For 2023

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed his rematch with Conor McGregor. The Daily Mail reports that the undefeated boxer is set to take on the Irish UFC champion in 2023.More from VIBE.comIs A Floyd Mayweather And Conor McGregor Rematch In The Works?Former NFL Running Backs Adrian Peterson And Le'Veon Bell May Square Off In Boxing MatchDevin Haney Reigns Undisputed, But Is He The Future Of Boxing? “I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura]. Then I have another exhibition Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023,” Mayweather told the publication. While Mayweather, 45, is sure...
NFL
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz reacts after Khamzat Chimaev announces move to middleweight

Nate Diaz had some choice words for Khamzat Chimaev after the undefeated fighter announced he would be moving up to middleweight. Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Chimaev (12-0 MMA) were of course slated to headline UFC 279 earlier this month in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by an inexcusable 7.5lbs, the fight card was ultimately reshuffled in an effort to keep both Nate and Khamzat on the card.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six

Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds

It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Yoel Romero's brutal KO of retiring Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 285

Yoel Romero has back-to-back wins on his record for the first time since 2016 after beating Melvin Manhoef in the Bellator 285 co-main event. Romero (15-6 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) sent Manhoef (32-16-1 MMA, 4-5 BMMA) into retirement on a low note when he earned a third-round knockout victory in Friday’s light heavyweight co-headliner, which took place at 3Arena in Dublin.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn talking to Canelo’s team about Bivol rematch in 2023

By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says he’s already in talks with Canelo Alvarez for a rematch with Dmitry Bivol in 2023, as long as the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion successfully defends against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th in Abu Dhabi. For the fans that don’t...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Golovkin-Lara: WBA Formally Orders Title Consolidation Clash

Gennadiy Golovkin’s return to the middleweight division comes with his next assignment in tow. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBA has formally ordered a title consolidation clash between Kazakhstan’s Golovkin and Erislandy Lara. Both sides were notified Friday afternoon to enter an assigned 30-day negotiation period and reach a deal by no later than October 23 to avoid a purse bid hearing.
COMBAT SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Floyd Mayweather Hits Jake Paul With Sobering Canelo Alvarez Take

Floyd Mayweather has been in the boxing game for the majority of his life, so it should be no surprise that he has a lot of opinions when it comes to other fighters. A great example of this is Jake Paul, whom Mayweather has been challenged by in the past. Paul is set to face off against Anderson Silva next month, and in Mayweather's eyes, this is a good thing. While speaking to TMZ, Mayweather revealed how Paul is making the right moves right now.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury issues fresh challenge to Anthony Joshua over fight contract

Tyson Fury has claimed that he will have his next fight on 3 December, even if Anthony Joshua does not sign a contract for the pair’s potential heavyweight clash.Fury recently offered his fellow Briton the chance to challenge him for the WBC title before the end of the year, and talks for a December bout have been ongoing over the last few weeks. However, Fury claimed in a social media video on Friday (23 September) that Joshua, 32, is yet to sign a contract for the long-awaited contest. Fury, 34, also said he does not believe that Joshua will...
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

Oleksandr Usyk eyes Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez fights before retirement

Oleksandr Usyk said he wants to face Britain's Tyson Fury in a bout to unify the world heavyweight titles, as well as a "freak" fight with super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, before he retires from the sport. The 35-year-old Ukrainian retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles...
COMBAT SPORTS

